(The Daily Beast)   Doctor who thinks COVID is a 'genetically engineered bioweapon," believes vaccines up your chances of catching it, and that the pandemic is a "global conspiracy," is obviously crazy. Also, as of October, she's a fully relicensed medical doctor   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every medical school has someone who graduates at the bottom of their class.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"State medical boards, for the main part, have been cozy clubs of people who feel their job is to protect the professions,"

Ah, so another group that has conflated "protecting the profession" with "protecting anyone in that profession". Let me know when they graduate to Police Union level.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Doctor Who?  it will all be fixed with the sonic screwdriver.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "State medical boards, for the main part, have been cozy clubs of people who feel their job is to protect the professions,"

Ah, so another group that has conflated "protecting the profession" with "protecting anyone in that profession". Let me know when they graduate to Police Union level.


I would but I don't have a backward time machine
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
shiat like this is why, if such a situation would arise, in the event of aliens coming down and offering all help possible to save humanity and the planet earth, i'd just go "Nah, we're not savable, just prepare to terraform the planet back to a livable state after we kill ourselves off of it, it'll be easier on your blood pressure.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At least the doctor doesn't use "up" as a verb.

/just kidding, they're probably a big enough jerk to do that too.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Does her malpractice coverage provider know about this?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "State medical boards, for the main part, have been cozy clubs of people who feel their job is to protect the professions,"

Ah, so another group that has conflated "protecting the profession" with "protecting anyone in that profession". Let me know when they graduate to Police Union level.


Or the Catholic church.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Every medical school has someone who graduates at the bottom of their class.


Humanity, especially the United States, deserves this. For decades we made people feel like trash for not being doctors/lawyers.

/
Borat went to buy a car
Youtube kLJ4YZUu_g4
NSFW
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
TLDR: professional licensing processes are a big money maker for the states.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Medical Doctors are meat mechanics, not scientists.
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
None of her claims are difficult to debunk via a Google search.

Debunking big tech's influence on big pharma is more difficult, of course.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"vast global conspiracy to exert social control,"

Maybe I'm a simple man, but I feel like if I had puppet strings across every nation on Earth, I'd probably create a fake virus where all women between a certain age need to remain topless. Paper masks is a weird one.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"genetically engineered bioweapon"

until proven otherwise, i will allow it.
i will get an engineered vaccine when they say the virus was lab made.
(i had it in mid January of 2020.
i am not too worried.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Relying on an Orthopedic Surgeon for epidemiology advice is like getting your Tesla repaired at a lawn mower repair shop.
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
SARS-COV-2 may as well be a genetically-engineered bioweapon, since it's doing that job, albeit, due to its low lethality, kind of half-assedly. It's main upside is that we've now found out just how shiatty a job we've done preparing for pandemics and genuine biowar. Hopefully we'll learn from Covid and change that.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Does her malpractice coverage provider know about this?


If it's who I think she is, she's not actually treating patients and moved to Maryland/DC area to grift full time and their website has so many disclaimers on it saying "this website is not medical advice."
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She is an "orthopedic surgeon" who *checks her website* runs a laser tattoo and hair removal clinic in Omaha.
 
