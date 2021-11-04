 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WKRG Mobile)   Old and busted: Road rage. New sunken mess: Boat rage   (wkrg.com) divider line
5
    More: Florida, Pensacola, Florida, Kenneth Gordon, Escambia County, Florida, Crash Bandicoot, Baldwin County, Alabama, Florida, Santa Rosa County, Florida, boat crash  
•       •       •

152 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2021 at 3:25 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The people on board the boat that was hit, said they were passing by, when the wake from their boat caused Gordon's boat to rock. The people on Gordon's boat became agitated.

If you don't want to be agitated you should put your boat in a big pool that has no diving boards and a 'no belly flops' sign. Problem solved!

/maybe they can sue Poseidon
//or maybe Neptune
///whoever floats your boat
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Where've you been, submitter? Leisure boat people have always acted like preternatural assholes.
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

saturn badger: The people on board the boat that was hit, said they were passing by, when the wake from their boat caused Gordon's boat to rock. The people on Gordon's boat became agitated.

If you don't want to be agitated you should put your boat in a big pool that has no diving boards and a 'no belly flops' sign. Problem solved!

/maybe they can sue Poseidon
//or maybe Neptune
///whoever floats your boat



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

invictus2: saturn badger: The people on board the boat that was hit, said they were passing by, when the wake from their boat caused Gordon's boat to rock. The people on Gordon's boat became agitated.

If you don't want to be agitated you should put your boat in a big pool that has no diving boards and a 'no belly flops' sign. Problem solved!

/maybe they can sue Poseidon
//or maybe Neptune
///whoever floats your boat


[Fark user image 850x566]


The gods were angry that day. It was their day off and they wanted to sleep in.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Gordon had four broken ribs and a collapsed lung."

JFC he was seriously pissed off
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.