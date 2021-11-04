 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   🎵It's in your heeeeaaaaaddd, in your heaaad, CO-O-OVID, COVID, COVID 🎵   (nbcnews.com)
69
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suddenly, Covid Rage.

Gee, you mean that Covid acts like other known viral infections? Who knew?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This explains why all those people showed up in Dallas waiting for JFK to arrive.  Drain bammage.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
infiltrating brain cells where it lurks unchecked

Antivaxers needn't worry, then.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: infiltrating brain cells where it lurks unchecked

Antivaxers needn't worry, then.


Why would they ever worry? Jesus is their vaccine:

Fark user image
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New research, while considered preliminary, may shed light on why some people experience ongoing neurological symptoms, such as voting Republican.

Makes sense.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Suddenly, Covid Rage.

Gee, you mean that Covid acts like other known viral infections? Who knew?


This is your bath salts on Covid. No, this is your Covid on bath salts,
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good news is the American healthcare system is very responsive to people with long term debilitating health issues.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Suddenly, Covid Rage.



♫We all live in the space age, coming down with covid rage,
Racing through the best days♫
It's up to you viri you're driving me crazy,
Thinking you may be losing your mind.
It's not over, it's not over, it's not over♫
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't really a surprise. Most of the long COVID symptoms are highly psychosomatic in nature.
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Voting Republican. Makes sense.


Fixed it.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: The Reverend Sam Hill: infiltrating brain cells where it lurks unchecked

Antivaxers needn't worry, then.

Why would they ever worry? Jesus is their vaccine:

Fark user image image 425x217


Texans just passed a constitutional amendment so that churches can't be forced to close during a pandemic. I hope the next worldwide disease is for more lethal than Covid, the thought of a church full of corpses* gives me a warm fuzzy feeling.

*that completely brought it on themselves.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: The Reverend Sam Hill: infiltrating brain cells where it lurks unchecked

Antivaxers needn't worry, then.

Why would they ever worry? Jesus is their vaccine:

Fark user image image 425x217


That "freedom not war" sign is hilarious since "freedom" is the politically correct way to say "money" and war is quite profitable.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This explains why all those people showed up in Dallas waiting for JFK to arrive.  Drain bammage.


Not sure about JFK Jr or Sr, but apparently Robin Williams made it. (Link is on POL tab)
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: snocone: Suddenly, Covid Rage.


♫We all live in the space age, coming down with covid rage,
Racing through the best days♫
It's up to you viri you're driving me crazy,
Thinking you may be losing your mind.
It's not over, it's not over, it's not over♫


Catatonia - Road Rage (Official Music Video)
Youtube U_bL0EqlDEk
 
Thinkerer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The findings don't explain how COVID curdles the brains of people who aren't infected so that they violently avoid safety precautions....{cue Twilight Zone theme}
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GOSH BARN IT: GardenWeasel: Voting Republican. Makes sense.

Fixed it.


That's so precious.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This explains why all those people showed up in Dallas waiting for JFK to arrive.  Drain bammage.


Came here to say exactly this. It makes me feel a tiny bit better to think that 30% of the country has suffered brain damage rather than that they were born this insane and gullible.
 
stu1-1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user image 640x480


"Doing your own research"  means finding other idiots on social media who agree with you.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, the plague rats will keep thinking in terms of "dead" and "recovered" as the only two possible outcomes and will keep bleating about "99.9% SuRvIvAl RaTe".

The pro-virus people are very, very stupid.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This explains why all those people showed up in Dallas waiting for JFK to arrive.  Drain bammage.


JFC. JFK didn't show up because he flew on Afterlife Airlines, which is known to have a horrible safety record. We didn't hear of the crash because we're not dead. Yet.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You have desecrated the good name of the Cranberries subby. Shame!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's the same old theme
Since 1918
Refuse masks, deny science, they're still fighting
With their lies, and their memes
And their memes, and their horse paste
In the ER, in the streets, they are dying
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Missed Opportunity Department, should have gone with Elvis, not JFK,Jr.
 
stu1-1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GOSH BARN IT: GardenWeasel: Voting Republican. Makes sense.

If you're a moron.

Fixed it better.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The good news is the American healthcare system is very responsive to people with long term debilitating health issues.


I was thinking that one of the "benefits" of the pandemic is showing us just how weak the U.S. healthcare system is. Not just hospitals, but the entire system, from dental care, to relatively routine medical care, and what a shiatshow insurance is. Then again, anyone paying attention already knew this, and those not paying attention just don't care. So, another politically polarizing event.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Marcus Aurelius: This explains why all those people showed up in Dallas waiting for JFK to arrive.  Drain bammage.

Came here to say exactly this. It makes me feel a tiny bit better to think that 30% of the country has suffered brain damage rather than that they were born this insane and gullible.


Both, Babe, both.
Now up to 60%.
We are gonna need a bigger Bell Curve.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"I looked out my window yesterday and none of the people I saw driving were wearing their masks! Can you believe these plague rats still don't know that we're in a pandemic? I've had two vaccines (Team Pfizer!!!!) and always wear three masks and a Tyvek suit when I go outside".

There's some covid brain damage for you.
 
rogue49
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Covid-19 is like a real life internal stress test on your whole body.

Sure, it gets in by your breath
But after it attacks anything it can get to
And if there's any health gaps or weaknesses, it works on that.

Not that I'd recommend taking this stress test
You may not reset or improve...
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The good news is the American healthcare system is very responsive to people with long term debilitating health issues.


The American Healthcare industry seeing long term effects from Covid
Fark user image
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: "I looked out my window yesterday and none of the people I saw driving were wearing their masks! Can you believe these plague rats still don't know that we're in a pandemic? I've had two vaccines (Team Pfizer!!!!) and always wear three masks and a Tyvek suit when I go outside".

There's some covid brain damage for you.


I see what you did there - your straw man is immune to long COVID because he doesn't have a brain. That's what I call strategy!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You know, modern medical officials will not diagnose any mental disease until there are actual physical symptoms for it or a documented harm incident.
The problem is there is a slippery slope on the harm incident data.
What if the only symptoms are similar to a clinical depression where one cares not a whit for self preservation?
A good example would be not availing one's self to preventative medicine.
Or attempting to deny it to others, which goes beyond self harm and is a danger to society?
That is pretty much a definition of mental illness.
Or a political party.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Skeleton Man: The Reverend Sam Hill: infiltrating brain cells where it lurks unchecked

Antivaxers needn't worry, then.

Why would they ever worry? Jesus is their vaccine:

Fark user image image 425x217

Texans just passed a constitutional amendment so that churches can't be forced to close during a pandemic. I hope the next worldwide disease is for more lethal than Covid, the thought of a church full of corpses* gives me a warm fuzzy feeling.

*that completely brought it on themselves.


There it is.
The one Texan I would save
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Thinkerer: The findings don't explain how COVID curdles the brains of people who aren't infected so that they violently avoid safety precautions....{cue Twilight Zone theme}


It could be that they're infected at an undetectable degree and that mild infection carries with it mind control effects similar to toxoplasmosis in rats and cordyceps in caterpillars (tricking the infected into doing what's best for the parasite or, in this case, virus).
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: "I looked out my window yesterday and none of the people I saw driving were wearing their masks! Can you believe these plague rats still don't know that we're in a pandemic? I've had two vaccines (Team Pfizer!!!!) and always wear three masks and a Tyvek suit when I go outside".

There's some covid brain damage for you.


That was some pretty good sarcasm.  I bet a lot of people thought that was real!
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
c.tenor.com


/two days in a row
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I guess Republicans are safe
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Tyrone Slothrop: Skeleton Man: The Reverend Sam Hill: infiltrating brain cells where it lurks unchecked

Antivaxers needn't worry, then.

Why would they ever worry? Jesus is their vaccine:

Fark user image image 425x217

Texans just passed a constitutional amendment so that churches can't be forced to close during a pandemic. I hope the next worldwide disease is for more lethal than Covid, the thought of a church full of corpses* gives me a warm fuzzy feeling.

*that completely brought it on themselves.

There it is.
The one Texan I would save


My friend Brittany lives in Texas. She's a very nice girl. So that's two. And I guess we have to save Matthew McCan'tspellhislastname too.

The weed will protect Willie Nelson.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"New research, while considered preliminary, may shed light on why some people experience ongoing neurological symptoms, such as brain fog voting Republican."
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Meanwhile, the plague rats will keep thinking in terms of "dead" and "recovered" as the only two possible outcomes and will keep bleating about "99.9% SuRvIvAl RaTe".

The pro-virus people are very, very stupid.


It's that math thing that throws them. 750,000 dead in the U.S. Johns Hopkins says the mortality rate for the U.S. is 1.5%. So roughly 75M have been infected. If you meet 5 people, one of those people has it, or has had it. Nothing to take seriously, for the "hold my beer and watch this" crowd. Because nothing they do affects others, and keeps the nightmare going. These are the people that make up the majority of the left side of the IQ curve.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
COVID-19 didn't exist in humans until late 2019. The GQP (as the Tea Party) dates back to 2009.

Stop making excuses for them. They don't vote GQP because they're actually ill, they vote GQP because they are racist homophobes who support a fascist government that will hunt down and kill "those people" and they always have been.

Well, except for the part that are pushing for a theocracy. They're even scarier.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: "I looked out my window yesterday and none of the people I saw driving were wearing their masks! Can you believe these plague rats still don't know that we're in a pandemic? I've had two vaccines (Team Pfizer!!!!) and always wear three masks and a Tyvek suit when I go outside".

There's some covid brain damage for you.


Apparently a new symptom of COVID-brain is creating ridiculous strawmen. Good job, plague rat.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And that's how more Republicans is formed
 
flamingboard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: There's some covid brain damage for you.


You just made that up in your diseased brain.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I didn't realize former Michigan Republican Governor Rick Snyder's attitude toward poisoned Flint residents, "It's only a few IQ points." was actually one of the tenets of Conservatism.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: And that's how more Republicans is formed


They need to do way instain repiblucan> who kill thier votters, becuse these votter cant fright back? It was on the news this mroing a antivaxxer in ar who had kill her three kids, they are taking the three back to new york too lady to rest. my pary are with the peopls hu must live with antivaxxer ; i am truley sorry for your lots
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: RTOGUY: "I looked out my window yesterday and none of the people I saw driving were wearing their masks! Can you believe these plague rats still don't know that we're in a pandemic? I've had two vaccines (Team Pfizer!!!!) and always wear three masks and a Tyvek suit when I go outside".

There's some covid brain damage for you.

Apparently a new symptom of COVID-brain is creating ridiculous strawmen. Good job, plague rat.


The most lingering symptom of Covid is people living in fear of it forever. I'm not even kidding. The psychological effect this has had on some people will be studied for generations.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: And that's how more Republicans is formed


Not by buttsecks??
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I had covid-19 last December.  In January and February, I had daily migraines that seemed to be long covid's gift to me.  A personal hell of pain I struggled to deal with.  I actually wanted to gouge my eyes out at points.  My scalp seemed to be on too tight..  Nothing helped.  Insomnia on top of the insomnia I already had.

What helped:  getting a sleep med that works.  Less caffeine.  Less weed.  Not popping a bunch of aspirin, Tylenol, and Ibuprofen, which seemed to make the headaches rebound harder.

It's been about three weeks since I had a migraine, knock on wood.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: The most lingering symptom of Covid is people living in fear of it forever


Like the people who are afraid of masks, afraid of vaccines, afraid of science...?

Me: Cool, all I need to do is socially distance, wear a mask inside with others, and get vaccinated. Easy, now I can worry about other things.

Plague rats: OMG!!!! MUH FREEEEEDUMBS!!!! DIS JUS LIKE NAZI GERMANY! YER GON TEK AWAY ALL MUH FREEDUMBS!!!!!!

Yeah, we know which side are the ones who constantly pee their pants in terror.
 
