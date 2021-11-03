 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WVLT 8 Knoxville)   This just in -- authorities are looking for a man that cut a TV station's satellite cables -- more news at elev   (wvlt.tv) divider line
16
    More: Florida, Panama City, Florida, Gray Television, Copyright, WJHG-TV, WJHG employee, All rights reserved, Tyndall Air Force Base, Bay County Sheriff's deputies  
•       •       •

501 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2021 at 7:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Video shows the person severing and removing cables from nine satellites"

How the fark did he get into orbit in the first place?!

/ Words mean things, even if you have a journalism degree...
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cord cutting.
Serious business.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't stop...
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vandal is probably on Sinclair's payroll
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
severing and removing the cables? Dumbass doesn't know how little copper there is, even if it's solid copper core RG11.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MIRV888: Cord cutting.
Serious business.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oopsie daisy. Did I do that?  hehehehe *snort*
 
blodyholy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not saying he's not in the wrong, but fark Gray Media.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's "Film at elev...", subby.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's why I use wireless satellites.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dittybopper: It's "Film at elev...", subby.


What is "film"

?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Used Cars (1980) - Clip: Inflation Solution (HD)
Youtube rA7BGXCpsfs
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Satellites don't have cables.  They have beams.  That's the whole point of having a satellite!
 
TrollingForColumbine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What's the frequency Kenneth??
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That remi stnEttG*)&&)^ETS ..................NO CARRIER
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.