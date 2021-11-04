 Skip to content
(The Age (Melbourne))   And the most normal social media post of all time award goes to the recently arrested child abductor for the pic titled "I love taking my dolls for drive arounds and doing their hair and taking selfies in public 💕"   (theage.com.au) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You know he's farking those dolls.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Damn, wtf happened to Richard Grieco?
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why does every article about this point out that his house was locked?

Is it odd to lock your door in Australia or something?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And this is what police are supposed to be for

Thank you law enforcement, please do more of this kind of police work and less gun play.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Nothing beats chilling at home with my Bratz dolls" is right up there with "Daddy ate my eyes"
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They prefer to be called dames.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I hope they use this phone to find locations to Take cadaver dogs.
And dig up his whole yard
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Perhaps he can get some help if he's found guilty and sentenced to incarceration.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
😬
 
guestguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Headso
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Soul Glow guy has damaged the brand here, this is like Subway Jared type stuff.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Damn, wtf happened to Richard Grieco?


Ya Allah! I see it!

/Corbin, Michael Corbin.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: And this is what police are supposed to be for

Thank you law enforcement, please do more of this kind of police work and less gun play.


see also: them burning 8hrs a day being a poor substitute for speeding/traffic cameras
 
Pert
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Who's bad?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Looks like a Michael Jackson impersonator.  Acts like one too.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pert: Who's bad?

[Fark user image image 175x250]

[Fark user image image 425x725]


This
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pert: Who's bad?

[Fark user image image 175x250]

[Fark user image image 425x725]


And now you have ruined Michael Jackson for me
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

2wolves: Perhaps he can get some help if he's found guilty and sentenced to incarceration.


You're not suggesting there is mental illness in play here, are you?  That's absurd.  This guy is as normal as the next Farker.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Pert: Who's bad?

[Fark user image image 175x250]

[Fark user image image 425x725]

And now you have ruined Michael Jackson for me


You hadn't heard of the "troubles" before today?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, at least he didn't collect My Little Ponies. That would've been weird.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Pert: Who's bad?

[Fark user image image 175x250]

[Fark user image image 425x725]

And now you have ruined Michael Jackson for me


Michael Jackson ruined Michael Jackson for me.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh great. Now when I bring my dolls on a bus ride people are going to look at me weird. Jerk ruins doll appreciation by adult males. There's nothing wrong with adult males appreciating dolls.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Well, at least he didn't collect My Little Ponies. That would've been weird.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Showed up for the Michael Jackson reference.

You, collectively, did not disappoint.
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Pert: Who's bad?

[Fark user image image 175x250]

[Fark user image image 425x725]

And now you have ruined Michael Jackson for me


let's add another log on the fire for you

The Man in the Treehouse of Horror
Youtube I46aWp1iZqQ
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm surprised by the number of people who have plausible reports of nearly getting abducted at some point as a child. It's got to be much more common than I thought.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hole - Doll Parts
Youtube 0uS7JAjV-O8
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This creepy story is starting to shape up like an alternate version of Le Portrait de Petite Cossette.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Oh great. Now when I bring my dolls on a bus ride people are going to look at me weird. Jerk ruins doll appreciation by adult males. There's nothing wrong with adult males appreciating dolls.


You're a sick bastard, you know that right? Just get yourself a daikimura and keep it in the bedroom like a normal guy.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He was looking for a playmate.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: He was looking for a playmate.


That's literally the best-case scenario at this point.  That he was lonely playing with his dolls by himself, and he wanted a friend to play dolls with him.  If that's the case he might not have physically harmed her in any way.  It's still creepy as hell, but maybe she doesn't end up with life-altering mental trauma from it.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Warthog: Porous Horace: Oh great. Now when I bring my dolls on a bus ride people are going to look at me weird. Jerk ruins doll appreciation by adult males. There's nothing wrong with adult males appreciating dolls.

You're a sick bastard, you know that right? Just get yourself a daikimura and keep it in the bedroom like a normal guy.

[i.imgur.com image 640x308]


Username checks out.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Warthog: Another Government Employee: He was looking for a playmate.

That's literally the best-case scenario at this point.  That he was lonely playing with his dolls by himself, and he wanted a friend to play dolls with him.  If that's the case he might not have physically harmed her in any way.  It's still creepy as hell, but maybe she doesn't end up with life-altering mental trauma from it.


I mean, I was kidnapped and held hostage for two weeks at least three times growing up, and I turned out okay.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Drop him off in the middle of the Nullarbor.

/From 5,000 ft
//No parachute
///Bugs gotta eat, too
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I mean this is really sad. The guy is obviously mentally damaged. I hope he gets the help that he needs.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Warthog: Another Government Employee: He was looking for a playmate.

That's literally the best-case scenario at this point.  That he was lonely playing with his dolls by himself, and he wanted a friend to play dolls with him.  If that's the case he might not have physically harmed her in any way.  It's still creepy as hell, but maybe she doesn't end up with life-altering mental trauma from it.

I mean, I was kidnapped and held hostage for two weeks at least three times growing up, and I turned out okay.


Summer camp doesn't count.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

invictus2: waxbeans: Pert: Who's bad?

[Fark user image image 175x250]

[Fark user image image 425x725]

And now you have ruined Michael Jackson for me

let's add another log on the fire for you

[YouTube video: The Man in the Treehouse of Horror]


Is that a later season episode? Don't recognize it.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Girls have dolls, boys have action figur...(rtfa) never mind.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.