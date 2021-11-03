 Skip to content
(Patheos)   Mere days after being arrested for soliciting sex from a minor, a preacher is back at the pulpit   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Criminal law, Age of consent, Maj. Mike Louth, Chesterfield County Police, John Blanchard, pastor of Rock Church, underage children, safer place  
806 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2021 at 7:30 AM



26 Comments
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
After arrest of Rock Church pastor, former member talks about charges taken out against him years earlier
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The real criminals are black men who try to spend fake $20 bills. Everyone knows that.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I talked to Jesus and *Jesus* says He forgives me. I guess you're holier than Jesus if you still have a problem with this. Now, it's time to pass the collection plate, and, remember, the parish needs as many Forever 21 gift cards as you can spare."
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just trying to spread the love
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder people are leaving these churches
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suggest a modified pulpit.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pastor Fuzz
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Atheist here, no don't try to tie this cheesedick to us.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Crucify him.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Weaver95: No wonder people are leaving these churches


... to seek out children to bring back for their sexual gratification.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm sure a great number of churchgoers consider child [sexual] abuse to be a fringe benefit for church leaders.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Xai: The real criminals are black men who try to spend fake $20 bills. Everyone knows that.


Fixed for Republican Accuracy
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm reminded of a lectern scene in _Police Academy_.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Of course the church's website describes him as "coming from a background in atheism..." That must explain it. All those Christians who diddle kids are actually atheists.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Xai: The real criminals are black men who try to spend fake $20 bills. Everyone knows that.

Fixed for Republican Accuracy


Off topic, but counterfeiting iis kind of a sophisticated crime.  Especially with modern bills.  While there are lots of people who churn them out in the states, it is not the kind of crime that you would expect a guy who is a security guard at a homeless shelter to pull off, and it becomes less credible if he and his gf were living the kind of rough life Republicans like to accuse black victims of police violence of living.

I would kind of be surprised if Eric Gardner knew his twenty was a fake.  More likely he was ripped off by someone else.

BTW, counterfeiting is largely, but not always a white crime, while black and latinoes are far more likely to be victims counterfeiting.  A lot of bussiness in HBCs are still conducted in cash, and there is a cottage industry among white biker gangs in producing and trading in counterfeits, with black owned bussinesses often being their targets.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Right wingers: The hypocrisy is baked in.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jesus loves the little children....
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Genesis - Jesus He Knows Me (Official Music Video)
Youtube 35K6vQRt67g
 
virgo47
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: "coming from a background in atheism..."

That's the way everyone starts out.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: He was just trying to spread the love


Jesus says Come O Ye Children, guy was just trying to do his part >.>

/Tax the churches already
 
buntz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I went to a Catholic grade school and high school.
All but one priest has been removed for molesting children.
The one that didn't quit to marry a woman.
But we are talking upwards of 10 priests from my grade school and high school over the course of 13 years!
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Heavenly Bank Account
Youtube -9NtdCoGxLU
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Of course the church's website describes him as "coming from a background in atheism..."


Also coming from a background of coming in children, apparently.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Jesus loves the little children....


Cum unto me, little children
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Yeah, I'm sure he became a pedophile immediately upon conversion to Christianity.
Also, I had to post that as an image because "content is protected."
fark off, Patheos.
 
trekkiecougar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OdradekRex: [YouTube video: Heavenly Bank Account]


From one of my favorite albums.

Now I'll have that song in my head all day long.

Not a bad thing, mahalo 😁🤙🏼!!
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

