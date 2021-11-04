 Skip to content
 
(Twitch.tv)   4 p.m. Eastern - It's the Fark News Livestream with Drew, Christine and Trevor. PSA: you get a free Twitch sub with Amazon Prime and all new livestream subscriptions today will go directly to Christine's busted car fund. Sign up yo
Cafe Threads
3 hours ago  
Do the hosts ever change?

Love these three, don't get me wrong - but it might be nice to see other people.

/ it's not you, it's me
 
Bathia_Mapes
2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Do the hosts ever change?

Love these three, don't get me wrong - but it might be nice to see other people.

/ it's not you, it's me


Dallan is usually Drew's co-host, but he's tied up with work so Christine and Trevor stepped up to help Drew out.
 
Cafe Threads
2 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Cafe Threads: Do the hosts ever change?

Love these three, don't get me wrong - but it might be nice to see other people.

/ it's not you, it's me

Dallan is usually Drew's co-host, but he's tied up with work so Christine and Trevor stepped up to help Drew out.


I've been able to watch only the last few, so have never caught Dalton yet. Thanks!  :)
 
Bathia_Mapes
2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Bathia_Mapes: Cafe Threads: Do the hosts ever change?

Love these three, don't get me wrong - but it might be nice to see other people.

/ it's not you, it's me

Dallan is usually Drew's co-host, but he's tied up with work so Christine and Trevor stepped up to help Drew out.

I've been able to watch only the last few, so have never caught Dalton yet. Thanks!  :)


Dallan

He's one of Drew's buddies and generally does all the music cues and the like. He's got a really nice broadcast setup in his basement.
 
Cafe Threads
2 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Dallan

He's one of Drew's buddies and generally does all the music cues and the like. He's got a really nice broadcast setup in his basement.


Forgive me, I've hit sleepytime in the pill routine.
 
Drew
1 hour ago  
Dill joined us for movie night also.  Plan is to have that 4th slot be a rotating guest
 
Bathia_Mapes
1 hour ago  

Drew: Dill joined us for movie night also.  Plan is to have that 4th slot be a rotating guest


Is Dill a farker?
 
Drew
1 hour ago  
From way back when, lurker mostly.  He's super busy with his coffee shop in Indianapolis
 
Bathia_Mapes
49 minutes ago  

Drew: From way back when, lurker mostly.  He's super busy with his coffee shop in Indianapolis


Ah, makes sense.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk
32 minutes ago  
4 PM comes much too early back East
 
Drew
19 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: 4 PM comes much too early back East


Twitch saves em for two weeks or so
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
13 minutes ago  
There needs to be a way to kill the stream on Fark tabs. Two Twitch streams is a bandwidth killer. And I usually have more than that open.
 
