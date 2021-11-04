 Skip to content
(WISN Milwaukee)   Juror in Kyle Rittenhouse trial excused for telling offensive joke, which was "Why did the Kenosha police shoot Jacob Blake seven times?"   (wisn.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The juror was described as a middle-aged man on a scooter.

He appeared ill-at-ease, fumbling to hold a portable mic and speaking through a multi-colored face mask.

After the judge said he had no choice but to let him go, the man backed up his scooter and steered out through a courtroom door.

I have this beautiful image in my mind of an utterly silent courtroom full of people watching as an overweight man on a scooter too small for him fumbles to back it out of a cramped space. It's beeping loudly because it's in reverse, and it keeps stopping, then beeping again as he shifts from forward to reverse, forward to reverse, trying and mostly failing to adequately steer. You see some people shifting in their seats, obviously torn between going to help him in some way and risking the judge yelling at them and remaining in their seats, trapped along with everyone else by this uncomfortable spectacle. And of course nobody chooses to help. Finally, after many long, agonizing minutes, the man gets himself situated enough to drive out of the courtroom. He clips the defense attorney's table on the turn, though, knocking over stacked folders and scattering papers across the floor, and has to back up once more. Some scattered bursts of laughter start in the audience but the judge is quick to silence them with two hard knocks of his gavel. And then, slowly, the scooter trundles its way up the main aisle, heads turning slowly to watch it pass. The guards hold open the door for him, and he vanishes into the hallway beyond. Fin.
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

in my head that was in black and white.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think the punchline was, "Because he ran out of bullets" but I already forgot.  My beautiful mind can't be bothered.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

in my head that was in black and white.


But the mask is colored like they did with the little girl in red in Schindler's List.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
going a little to serious on the 'jury of your peers' thing
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

in my head that was in black and white.


I was thinking an old VCR cassette tap with bad tracking.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

in my head that was in black and white.

But the mask is colored like they did with the little girl in red in Schindler's List.


A sad, de-tuned concertina plays a melancholy waltz as the credits roll.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the judge didn't enter it into the record as an exhibit for the prosecution, going to Rittenhouse's motive because of the general sentiment of the community.

I mean, that's what we're doing in this trial, isn't it? Kangaroos and clown shoes?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Because they don't know how to use a firearm properly and can't even aim.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?


/required post
 
sniderman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Juror in Kyle Rittenhouse trial excused for telling offensive joke...

The juror was described as a middle-aged man on a scooter.

Yeah, for some reason, that sounds about right.
 
mononymous
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I think the punchline was, "Because he ran out of bullets" but I already forgot.  My beautiful mind can't be bothered.


Because six wasn't enough, and eight was too much?

/goldilocks-like typing detected
 
macadamnut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Binger said the joke suggested racial bias on the juror's part and he asked for the juror to be dismissed.


Racial bias on the juror's part? So the joke is definitely not about bloodthirsty racist cops then? Because I thought it was.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So I see this ending as a mistrial.  Have Trial #2 held outside of the area.  Milwaukee would be a good place to put it.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is it offensive if it's true?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I mean, it's an instructive example of how unrepentant most racists are.

This is shiat that Democrats should have been acknowledging for decades but refused to, preferring the fantasy that racism is a vestige of the past. Many of them still persist in this denial.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am morbidly curious about the ending of the joke.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So, real answer: because he's black; joke answer: because they ran out of bullets. Hmm...explanation of joke: they would have kept shooting and shooting forever if they could have because of their hatred for black people in an effort to exterminate another race. Well, of course it's not funny if you have to explain it.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sniderman: Juror in Kyle Rittenhouse trial excused for telling offensive joke...

The juror was described as a middle-aged man on a scooter.

Yeah, for some reason, that sounds about right.


And I'd place a large wager that he's got a lot of thoughts for us about how he's a member of a "superior" race.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Because one more and it would be an eight crime?
 
baorao
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
excused as part of voir dire? or did he somehow get seated without revealing such tendencies?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


The only person I have heard of with seven rounds in his gun
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, the juror didn't want to sit through the trial, and figured this was the safest way to get kicked off without contempt of court charges?

Or, just an inbred country racist?

whynotboth.jpg
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I mean, it's an instructive example of how unrepentant most racists are.

This is shiat that Democrats should have been acknowledging for decades but refused to, preferring the fantasy that racism is a vestige of the past. Many of them still persist in this denial.


And Republicans pretending racism was over until Obama started it back up.  I lived in the South, and racism was still alive and well way before Obama decided to run for anything.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'll have to add this to my "how to get out of jury duty" bag of tricks.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: sniderman: Juror in Kyle Rittenhouse trial excused for telling offensive joke...

The juror was described as a middle-aged man on a scooter.

Yeah, for some reason, that sounds about right.

And I'd place a large wager that he's got a lot of thoughts for us about how he's a member of a "superior" race.


In my opinion, he can explain them to a guard at Gitmo.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The joke was, "Why did the Kenosha police shoot Jacob Blake seven times?"
The deputy stopped the juror from continuing to the supposed punchline.

THAT's why the angel sits on top of the Christmas Tree

Because 7 ate nine

So the Tooth Fairy said "Twenty Bucks, same as in town"

"Hey lady," said the parrot, "You know"

Recked 'em? Damn near killed 'em!
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
