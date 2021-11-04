 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   190 nations and organisations pledge to quit coal. No word if they plan to quit coal turkey   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Coal, Greenhouse gas, end of coal, Fossil fuel, Global warming, British government, Natural gas, power generation  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
JOE MANCHIN ANGRY!! JOE MANCHIN SMASH!!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Manchin hisses and retreats to his coal cave to have a coal sandwich, coal beer and a nice smoke of #12 anthracite.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in the US...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is Santy still gonna leave lumps of coal for the baddies?  Cause there's a market right there, Joe.  Just sign of Saint Nick to a long term contract for Virginia coal.  Get in there before the Aussies can undercut you.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
These countries need to start levying environmental impact taxes upon imports from countries that still use thermal coal beyond a certain date.  In the US, Republicans are going to do jack squat unless there is some sort of negative economic impact on their states.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
how many broken promises will there be?  is Vegas giving odds?  where can i place my bet?

fyi, India will break it's promise.
 
Mukster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Couldn't find a Coal Turkey, but here's  Coal Squirrel (no word in size of nuts).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The global pipeline for new coal power projects has shrivelled in recent years, although China, India, Vietnam and Indonesia are among those planning to build new coal plants.

So, um, everybody is quitting coal except the three of the four most populated countries on the planet (four out of four if Manchin has anything so say about it).  Farking pointless.
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Anyone buying this, that's you on the right

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could be used as fuel..."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is charcoal still on the table? Nothing makes a better coal turkey than charcoal

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Haven't read the article, so I'll make some wild guesses that are sure to be at least partially correct:

- The US isn't one of those countries.
- The US is one of those countries, but someone feels entitled to special treatment and more lax regulation than other countries.
- Their target year is like 2125 or some nonsense.
- Countries agree to end coal but also demand that every nuclear plant be destroyed, in order to make things "fair."
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Upon hearing the news, one local woman was inconsolable.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Joe Manema could have gotten huge investments in infrastructure and nextgen energy production for the people of his state. But he decided that being a A hole was better for preening in front of the camera.
 
flondrix
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: JOE MANCHIN ANGRY!! JOE MANCHIN SMASH!!


Any such promises the US makes will be negated when Trump is re-elected.

/I can't see any Republican primarying him
 
asciibaron
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Meanwhile in the US...


i guess facts are not important?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wouldn't surprise me if Manchin left the Senate and became a registered lobbyist for Best Korea, since they use nothing but coal.

I would expect Best Korea to keep using coal as well. If these countries follow through, the price of coal will plummet, meaning Kimmie gets more for his Best Won, unless sellers demand payment in gold or something else. China will keep them supplied, in order to keep Best Koreans from trying to get into China this winter.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: JOE MANCHIN ANGRY!! JOE MANCHIN SMASH!!


🎵Coooalllllfinger!!!

He's the man...the man with the the shiat touch.

A spiders touch.

Such a cold finger

Beckons you to enter his web of sin

But don't go in
🎵

/ He loves coal. Only coal.
 
whitroth
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I am *so* bloody tired of "divided Democrats", when it's all the Democrats except for two completely corrupt Senators.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Myk-House of El: Meanwhile in the US...

i guess facts are not important?

[Fark user image 850x367]


Not when making a joke, no.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've heard addicts sincerely tell me that they're gonna quit.
 
asciibaron
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Myk-House of El: asciibaron: Myk-House of El: Meanwhile in the US...

i guess facts are not important?

[Fark user image 850x367]

Not when making a joke, no.


i see it's a joke and everyone knows it because it's a meme about two men exploring their sexuality.  got it.
 
