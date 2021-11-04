 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AZ Family)   Phoenix dad publicly shames school for allowing his fifteen year old to read "So You've Been Publicly Shamed". Blames loss of childhood on 4chan quote   (azfamily.com) divider line
42
    More: Stupid, High school, Fast Food Nation, Education, Eric Schlosser, College, advanced placement class, summer reading option, Phoenix dad  
•       •       •

1223 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2021 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
roddack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got to be carful or the kid is going to go after all the phonies
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real problem that poor child has is having such a shrinking violet for a father. "It is hard to preserve a child's childhood these days. Part of my child's childhood is probably gone now," said Thomas Morton. Are you REALLY sorry, dad, or just upset it wasn't you that got him his first subscription to Cinemax?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turns out snowflakes are all pretty much the same.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It is hard to preserve a child's childhood these days. Part of my child's childhood is probably gone now," said Thomas Morton.

Oh please, your son probably knows more swear words than you and knows a lot more porn sites than you. He's also probably sent dick picks to girls and gotten nude pics in return. He's a Junior in high school, not a 3-year-old.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why so weak?
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should visit a restroom during his next  school visit for a sporting event or parent-teacher conference, read what is in there.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: The real problem that poor child has is having such a shrinking violet for a father. "It is hard to preserve a child's childhood these days. Part of my child's childhood is probably gone now," said Thomas Morton. Are you REALLY sorry, dad, or just upset it wasn't you that got him his first subscription to Cinemax?



Walker: "It is hard to preserve a child's childhood these days. Part of my child's childhood is probably gone now," said Thomas Morton.

Oh please, your son probably knows more swear words than you and knows a lot more porn sites than you. He's also probably sent dick picks to girls and gotten nude pics in return. He's a Junior in high school, not a 3-year-old.



FTA: "teen daughter"
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "It is hard to preserve a child's childhood these days. Part of my child's childhood is probably gone now," said Thomas Morton.

Oh please, your son probably knows more swear words than you and knows a lot more porn sites than you. He's also probably sent dick picks to girls and gotten nude pics in return. He's a Junior in high school, not a 3-year-old.


While I agree with the sentiment, want to know how I know you didn't rtfa?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
for people who grew up in the "explicit lyrics" warning label era they sure didn't pay attention.

trying to ban a thing achieve 100% of the outcomes you didn't want.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It explores how people are shammed on the internet"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crunch from The Big Hit (1998) - "I been fucking since I was 10"
Youtube 8ZbLG-adYlA
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a great book.  I happen to know the parents of, and very casually, the daughter who, 4-5 years ago, was caught up in that dumb skit where the graduating class spelled out a few racial slurs that went viral.  I recommended this book to the parents but don't know if they ever took me up on it.

anyways.  it isn't porn, that section.  the book details about 6-8 people that had very public outings and how they dealt with it.  the most notable was one being the "going to africa, hope I don't get AIDS, just kidding, I'm white" tweet lady.  lost her job, shunned my family/friends, i think changed her name, but eventually got her life back on track.  the sex thing is a very, very small part of the book.  I don't even quite remember that one - something about I think the guy got blackmailed about his sexual fetishes.

anyways.  very good book.  and vaguely related to how kids of that generation, with Snapchat and all the other apps, they should be exposed to how dangerous social media and/or sharing private information on others can be.  a teaching tool in a school?  i'm shocked!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "It is hard to preserve a child's childhood these days. Part of my child's childhood is probably gone now," said Thomas Morton.

Oh please, your son probably knows more swear words than you and knows a lot more porn sites than you. He's also probably sent dick picks to girls and gotten nude pics in return. He's a Junior in high school, not a 3-year-old.


adweek.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their kid is going to be a total blast in their first year of college. Nothing like losing all parental supervision before knowing your alcohol limit and the "check out how soft my bed is" trick.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Being outraged about profanity is ridiculous," they cried on a site that filters profanity.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: for people who grew up in the "explicit lyrics" warning label era they sure didn't pay attention.

trying to ban a thing achieve 100% of the outcomes you didn't want.


Yeah, thanks Gore!
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the kid chose to read this book, her parents saw it and freaked out, and she had to pretend she had never heard such profanity before. And now her silly lie is on the news.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a 15-year-old is taking an AP course, they're probably bright enough to handle the content.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: If a 15-year-old is taking an AP course, they're probably bright enough to handle the content.


It's the father who couldn't handle it.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the idiot father is objecting to are the quotes from the online community who dogpiled on the subjects with the usual set of insults. It's the usual 'go fark a horse, go fark yourself, eat shiat and diet' set of insults.

It's a pretty good book that gives you pause before jumping into the crowd after someone said something stupid.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "It is hard to preserve a child's childhood these days. Part of my child's childhood is probably gone now," said Thomas Morton.

Oh please, your son probably knows more swear words than you and knows a lot more porn sites than you. He's also probably sent dick picks to girls and gotten nude pics in return. He's a Junior in high school, not a 3-year-old.


I'll take that all with a grain of salt. From my own experience I recall my two daughters; The oldest was 13 going on 25 and the youngest was 19 going on 12. That said, many times the material a child is exposed to only affects them as much as they're open to be affected.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aren't AP courses supposed to be handling college level...aka adult...content?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: If a 15-year-old is taking an AP course, they're probably bright enough to handle the content.


This
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People always assume that the "end of innocence" automatically means the inheritance of guilt.

No one should remain a child forever. The rewards and pleasures of adulthood far outweighs the lack of responsibilities in exchange for servitude.

But, as we all know, the real problem here is that parents can't stand their children growing up. Be it the idea they lose control over another human (since lots of parents treat their kids like servants), or then can't stand their children maturing in ways they failed to do so, lots of these idiots can't let go.

Seems the father in this story is a shining example of my wife's warning:

Some people never grow up. They just grow old.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lvl 19 bureaucrat: aren't AP courses supposed to be handling college level...aka adult...content?


It's more like a program that actually expects kids to learn so they're prepared for college. Plain "college prep" high school courses are essentially daycare.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't say in the article but I bet "penis" and "vagina" are "no-no words" in that household
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Parents are supposed to participate in their child's mid teen education?  Hmm then I'd might not have ever read all those great books about war.  Giles Goat-Boy, Catch 22, or Johnny Got His Gun, and the world would be a slightly different place.
 
anfrind
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: If a 15-year-old is taking an AP course, they're probably bright enough to handle the content.


Not necessarily.  She might be smart enough to take and passage college prep courses, but that doesn't reveal anything about her emotional maturity.
 
indylaw
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"It is hard to preserve a child's childhood these days. Part of my child's childhood is probably gone now," said Thomas Morton.

Dude, she's 15.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lvl 19 bureaucrat: aren't AP courses supposed to be handling college level...aka adult...content?


Even as an adult, is it really necessary to use the most shocking examples of things to make your point?  Does your 15-year-old really need to spend time thinking about bestiality, if there's another way to make the example?  You could just as easily use an example of some stupid thing that somebody posted.

One page details a pornographic shoot, while another references a woman having sex with an animal. Morton said he and his wife are mortified their 15-year-old daughter read the book. "As I continued on, there were was a four-page description of a fetish porn shoot that contained all kinds of pornographic elements," said Morton.

This is Jon Ronson, right?  I like his stuff but it's like pop psychology, not literature. He's going for eyeballs and a quick read.   There must be better ways of teaching social skills on the internet.  I don't really need to hear about a fetish photo shoot myself.  I don't give a fark and it's not relevant to what the lesson is.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wait till they see what's on her phone. Have you checked your daughters social media feed lately? She knows more about worldly things at 15 than her parents do now. Good, bad, I don't know. Mongo just pawn in game of life.
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: People always assume that the "end of innocence" automatically means the inheritance of guilt.

No one should remain a child forever. The rewards and pleasures of adulthood far outweighs the lack of responsibilities in exchange for servitude.

But, as we all know, the real problem here is that parents can't stand their children growing up. Be it the idea they lose control over another human (since lots of parents treat their kids like servants), or then can't stand their children maturing in ways they failed to do so, lots of these idiots can't let go.

Seems the father in this story is a shining example of my wife's warning:

Some people never grow up. They just grow old.


So much THIS. 

During my senior year in high school, my step-father was opposed to me going off to college. He was a very controlling person, and couldn't stand the thought of the kid he used to boss around with impunity would suddenly no longer be at his beck and call. 

He actively tried to sabotage my efforts, and even tried to lay a guilt-trip on me.  My mom had offered to let me live at home rent-free while I went to college.  My step-father claimed I was taking advantage of my mother, despite the fact that I was paying for college entirely out of my own pocket!  He also claimed that college was worthless, and that I didn't know what "real work" was, despite the fact I was holding down a full-time job while going to school.

Gods, I hated that man...
 
FutureWars
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This dad has one too many letters in his name. I will leave it to you how to best remove the offending letter from Morton.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wait until he finds out that the odds are 1/5 she's not a virgin any more ..
 
sjtroxel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"It is hard to preserve a child's childhood these days. Part of my child's childhood is probably gone now,"

Has the kid ever been on the internet for more than 30 seconds? Childhood was gone a long time ago.
 
jimjays
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Loreweaver: Claude Ballse: People always assume that the "end of innocence" automatically means the inheritance of guilt.

No one should remain a child forever. The rewards and pleasures of adulthood far outweighs the lack of responsibilities in exchange for servitude.

But, as we all know, the real problem here is that parents can't stand their children growing up. Be it the idea they lose control over another human (since lots of parents treat their kids like servants), or then can't stand their children maturing in ways they failed to do so, lots of these idiots can't let go.

Seems the father in this story is a shining example of my wife's warning:

Some people never grow up. They just grow old.

So much THIS. 

During my senior year in high school, my step-father was opposed to me going off to college. He was a very controlling person, and couldn't stand the thought of the kid he used to boss around with impunity would suddenly no longer be at his beck and call. 

He actively tried to sabotage my efforts, and even tried to lay a guilt-trip on me.  My mom had offered to let me live at home rent-free while I went to college.  My step-father claimed I was taking advantage of my mother, despite the fact that I was paying for college entirely out of my own pocket!  He also claimed that college was worthless, and that I didn't know what "real work" was, despite the fact I was holding down a full-time job while going to school.

Gods, I hated that man...


Controlling bastards are like that. I was recently reminded of a teen friend that moved out of his mother's home and in with friends across the street. The stepfather angry that he should STILL get his birth father's Social Security check (in addition to his mother's) for reasons rather than it going to the family where he then accrued bills. Social Security told him to get bent, the recipient had made the arrangements and it went to his caretakers per his rightful and legal choice.

(The friends' family did good work. Despite my friend having a number of strikes against him, some of them at the physical hand of the stepfather, he turned out very well--gets state awards and newspaper articles written about his work.)
 
BlueClawsFan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Please tell me Morgan Freeman or Samuel L. Jackson did the audiobook!
 
Usurper4
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
His daughter...in a junior year AP English class...
Sorry, but, even if she doesn't have Netflix, Prime, Hulu, etc., the amount of the same level of material is available to her on network TV.
Hell, the other books she could have chosen from were probably just as bad. My senior year English class had us discussing the symbolism in Woolf's "To The Lighthouse", with the tall, white shaft of a lighthouse...the bulbous head at the top...the frothing waves...that was a fun 45 minutes of class time!
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I mean we read catcher, in 7th or 8th grade, in a farking catholic school. We read chapters of that out loud together and they told us in advance we get a pass on the language, because it was an important book in terms of literature and discussion (regardless of your feelings of it).

This is a parent just being lazy about talking with your kid about stuff at her age he should talk to her about.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
also, now that i think of it, whenever i think back to "did I ever say the N word" I keep coming back to Huck Finn in that same class and trying to contextualize it gives me a headache.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The book "So You've Been Publicly Shamed" was a summer reading option for juniors in an advanced placement class, known as an AP class, at Horizon High School. It explores how people are shammed on the internet ...

I feel shammed every time I read a pearl-clutching AZ Family article. Sloppy reporting, no editors. That's what passes for "news" on the internet these days.
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTA: "was a summer reading option for juniors in an advanced placement class, known as an AP class"

So why did Daddy Princess Snowflake not have his kid read another book, you know actually PARENT?
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.