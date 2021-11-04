 Skip to content
 
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The B-52's, The Bongos, Divinyls, and Public Image Ltd. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #273. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
32
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Considering it's No Nut November it's clear what song we're not going to hear from The Divinyls.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

maybe i will go meta and play it just to confuse you.


maybe i will go meta and play it just to confuse you.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am here.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's WHAT now?

[googles]

Ahhhhahahahahaha--no.


It's WHAT now?

[googles]

Ahhhhahahahahaha--no.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

well there ya have it. i thought it was a joke/riff on movember but your comment made me google it so yeah no.

It's WHAT now?

[googles]

Ahhhhahahahahaha--no.


well there ya have it. i thought it was a joke/riff on movember but your comment made me google it so yeah no.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

You lot had me piqued too.
Err.....

It's WHAT now?

[googles]

Ahhhhahahahahaha--no.

well there ya have it. i thought it was a joke/riff on movember but your comment made me google it so yeah no.


You lot had me piqued too.
Err.....
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I'll take "Things that should have stayed in 4chan" for $1000.

It's WHAT now?

[googles]

Ahhhhahahahahaha--no.

well there ya have it. i thought it was a joke/riff on movember but your comment made me google it so yeah no.

You lot had me piqued too.
Err.....


I'll take "Things that should have stayed in 4chan" for $1000.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
if any you are planning on seeing the new dune film, they're talking about it on the pregame show. just a warning in case they give spoilers.

i did see it (in IMAX) and it's pretty fantastic.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dune is an outdated superhero movie? Ok. That's one opinion.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Is this Valentina?

i did see it (in IMAX) and it's pretty fantastic.


Is this Valentina?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
High Priest to the Temple of Siouxsie standing by. A: yes the new Dune is fantastic. B: NNN is pretty much the dumbest thing I've ever heard of.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

nope.

i did see it (in IMAX) and it's pretty fantastic.

Is this Valentina?


nope.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

It's WHAT now?

[googles]

Ahhhhahahahahaha--no.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

not on purpose, it isn't...


not on purpose, it isn't...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I just now stopped in my tracks and thought the same thing.

i did see it (in IMAX) and it's pretty fantastic.

Is this Valentina?


I just now stopped in my tracks and thought the same thing.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Public Image LTD you say? Will always be Rotten to me

usercontent.oneView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

her name is Beiyi Yang (that's not private, it's on the kuci website) and her friend. i don't recall the friend's name but it's the same one she's had on several times i believe.

i did see it (in IMAX) and it's pretty fantastic.

Is this Valentina?

I just now stopped in my tracks and thought the same thing.


her name is Beiyi Yang (that's not private, it's on the kuci website) and her friend. i don't recall the friend's name but it's the same one she's had on several times i believe.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What was that gardening thing?

Was it playing on her Alexa thing?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think the word she's searching for is "worldbuilding."
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
geeksoncoffee.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

no, it was a commercial break for our gardening show.

Was it playing on her Alexa thing?


no, it was a commercial break for our gardening show.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Are they trying to be vague and obtuse to avoid spoilers?  Or are they just.. not that good at film critique?

Everything they've said has been applicable to Sci Fi movies in general.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver:

her name is Beiyi Yang

Is it wrong to say that she looks a lot like my happy ending masseuse?

media-exp1.licdn.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pc_gator: socalnewwaver:

her name is Beiyi Yang

Is it wrong to say that she looks a lot like my happy ending masseuse?

[media-exp1.licdn.com image 200x200]


depends. is that statement factually accurate? or just a cultural slur?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

*shrug* They sound young. Gotta start somewhere.

Everything they've said has been applicable to Sci Fi movies in general.


*shrug* They sound young. Gotta start somewhere.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Here we go!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No play out music?
They just faded her out
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver:

You know, like the egg roll one

Happy Ending | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube QPV7kYbpoNo
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pista: No play out music?
They just faded her out


no, her show was going to run over by about two minutes. do you want me to fade it back in?
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

True, I'm being too picky.

Never into Dune either so not privy to all the assumed information either, which I sure made it seem even more general.

Everything they've said has been applicable to Sci Fi movies in general.

*shrug* They sound young. Gotta start somewhere.


True, I'm being too picky.

Never into Dune either so not privy to all the assumed information either, which I sure made it seem even more general.
 
