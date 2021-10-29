 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MPR News)   From now on Smokey Bear will be nude   (mprnews.org) divider line
41
    More: Silly, United States Forest Service, Smokey Bear, American Black Bear, Minnesota Public Radio, 26-foot-tall Smokey Bear statue, Paul Bunyan, city council, English-language films  
•       •       •

914 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2021 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smokey says prevent forest fires, but his devious cubs say otherwise.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yogi was pantsless and wearing a hat first.  Just saying.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They don't want the importance of Smokey the Bear to be degraded." The council voted 4-0 to prohibit dressing the Smokey Bear statue.

Give idiots power and by God they'll use it.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why would people care what he is wearing?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's Smokey THE Bear. Fight me.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I bet he's a smoke crotch.
 
Creoena
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Why would people care what he is wearing?


People could permanently stain the statue if you put him in fishnets.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 850x478]
[Fark user image 400x400]


Careful there, Bucko. If you get too hot, Smokey Bear will come beat you with a shovel.
 
guestguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the oft-overlooked 2.1st amendment...

The right to bear balls.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The city council voted unanimously last week to prohibit dressing the iconic figure in any garb other than his traditional blue jeans, belt, buckle and "campaign" hat, with his shovel in hand.

So not nude then. More like the official uniform of burying a body.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You pressed "you," referring to me. That is incorrect. The correct answer is "you."
 
talkertopc
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's nice to hear of a place without any important problems.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Diabolic: Walker: [Fark user image 850x478]
[Fark user image 400x400]

Careful there, Bucko. If you get too hot, Smokey Bear will come beat you with a shovel.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Why would people care what he is wearing?


If you look at the photo he has brand logos on him
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Man... Ya dress Smokey up as a Nazi ONE time and everyone loses their shiat.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: The city council voted unanimously last week to prohibit dressing the iconic figure in any garb other than his traditional blue jeans, belt, buckle and "campaign" hat, with his shovel in hand.

So not nude then. More like the official uniform of burying a body.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What's with his face? "Shovel goes WHERE?"
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It was culturally appropriative for a bear to dress like a human anyway.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We have a sculpture park around here that has a 3 nudes doing something sexish. I have seen the figures dressed in Little House calico.

This sculpture is a little controversial. It began its public life in a roundabout, and they moved it because people were wrecking gawking at it.

Now it's in a little treed alcove, and the bench across from it has been removed. I'm guessing that someone was jacking it.

Also, every year, someone ties a Christmas bow with jingle bells on the big bronze balls of a bull that is close by.
 
Mock26
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"This is what you want to be known for is having this thing,"

That is just sad.
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Yogi was pantsless and wearing a hat first.  Just saying.


/ read the article he is going back to "classic smokey" He will be wearing pants
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "They don't want the importance of Smokey the Bear to be degraded." The council voted 4-0 to prohibit dressing the Smokey Bear statue.

Give idiots power and by God they'll use it.


Power corrupts, even fake power. It's a an actual issue, that too many people refuse to acknowledge.  And that failure prevents controls to be implemented.  So for example cops aren't held accountable.  Not even for little things.  Much less bug things.  Anyway.  We should actually be watching any one with power. Because it's only a matter of time when they abuse it. Period.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Woodsy Owl hooked up with Smokey Bear one time and that's how we got
cdn.obsidianportal.comView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTH:From now on Smokey Bear will be nude

Bare bears? That bears repeating.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In other news, Smoky is now gender-fluid.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

akya: FTH:From now on Smokey Bear will be nude

Bare bears? That bears repeating.


how did subby miss using bare/bear  what the hell is this world coming to!!!!?????
 
Watubi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Our long, national nightmare is over.  God bless that brave council
 
lurkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

akya: FTH:From now on Smokey Bear will be nude

Bare bears? That bears repeating.


I googled "nude" bears first.
Not the same thing.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
*Reads headline*
Fark user imageView Full Size

*Clicks link*

Subby, you cruel tease...
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: What's with his face? "Shovel goes WHERE?"


I have that pic.
 
bdub77
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think Matty is too busy jerking off right now to post.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dear Sirs,
I came to this thread for photos of naked bears and I am leaving extremely disappointed and angry...
Fark user imageView Full Size

/That's better.
//I'll take the one on the left.
///But save the little one in the middle for later.
 
Lodger
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: It's Smokey THE Bear. Fight me.


Why fight?  Just be correct and use his preferred descriptor.

https://smokeybear.com/en/smokeys-his​t​ory/story-of-smokey
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

akya: FTH:From now on Smokey Bear will be nude

Bare bears? That bears repeating.


Barely?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: It's Smokey THE Bear. Fight me.


*puts up dukes*

The character's name is "Smokey Bear". The "the" was added to fit the meter of the Smokey Bear song.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Dear Sirs,
I came to this thread for photos of naked bears and I am leaving extremely disappointed and angry...
[Fark user image 425x196]
/That's better.
//I'll take the one on the left.
///But save the little one in the middle for later.


Fark user imageView Full Size

"Bear" doesn't mean what you (apparently) think it means.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: kdawg7736: Why would people care what he is wearing?

If you look at the photo he has brand logos on him


The Forest Service uses several of those companies applications in their business management. Hummingbird and Mercury sell data query tools.  The other ones I couldn't decipher except the Coca Cola logo.  No idea why it's there.  I half expected to see Walters Kluwer there.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.