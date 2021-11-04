 Skip to content
(Inverse)   November will see a Beaver Moon, say astronomers with an entertaining grasp of anatomy   (inverse.com) divider line
22
22 Comments     (+0 »)
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just head on over to r/gonewild.  There are plenty of "Which hole would you pick Boobiess that clearly show the possibility exists.  Too clearly.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this moon is named after Paul Beaveer?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Just head on over to r/gonewild.  There are plenty of "Which hole would you pick Boobiess that clearly show the possibility exists.  Too clearly.


Hahahaha, filterpwned and didn't see it coming.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The partial lunar eclipse would be cool, but with my luck, we'll end up with clouds and rain.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you are into anatomy you should skip astronomy and stick with decorative topiary...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Say it taint so!
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is it too late for a coont moon??
 
groverpm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've seen plenty of pics where both the beaver and the moon are visible which is weird 'cos I'm an amateur of coq et lune.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Better a beaver moon than a cock moon

/nsfw
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

nice lunar eclipse!
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I heer beaveer bites caan bee preety nastee.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wake me at the crack of Dawn.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If a woman bends over in the right way that's totally a thing.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I guess "Beaveer Moon" shows not only the "astronmers" entertaining grasp of anatomy, but subby's entertaining failure to grasp spelling.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

It all checks out.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: I guess "Beaveer Moon" shows not only the "astronmers" entertaining grasp of anatomy, but subby's entertaining failure to grasp spelling.


Ha - I didn't even catch that one. Apologies - I typo frequently at the moment due to new nails. :|
 
rdnjr1234
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Perhaps no nut November is taunting the beaveer moon?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
November's Full Moon is also known as the Frosty Moon because it falls near the beginning of the winter season when the temperatures start to drop.

also known as MY WIFE

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
