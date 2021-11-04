 Skip to content
(Twitter)   It will always be too soon to talk about moose control   (twitter.com) divider line
39
    More: Obvious, shot  
39 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Chicago?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moose are pricks. All of them. fark moose.
Stupid disfigured deers.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is why you put those moose silhouette stickers on the glass, people!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The moose out front should have told ya as long as he didn't bite your sister.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bullwinkle was drunk.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A moose's personality is like a hippo having a shiat day.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wishes to discuss a nickname change.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Where do meese live? WHEREVER THEY F-ING WANT.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey, moose have a right to an education, too!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Moose Control to Major Tom
Moose Control to Major Tom
Take your ping pong balls and put your jacket on

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We really need to resurrect wooly mammoth for variety.
 
dryknife
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I went to bed drinking Busch Light and woke up with a Moosehead.
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
uploads.dailydot.comView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"There's no way to prevent this," says only nation where this regularly happens
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: We really need to resurrect wooly mammoth for variety.


What about mastodon?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: Moose Control to Major Tom
Moose Control to Major Tom
Take your ping pong balls and put your jacket on

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 478x375] [View Full Size image _x_]


We're old
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Probably thought it was about to headbutt another moose.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
rural Canada?  no need to wait for animal control.  at least half a dozen kids have hunting rifles in their trucks.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Little bastards were probably taunting it from the other side of the glass.

I hope they pooped themselves.

I know I would.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
alchetron.comView Full Size

Say WHAT?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
From the comments:
" where is the moose now?"
"In detention."
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Little bastards were probably taunting it from the other side of the glass.

I hope they pooped themselves.

I know I would.

Fark user imageView Full Size

The moose was gone in ten minutes, but the story of Timmy pooping his pants would haunt him until his dying day.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It has been documented during rut a Moose will try to mate with a car, moose are stupid.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Walker: Moose Control to Major Tom
Moose Control to Major Tom
Take your ping pong balls and put your jacket on

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 478x375] [View Full Size image _x_]

We're old


Indeed.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Nirbo: Little bastards were probably taunting it from the other side of the glass.

I hope they pooped themselves.

I know I would.

[Fark user image image 408x356]
The moose was gone in ten minutes, but the story of Timmy pooping his pants would haunt him until his dying day.


I can't believe I missed that in the picture.

It's exactly the kind of mess I would make if a moose came through a window.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When mooses are outlawed, only outlaws will have mooses
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Meese.
 
Juc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ZMugg: [alchetron.com image 750x645]
Say WHAT?


isn't it ironic? don't you think?
it like a moose on your wedding day
it's a free moose when you've already paid.
It's the moose advice oh wait timmy just shate.
who would have thought alanis was mooooooooose?


those are the lyrics as far as I can remember.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bowen: Is Chicago?


Is Chicago, Is Not Chicago
Youtube KAEgvswvvo0
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I can see why this could be intimidating...

giant moose running in snow caught on tape
Youtube ylCfXvKmdvU
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bowen: Is Chicago?


+1
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's hard to be scared of an animal that doesn't look comfortable in its own body.

Which doesn't explain why teens are so scary. Because they travel in packs, perhaps.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: "There's no way to prevent this," says only nation where this regularly happens


Protect yourself and get your concealed moose license.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MagicBoris: I can see why this could be intimidating...

[YouTube video: giant moose running in snow caught on tape]


Went through that snow like a train.
 
mike_d85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: rural Canada?  no need to wait for animal control.  at least half a dozen kids have hunting rifles in their trucks.


Then you have to get a Moose corpse out of the classroom.  Better to have animal control walk it out the way it came in.
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I like the way my mouth feels when I say:
The moose in Saskatoon
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Listen kid that moose wants you and anyone you care about dead.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: It has been documented during rut a Moose will try to mate with a car, moose are stupid.


Sex With My Car | My Strange Addiction
Youtube 06BFsQ_28Co
 
