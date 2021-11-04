 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Generation Z is suffering from .... climate anxiety   (msn.com) divider line
49
    More: Misc, Climate change, Global warming, Youth, Solar variation, Paris Climate Agreement, Scientific opinion on climate change, Crisis, young people  
•       •       •

395 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2021 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not surprised. Boomers had anxiety over WW3 happening and dying in a nuclear war. So did Gen X and they also had AIDS to worry about. I'm guessing Gen Z's biggest worry is climate change, maybe also is democracy going to last in America.

/life is crap and then you die
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My son is Gen Z.

Yes, they are.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought their anxiety was over not enough 'likes'.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should be. The planet is gonna be f*cked in 50 years. A lot of the damage is probably irrevocable
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking as a Gen X-er, we also worried about (and continue to worry about) the climate. Gen Z has it easy insofar as they've only been worrying about it a relatively short time but still haven't been jaded enough by the failures of all government -- election after election after election after election -- to lose all hope yet.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the late '60s again?   We had smoky air, filthy water, and protests, and Nixon of all people got pushed by Congress to do something about it, and he did.  And big business screamed about it and survived and thrived with the new restrictions.  Reagan and his pals changed all that to the world we have today.   Now, you can legally run over climate protesters in some states.   Or you could just shoot them.

Fifty years was two lifetimes ago.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell kids their past is horrible and that there is no future and guess what's going to happen?
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that does make sense. They have every right to be worried.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: They should be. The planet is gonna be f*cked in 50 years. A lot of the damage is probably irrevocable


The planet will be just fine.

Our ability to live on it will be f*cked.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: Tell kids their past is horrible and that there is no future and guess what's going to happen?


Lie to kids that their past was just peachy keen and there's absolutely nothing to worry about in the future because it's all fake news and guess what happens?

Hint: It's extinction.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Fresh Air) Have another Hit! ~Quicksilver Messenger Service
Youtube 6j92RqFP4CM
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC, we're all dancing around the obvious I guess.

They don't have "climate anxiety" they have the anxiety caused by being born in a nation which traps most of them in a cycle of exploitive labor and poverty while a violent, bigoted, arrogant minority gets to veto any attempts to solve any problems or do anything other than make shiat worse.

From top to bottom our country is held hostage by minority rule. Damn our founders for intentionally making a pretend republic.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: /life is crap and then you die


If only.
If I had died six weeks ago I'd died winning.  If I live 20 more years, not so  much .
Wait. I guess that is your
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: JFC, we're all dancing around the obvious I guess.

They don't have "climate anxiety" they have the anxiety caused by being born in a nation which traps most of them in a cycle of exploitive labor and poverty while a violent, bigoted, arrogant minority gets to veto any attempts to solve any problems or do anything other than make shiat worse.

From top to bottom our country is held hostage by minority rule. Damn our founders for intentionally making a pretend republic.


So, what country should they emigrate to?    Should they bring the migrants at our southern border with them?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forty years ago every other story on the news was about a different type of cancer that was going to kill damn near everyone. Now the planet has cancer and apparently the cancer is us.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: Speaking as a Gen X-er, we also worried about (and continue to worry about) the climate. Gen Z has it easy insofar as they've only been worrying about it a relatively short time but still haven't been jaded enough by the failures of all government -- election after election after election after election -- to lose all hope yet.


No doubt. They're amatuers. We've got years of stress going back to the early 80s.
Climate? Meh. Do some more blow.
Nukes? Pfft! Pass that joint.
AIDS? WAT? Oh. As long as I know that you and YOU didn't fark her, I'm good.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: They should be. The planet is gonna be f*cked in 50 years. A lot of the damage is probably irrevocable


The people opposing policies to combat climate change don't care.  The rapture will carry them away and it won't be their problem.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Signs Signs, Everywhere a Sign
Youtube qLm3HMG8IhM
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's their fault because they bought so many avocados for toast.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: mongbiohazard: JFC, we're all dancing around the obvious I guess.

They don't have "climate anxiety" they have the anxiety caused by being born in a nation which traps most of them in a cycle of exploitive labor and poverty while a violent, bigoted, arrogant minority gets to veto any attempts to solve any problems or do anything other than make shiat worse.

From top to bottom our country is held hostage by minority rule. Damn our founders for intentionally making a pretend republic.

So, what country should they emigrate to?    Should they bring the migrants at our southern border with them?


If they ever have the opportunity they should seize it and burn the whole farking system down and try again.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ray_Finkle: [i.imgflip.com image 801x499]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was gonna say, we can tell them to 'man up' but instead of trying to understand what we meant, they'd take offense to the term.
Person up, you mean. PERSON up!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinner: I thought their anxiety was over not enough 'likes'.


Announcing that they have climate anxiety should generate some likes, shouldn't it? Such virtue.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marvin Gaye - What's Going On (Official Video 2019)
Youtube o5TmORitlKk
 
chawco
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah, thats pretty reasonable. I'd have climate anxiety if I was them to.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Forty years ago every other story on the news was about a different type of cancer that was going to kill damn near everyone. Now the planet has cancer and apparently the cancer is us.


30 years ago the armed forces were starting to bite fingernails.  My property is family property at about 100' ASL and he was making jokes about it being a beachfront resort.

pdf warning:
https://documents.theblackvault.com/d​o​cuments/weather/climatechange/globalcl​imatechange-navy.pdf

https://documents.theblackvault.com/d​o​cuments/weather/climatechange/ADA42238​2.pdf
 
Frizbone
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I take great joy every time that I drive my 1951 model vehicle knowing that not only am I maximizing my emissions through a non catalyst exhaust and a flathead engine containing absolutely no emissions control devices whatsovere, but the fact that the fuel tank is fully vented and I have a crankcase road draft tube and vented iol cap that vents all of the crankcase vapors untreated, straight out into the atmosphere. Its why I resurrected that car back to life after a 51 year dormancy, and drive it almost every day.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There's still a lot the world can do to mitigate climate change. Major infrastructure changes in China would probably help a tad.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guinsu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have climate anxiety and I am squarely Gen X. Really hoping I don't starve to death later in life.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Two articles about scams is a row are enough. Stop. Just stop.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: There's still a lot the world can do to mitigate climate change. Major infrastructure changes in China would probably help a tad.

[Fark user image image 850x521]


China is making major infrastructure changes. They're the biggest installer of renewable energy in the world by quite a wide margin. They're phasing out fossil fuels, and have already been reducing their consumption of them. They are one of the few nations actually making a serious effort. They have a ways to go, but have at least actually started meaningfully.

We, on the other hand, are not. And we don't look likely to any time in the foreseeable future. We're too busy trying to make sure the motherfarkers "rolling coal" and making anti-environmentalism a point of pride - and who are actually advantaged under our current decrepit system - don't turn our country into a theocratic fascist state..
 
zeaper12
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chawco: Yeah, thats pretty reasonable. I'd have climate anxiety if I was them to.


But you wouldn't have anxiety if you didn't watch the news.  Bad news sells so you don't hear about the good things climate change is producing.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Two articles about scams is a row are enough. Stop. Just stop.


Stupid overwhelming-majority-of-the-world's-s​cientists, who do they think they're fooling? Certanly not smrt people like you!

/The young won't have the luxury of putting their head in the sand about this.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Two articles about scams is a row are enough. Stop. Just stop.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

zeaper12: chawco: Yeah, thats pretty reasonable. I'd have climate anxiety if I was them to.

But you wouldn't have anxiety if you didn't watch the news.  Bad news sells so you don't hear about the good things climate change is producing.


Funny, but some seriously stupid assholes actually think that shiat's a valid counter-argument for real.
 
Dadoo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: They should be. The planet is gonna be f*cked in 50 years. A lot of the damage is probably irrevocable


And you know what the worst part is? By that time, all the people responsible will be dead. We won't even be able to look down our noses at them.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And when they're 40 they'll drive their Yukon to the gas station 1/4 mile away for a gallon of milk.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dadoo: pastramithemosterotic: They should be. The planet is gonna be f*cked in 50 years. A lot of the damage is probably irrevocable

And you know what the worst part is? By that time, all the people responsible will be dead. We won't even be able to look down our noses at them.


Yep. The final, most vicious, "fark you, I got mine" from the Boomer generation.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Picklehead: I'm not surprised. Boomers had anxiety over WW3 happening and dying in a nuclear war. So did Gen X and they also had AIDS to worry about. I'm guessing Gen Z's biggest worry is climate change, maybe also is democracy going to last in America.

/life is crap and then you die


I grew up 3 miles from a top 25 nuke target.  I wasn't worried about WW3 it would have lasted less than a minute for me.
 
Dadoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Dadoo: pastramithemosterotic: They should be. The planet is gonna be f*cked in 50 years. A lot of the damage is probably irrevocable

And you know what the worst part is? By that time, all the people responsible will be dead. We won't even be able to look down our noses at them.

Yep. The final, most vicious, "fark you, I got mine" from the Boomer generation.


Maybe we should start killing them off now. We might get a few innocents, but at least we can prevent them from doing any more damage.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
From my limited interaction, Zoomers be like: 1. Fix it; or if it can't be fixed: 2. Burn it the fark down. They seem very sincere.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pinner: I thought their anxiety was over not enough 'likes'.


You know the Gen Z folks are like, 20 now, right?
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Gen Z has it easy insofar as they've only been worrying about it a relatively short time but still haven't been jaded enough by the failures of all government -- election after election after election after election -- to lose all hope yet.


Sure they have.  They've got to learn about it in social studies as it happened in real time over the last half of their childhood.  The only real question is if they're going to drive a nail in fascism's coffin or if they're going to welcome it with open arms.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hellbound Train
Youtube N6TkCLDcC7o
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pinner: I was gonna say, we can tell them to 'man up' but instead of trying to understand what we meant, they'd take offense to the term.
Person up, you mean. PERSON up!


Harden the fark up, snowflake.  If pronouns are hard for you, that's your problem.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: There's still a lot the world can do to mitigate climate change. Major infrastructure changes in China would probably help a tad.

[Fark user image 850x521]


Adjust on a per capita basis and those investments in rail and lack of investment in highways in China really shows we could be doing more in shifting modeshare just on our transportation infrastructure.  I feel like this gets underlined when you compare the US to EUe, where we pollute twice as much and they have a hundred million more people.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: From my limited interaction, Zoomers be like: 1. Fix it; or if it can't be fixed: 2. Burn it the fark down.


They learned it from their great grandparents.
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No shiat. If I didn't have the good fortune to be kicking it in a few more years, I'd be worried too.
They gonna live to see some shiat.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.