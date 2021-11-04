 Skip to content
 
(Mirror.co.uk)   "Real-life John Wick" targets gang in South Africa. They shouldn't have killed his dog   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    More: Scary, Pretoria, Crime, Gang, real-life John Wick, Gangster, local hero, Police spokeswoman Brenda Muridili, Boko Haram  
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe the guy is from a rival gang
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Burra
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image image 370x527]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Maybe the guy is from a rival gang


Yup.

Boko Haram in West Africa is not the same group as Boko Haram in South Africa. This Boko Haram is a regular gang. They aren't so ideological, they just make money doing illegal stuff. And that means they are somebody's competition.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Captain Shaky: drjekel_mrhyde: Maybe the guy is from a rival gang

Yup.

Boko Haram in West Africa is not the same group as Boko Haram in South Africa. This Boko Haram is a regular gang. They aren't so ideological, they just make money doing illegal stuff. And that means they are somebody's competition.


If this "regular gang" names itself after a viciously murderous group then the gangs of South Africa must be especially bad.
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If the SA cops won't lift a finger then it's obvious that shiat like this will happen. Who ever it is he's smart to go solo. Rival gangs murdering each other in the streets usually leads to a lot of collateral damage, especially when those wielding the weapons are barely a chromosome above neanderthals. Lone gunmen don;t leave communication paper trails either.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 370x527]


I don't want to give away any spoilers since not everyone has seen it yet, but you might want to avoid Ol' Yeller.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"gang members are now living in fear"

Awww, poor lil fellas.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Stantz: If the SA cops won't lift a finger then it's obvious that shiat like this will happen. Who ever it is he's smart to go solo. Rival gangs murdering each other in the streets usually leads to a lot of collateral damage, especially when those wielding the weapons are barely a chromosome above neanderthals. Lone gunmen don;t leave communication paper trails either.


Hey, be nice now.  Neanderthals had a greater capacity for spatial reasoning and would have made excellent snipers.
 
