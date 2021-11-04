 Skip to content
 
(NJ.com)   Stimulus checks coming for those who came in 2020 and, thus, whose children came in 2021   (nj.com) divider line
    More: Giggity, Taxation in the United States, Internal Revenue Service, parents of newborns, fourth stimulus, federal government, Single parents, parents of these newest Americans, expanded child tax credit  
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still waiting for the most recent one.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great...handing out more money, just because you had a baby.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is only for parents of 2021 newborns. It would take a while to father that many kids, but I could try.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not quite enough to cover Biden's inflation, though.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Not quite enough to cover Biden's inflation, though.


Krokadil is a hell of a drug.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Not quite enough to cover Biden's inflation, though.


okaysure.gif

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/u-s​-​manufacturers-blame-trump-era-tariffs-​for-inflations-rise-11622387247
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear The Government,
Stop paying people to reproduce.

Thanks
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Dear The Government,
Stop paying people to reproduce.

Thanks


But how else are they going to get new wage slaves? Immigration?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are giving money to people so they produce more fossil carbon users?  Shouldn't we be giving money to people to stop producing more people, thus reducing fossil carbon use?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So rewarding people that can't keep their pants on.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Dear The Government,
Stop paying people to reproduce.

Thanks


I love the arrogance here. You think you were an important, wonderful decision and your life has been a boon to society at large. But anyone born in the last few years is some kind of horrible mistake.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Not quite enough to cover Biden's inflation, though.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: So rewarding people that can't keep their pants on.


Not only that, rewarding people that can't keep their pants on, during a pandemic.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Teddy Brosevelt: Dear The Government,
Stop paying people to reproduce.

Thanks

I love the arrogance here. You think you were an important, wonderful decision and your life has been a boon to society at large. But anyone born in the last few years is some kind of horrible mistake.


Are you a yoga teacher because that was one hell of a stretch
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: stuffy: So rewarding people that can't keep their pants on.

Not only that, rewarding people that can't keep their pants on, during a pandemic.


Who wore pants during the pandemic anyway?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Teddy Brosevelt: Dear The Government,
Stop paying people to reproduce.

Thanks

I love the arrogance here. You think you were an important, wonderful decision and your life has been a boon to society at large. But anyone born in the last few years is some kind of horrible mistake.


Teddy didn't have a choice his or her or xirs production.  But the people getting the sweet, sweet, government money do have a choice, unless the stimmy is only going out to rape victims, in the production of new carbon using sentient beings.  I doubt Teddy is blaming the being without free choice in the matter, but we should be laying the blame at the people who did have free choice.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We are giving money to people so they produce more fossil carbon users?  Shouldn't we be giving money to people to stop producing more people, thus reducing fossil carbon use?


I agree, let's euthanize everyone over 60 who has time to post on fark in the middle of the day.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: AmbassadorBooze: We are giving money to people so they produce more fossil carbon users?  Shouldn't we be giving money to people to stop producing more people, thus reducing fossil carbon use?

I agree, let's euthanize everyone over 60 who has time to post on fark in the middle of the day.


Agreed!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But whose on first?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: moothemagiccow: Teddy Brosevelt: Dear The Government,
Stop paying people to reproduce.

Thanks

I love the arrogance here. You think you were an important, wonderful decision and your life has been a boon to society at large. But anyone born in the last few years is some kind of horrible mistake.

Teddy didn't have a choice his or her or xirs production.  But the people getting the sweet, sweet, government money do have a choice, unless the stimmy is only going out to rape victims, in the production of new carbon using sentient beings.  I doubt Teddy is blaming the being without free choice in the matter, but we should be laying the blame at the people who did have free choice.


Or the government could pay people to... I dunno... Adopt one of the half million children in foster care rather than shiatting out another rat of their own because they never made varsity in high school and they want another chance.

I know, I know, absolute crazy talk.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Teddy didn't have a choice his or her or xirs production.


Teddy has the choice to end xheirz life at any point if zhey is so concerned about overpopulation

//Also the kids born today don't have a choice, and they are the beneficiaries of the child tax credit
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: AmbassadorBooze: Teddy didn't have a choice his or her or xirs production.

Teddy has the choice to end xheirz life at any point if zhey is so concerned about overpopulation

//Also the kids born today don't have a choice, and they are the beneficiaries of the child tax credit


He/him but I appreciate the sensitivity to pronoun choices.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Great. Let's incentivize poor people to have more kids.

I should buy more Walmart stock.
 
scalpod
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sounds like they had quite enough stimulus already.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When we all get stimulus. No one gets stimulus.

But then again, "we all" would have to go a long way to keep pace with the stimulus fictional entities and billionaires have received.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Whoop-dee-doo, another stimulus check that I don't qualify for as a single, childless working person.

Can I just get a break from work?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Teddy Brosevelt: Dear The Government,
Stop paying people to reproduce.

Thanks

I love the arrogance here. You think you were an important, wonderful decision and your life has been a boon to society at large. But anyone born in the last few years is some kind of horrible mistake.


Considering most of the nation is willing to have a war over wanting a home and not an apartment, while also not wanting to provide free apartments.
Maybe yes.
Maybe saw off?
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Woo hoo this is relevant to my interests
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Also,

Faith No More - Everything's Ruined (Official Music Video)
Youtube usGQjN87BUA
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: Whoop-dee-doo, another stimulus check that I don't qualify for as a single, childless working person.

Can I just get a break from work?


Who do you think is paying for all these new kids?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Who do you think is paying for all these new kids?


I still don't get this. Do you think children die at age 18? Paying for kids at any level, be it K-12, preschool, daycare, housing, CHIP, tax credits, is an investment.

If we do a good job of it, which is not that hard, society reaps the benefits, not parents. Right now, parents make the vast majority of the investment, and the benefits of functional adults spillover to society at large. The lower that investment is, the shiattier the kids are as adults. Every other developed country knows this and and invests in children via social programs and payments.

On top of that, the birth rate decline that Reagan and Clinton's policies brought on is not actually a good thing. We do need wage slaves. If you haven't noticed, the current labor shortage/supply chain interruptions are.. not a good thing. And when all the old people keep living longer and longer, who is going to wipe your demented ass? Immigrants' kids?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
