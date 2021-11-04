 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(DW)   Armed soldiers from Belarus cross Polish border for third time this month without opening a single screen door   (dw.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, European Union, Poland, Poland's Foreign Ministry, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Stanislaw Zaryn, Belarus, Treaty of Lisbon, Peter Stano  
•       •       •

448 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2021 at 7:50 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Response from Poland:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lukashenko needs to be put down like the rabid dog he is.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
farking shoot them.

Bullies only understand one thing.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Let me see...
There are 38,000,000 Poles.
There are 9,500,000 Belarusians.

The Polish economy is 4 to 5 times the size of Belarus.

The Polish military is 5 times larger than the Belarusian military.

Someone is looking to get ready to find out soon if this keeps up.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How did they find out? Did they find the toilet seat up and a pregnant cat?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: Let me see...
There are 38,000,000 Poles.
There are 9,500,000 Belarusians.

The Polish economy is 4 to 5 times the size of Belarus.

The Polish military is 5 times larger than the Belarusian military.

Someone is looking to get ready to find out soon if this keeps up.


Ah, but recall who Belorussia's main ally is.

This is a dance the Poles know all to well.
 
SpottedOwl
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: Let me see...
There are 38,000,000 Poles.
There are 9,500,000 Belarusians.

The Polish economy is 4 to 5 times the size of Belarus.

The Polish military is 5 times larger than the Belarusian military.

Someone is looking to get ready to find out soon if this keeps up.


I'm sure Putin would have his say and send in the "Little Green Men"
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: OrionXVI: Let me see...
There are 38,000,000 Poles.
There are 9,500,000 Belarusians.

The Polish economy is 4 to 5 times the size of Belarus.

The Polish military is 5 times larger than the Belarusian military.

Someone is looking to get ready to find out soon if this keeps up.

Ah, but recall who Belorussia's main ally is.

This is a dance the Poles know all to well.


Russian Spetsnaz Dancing to Hardbass
Youtube rxUO-mRwR5M
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A classic joke.  It's funny because polaks are stupid.
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: farking shoot them.

Bullies only understand one thing.


That's exactly what Lukashenko wants to happen.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe they can get the Vatican to help them. Since they're basically a homophobic theocracy.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They walked in backwards and said they were leaving.

/ba-dum-tshhhh
 
Fano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: A classic joke.  It's funny because polaks are stupid.


You know who invented Polack jokes?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fano: The Googles Do Nothing: A classic joke.  It's funny because polaks are stupid.

You know who invented Polack jokes?


Kashubians?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bslim: Maybe they can get the Vatican to help them. Since they're basically a homophobic theocracy.


Not really, both Lukashenko and Putin think they are God, they don't worship one.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.