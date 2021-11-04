 Skip to content
Global food prices hit 10-year high as FAO Food Price Index climbed for a third straight month in October
    Food prices, United Nations, 2007-2008 world food price crisis, Food security, Austrian School, Cereal, Inflation, Beef  
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Do you all remember that "climate change" shiat that you heard about?  This is what it looks like.  Except worse.
Get ready.  This is what everybody wanted, apparently.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Do you all remember that "climate change" shiat that you heard about?  This is what it looks like.  Except worse.
Get ready.  This is what everybody wanted, apparently.


the pandemic and shipping logistics snafu has only accelerated what was inevitable.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My favorite is where people say you shouldn't grow food in the desert without realizing that is where the food they eat comes from.

But but but sustainable growth!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Do you all remember that "climate change" shiat that you heard about?  This is what it looks like.  Except worse.
Get ready.  This is what everybody wanted, apparently.


Hey, poor people don't have to be fat anymore so there's that.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: My favorite is where people say you shouldn't grow food in the desert without realizing that is where the food they eat comes from.

But but but sustainable growth!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Apparently me thinking I moved from TX to MA just to watch society fully collapse from a different and less nazi-filled view is playing out nicely.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
when they realized you'd fooking die without the food, they understood this means they can charge you whatever they want.
 
Katwang
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is this similar to FAO Schwarz and their over priced toys?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
ng2810
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: My favorite is where people say you shouldn't grow food in the desert without realizing that is where the food they eat comes from.

But but but sustainable growth!


With Climate change, more and more of the world will become desert so we'd better start learning fast on how to grow food in the desert.

First thing is to invest in moisture farms.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thankfully, eating is optional.
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Quick, someone lower taxes for the rich and cancel food stamps!!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: cryinoutloud: Do you all remember that "climate change" shiat that you heard about?  This is what it looks like.  Except worse.
Get ready.  This is what everybody wanted, apparently.

the pandemic and shipping logistics snafu has only accelerated what was inevitable. is the cause of this problem


Climate change will be a veeeerrrrryyyyy slllloooowwww process.  Anything measured in months is not due to climate change; month to month changes due to climate change will be equivalent to rounding errors.
 
goodncold
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

PvtStash: when they realized you'd fooking die without the food, they understood this means they can charge you whatever they want.


But only up to the point where the guillotines get built and tested.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

PvtStash: when they realized you'd fooking die without the food, they understood this means they can charge you whatever they want.


You are claiming that in 10,000 years of recorded history, they have only just now figured that out after Biden was elected?
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Lumber Jack Off: cryinoutloud: Do you all remember that "climate change" shiat that you heard about?  This is what it looks like.  Except worse.
Get ready.  This is what everybody wanted, apparently.

the pandemic and shipping logistics snafu has only accelerated what was inevitable. is the cause of this problem

Climate change will be a veeeerrrrryyyyy slllloooowwww process.  Anything measured in months is not due to climate change; month to month changes due to climate change will be equivalent to rounding errors.


Terrible storms and/or terrible droughts are climate change, and can completely ruin crops. That is a direct result of climate change, and is recorded in the measure of months (if not a shorter time period).

I would prefer the coping process of behaving as if everything is and will be on fire until not only is it not on fire anymore, but it is never going to be on fire again. The moment you let off the restrictions, when you take your eye off the ball, dickheads will assume the threat is over and go back to dicking everything up. (see: pandemic and dickheads wearing masks but stopping the moment the numbers tick down for a day)
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm stocked up on spaghetti-os and SPAM with at least a three month supply. I'm safe. Hell, I'm almost a Mormon at this point
 
Headso
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: they have only just now figured that out after Biden was elected?


yes, just like other countries shutting down during a pandemic was all to stiggit to Trump the world has now switched gears to raise food prices to stiggit to Biden.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [media-amazon.com image 354x500]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Geotpf: Lumber Jack Off: cryinoutloud: Do you all remember that "climate change" shiat that you heard about?  This is what it looks like.  Except worse.
Get ready.  This is what everybody wanted, apparently.

the pandemic and shipping logistics snafu has only accelerated what was inevitable. is the cause of this problem

Climate change will be a veeeerrrrryyyyy slllloooowwww process.  Anything measured in months is not due to climate change; month to month changes due to climate change will be equivalent to rounding errors.

Terrible storms and/or terrible droughts are climate change, and can completely ruin crops. That is a direct result of climate change, and is recorded in the measure of months (if not a shorter time period).


I can buy that a storm or drought is slightly worse than without climate change; but in general the storm or drought would exist anyways without it (just slightly weaker).

Also, those sorts of things would be a local, temporary spike, not a worldwide change like this.

The main (95%+) reason for these higher prices is the logistics snafu and other Covid related issues, not climate change.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Lumber Jack Off: cryinoutloud: Do you all remember that "climate change" shiat that you heard about?  This is what it looks like.  Except worse.
Get ready.  This is what everybody wanted, apparently.

the pandemic and shipping logistics snafu has only accelerated what was inevitable. is the cause of this problem

Climate change will be a veeeerrrrryyyyy slllloooowwww process.  Anything measured in months is not due to climate change; month to month changes due to climate change will be equivalent to rounding errors.


In the US West, overallocation of water has led to drying aquifers, the Colorado River going into crisis. It isnt slow out here. 2022 will show this.
 
Tman144
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cost of livin' gets so high,
Rich and poor they start to cry:
Now the weak must get strong;
They say, "Oh, what a tribulation!"
Them belly full, but we hungry;
A hungry mob is a angry mob.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Considering that the average American is already dangerously thin, simply eating slightly less is not an option.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: In the US West, overallocation of water has led to drying aquifers, the Colorado River going into crisis. It isnt slow out here. 2022 will show this.


There is actually plenty of water in the Colorado river basin. Even after two decades of drought. The problem is our mismanaged utilization. They are still flooding the desert with water to grow rice/switchgrass and to recharge groundwater. Seriously, there are places in AZ that they just jump billion of gallons out onto the desert so that some small percentage of it will help recharge the depleted aquafer, The rights to the water were divvied out many decades ago and we haven't dialed back or restricted any of the wasteful utilizations.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I see the rubes will still see GLOBAL problems as the dems fault. Why are they so predictable?
 
