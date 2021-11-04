 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Cops unearth clues on missing geologist; their slate of theories leaves no stone unturned: just chalk it up to a gneiss drive gone wrong, or was he a victim of basalt? Tuff to say, but they're taking nothing for granite. Sometimes schist just happens   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
27
    More: Misc, English-language films, rollover crash, Police, vanishing of Daniel Robinson, ignition cycles, Sandra Bullock, independent investigation, result of the driver  
•       •       •

656 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2021 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a conglomerate of geologic puns, subby... you rock!

I couldn't find any fault with it.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Nadie_AZ and rickythepenguin to the thread.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gneiss subby.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cue the massive upheaval
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline rocks.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also, this is not your orogeny headline.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a solid headline. Kudos Subby!
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humanity made cities for a farking reason.
And at great expense to Earth, the environment, and the death of people.
Don't disrespect that, JFC
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a rock
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the questions I added to my lab quizzes was T/F: "The phrase 'that's a gneiss piece of schist' is not and has never been funny". You suck subs.

/I keed I keed
//and subduction leads to orogeny.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: What a conglomerate of geologic puns, subby... you rock!

I couldn't find any fault with it.


My sediments exactly.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shale I get the lights?
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Humanity made cities for a farking reason.
And at great expense to Earth, the environment, and the death of people.
Don't disrespect that, JFC


Did we read the same article? What does this have to do with a geologist getting to his worksite and getting in an accident?
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cew-smoke: waxbeans: Humanity made cities for a farking reason.
And at great expense to Earth, the environment, and the death of people.
Don't disrespect that, JFC

Did we read the same article? What does this have to do with a geologist getting to his worksite and getting in an accident?


C-C-C-COMBOBREAKER!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These geology puns have made me lose my apatite.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: These geology puns have made me lose my apatite.


aa... sorry 'bout that.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Subby, are you by chance stoned?  Don't worry, it's not your basalt and the headline kind of rocks.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Paging Nadie_AZ and rickythepenguin to the thread.


...............riiiiiiighhhhhhhhhhtttt​t.........

Nadie will probably be upset with me for saying this, but, he is a very  good friend of Daniel's.  We three went hiking around June or so, just 4-5 weeks before he went missing.  it's a real farked up story with no winners.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Subby got his rocks off
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Subby is slated to be between a rock and a hard place?
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Gneiss screed, subby.
 
tothekor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Like sand through the hourglass so are the days of our lives.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh, Subby. Are you the same submitter that made the coal  turkey pun a few places down? You need to be sedated. Me, too.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: Cafe Threads: Paging Nadie_AZ and rickythepenguin to the thread.

...............riiiiiiighhhhhhhhhhtttt​t.........

Nadie will probably be upset with me for saying this, but, he is a very  good friend of Daniel's.  We three went hiking around June or so, just 4-5 weeks before he went missing.  it's a real farked up story with no winners.


what do you think happened to him? i can't imagine why anyone who survived the crash, and was in the desert, would then leave the scene unless they were walking to a known location where others might help them (maybe the jobsite 3 miles away?). but why without their phone, wallet, and keys?

i've heard some pretty disturbing stories from people who dared to do legit natural science stuff fieldwork (geology, biology, etc.) alone in far flung rural places while being black. i really hope nothing like that was in play.

and i really hope your friend is found, soon.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.