(Denver Channel)   Like nuking from orbit to be sure, using a blowtorch to clear the cobwebs in the crawlspace under your home is supposed to be a joke   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
26
•       •       •

‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine him as one of those men who would never touch a vacuum cleaner.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duct tape, WD-40, a crescent wrench, a flathead screwdriver, and a blowtorch.

A man's kit for fixing anything.

Or a Saturday night. Your choice.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is what can happen when you guilt people in to do things for you .
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is America. If you want to use a leaf burner to warm up the pipes under your double wide, it's your God given right.
 
Torqueknot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Duct tape, WD-40, a crescent wrench, a flathead screwdriver, and a blowtorch.

A man's kit for fixing anything.

Or a Saturday night. Your choice.


How much WD-40 and duct tape are we talking about? It may only be enough for a slow Saturday afternoon.  And it's cobwebs: waving a stick around should have done it.
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Brake-Kleen and a bic. Don't use anything that will still be lit when you drop it. Also use short bursts so you don't catch nozzle on fire.

Source: I am very scared of spiders.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i was with my uncle-in law helping on his farm when we look and see a plume of black smoke coming from the next farm over.  we head over to make sure everything is ok. we find the farmer standing there and with his combine burning to the ground. seems the fuel gauge quit working so this genius decided to open up the tank and take a look.  he could see well so he decided to use his lighter as light source.

the truly unbelievable part is that he admitted to it.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"He faces several charges, including first-degree arson."

Wouldn't "first degree" mean he set out to intentionally burn down the house?

The guy is obviously a dumbass, but it was a horrendously stupid accident.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LaChanz: "He faces several charges, including first-degree arson."

Wouldn't "first degree" mean he set out to intentionally burn down the house?

The guy is obviously a dumbass, but it was a horrendously stupid accident.


I doubt it. And, I usually advocate for the accused.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LaChanz: "He faces several charges, including first-degree arson."

Wouldn't "first degree" mean he set out to intentionally burn down the house?

The guy is obviously a dumbass, but it was a horrendously stupid accident.

I doubt it. And, I usually advocate for the accused.


If you disagree with me I must be right.
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It works though
 
Trocadero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Totally a documentary.
pa1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Do you see any cobwebs now, though?  Yeah, didn't think so.
 
snarkherder [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Totally a documentary.
[pa1.narvii.com image 500x281]


Beat me to it!
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Soapy water to check for leaks in your gas pipes?  Nah - a blow torch will light the way!
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, OK, but a flamethrower just seems like overkill.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
CSB:

Some decades ago, I found my flat-mate defrosting the fridge with a roofer's torch.   Not one of those wee things that plumbers use, a big one, with a hose attached to the sort of tank that fuels Hank Hill's BBQ.  The freezer door got a bit melted, and crooked, but no real harm done, and the defrost was completed in record time.

What the torch may have looked like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: It works though


Engine starting fluid for the win.
 
wage0048
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I use my propane torch to light the grill.  Also, it's great for making Crème Brule.
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Unless the crawlspace was being used for storage why would you even bother removing the cobwebs?
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
IT'S IN THE DOGS!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Torqueknot: GardenWeasel: Duct tape, WD-40, a crescent wrench, a flathead screwdriver, and a blowtorch.

A man's kit for fixing anything.

Or a Saturday night. Your choice.

How much WD-40 and duct tape are we talking about? It may only be enough for a slow Saturday afternoon.  And it's cobwebs: waving a stick around should have done it.


Username checks out
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Authorities say they havent seen flaming like that since they last spotted Richard Simmons.
 
albertmdh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
About the same amount of waving about with a broom, and it would be lighter too. Almost Darwin worthy.
 
