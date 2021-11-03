 Skip to content
 
(Vice)   Drug users nostalgic for the good ol' days of heroin   (vice.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Plant some Papaver somniferum.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not my monkey, not my circus.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sympathize. This is me in every restaurant trying to find a regular white sugar packet, not something pink, yellow, blue, or evia, blevia, schmevia.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. There are Galactic Lucky Charms now?

Why wasn't I informed about this? And what on earth in space do they taste like?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We grow poppies.  Everywhere.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A big part of the problem is dealers cut their product with fentanyl without telling their customers. When users try to take their usual hit, things turn ugly.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember the good ol' days when you had to kidnap some college co-ed, paste newspaper letters on paper for cryptic demand notes, and risk it all trying to make the drop swap?  These ransomware script kiddies will never know what it's like to earn a living.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: A big part of the problem is dealers cut their product with fentanyl without telling their customers. When users try to take their usual hit, things turn ugly.


Why do they do this?
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Ragin' Asian: A big part of the problem is dealers cut their product with fentanyl without telling their customers. When users try to take their usual hit, things turn ugly.

Why do they do this?


Because drug dealers are scumbags. As simple as that.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You, dolts!  This is one of the oldest marketing ploys.  Just wait six months and they'll jack up the price and reintroduce heroin as "Heroin Classic".
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: You, dolts!  This is one of the oldest marketing ploys.  Just wait six months and they'll jack up the price and reintroduce heroin as "Heroin Classic".


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

carnifex2005: foo monkey: Ragin' Asian: A big part of the problem is dealers cut their product with fentanyl without telling their customers. When users try to take their usual hit, things turn ugly.

Why do they do this?

Because drug dealers are scumbags. As simple as that.


yes but fentanyl is expensive and deadly. cut it with baby laxatives like everyone else. I am also on the 'not getting it' train. killing your customers reduces profits.
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Ragin' Asian: A big part of the problem is dealers cut their product with fentanyl without telling their customers. When users try to take their usual hit, things turn ugly.

Why do they do this?


Because, despite what Breaking Bad told us, users aren't picky about what they're taking.  If a drug can be cut with something cheaper with a similar result, it's gonna happen.  Nine times out of nine.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pepperidge Farms remembers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: I sympathize. This is me in every restaurant trying to find a regular white sugar packet, not something pink, yellow, blue, or evia, blevia, schmevia.


Would you accept ecru?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chucknasty: carnifex2005: foo monkey: Ragin' Asian: A big part of the problem is dealers cut their product with fentanyl without telling their customers. When users try to take their usual hit, things turn ugly.

Why do they do this?

Because drug dealers are scumbags. As simple as that.

yes but fentanyl is expensive and deadly. cut it with baby laxatives like everyone else. I am also on the 'not getting it' train. killing your customers reduces profits.


Drugs isn't a monopoly.

The rumor I heard, could be rainbow party bs, is they only lace a small part of the batch to cause ODs which makes potential customers think "This MF is selling strong shiat." and sales increase.
 
KrustyKitten
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
it's gone and it's not coming back. Except in high end clubs that only 0.1% of people can afford. If you're an addict that only wants heroin, get some methadone, get your head straight and get a damn job. Eat some gummies until you make enough money to get your preferred high a few times a year.
Like the rest of us, saving up for bottle service. Or hookers and blow.
 
ktybear
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: chucknasty: carnifex2005: foo monkey: Ragin' Asian: A big part of the problem is dealers cut their product with fentanyl without telling their customers. When users try to take their usual hit, things turn ugly.

Why do they do this?

Because drug dealers are scumbags. As simple as that.

yes but fentanyl is expensive and deadly. cut it with baby laxatives like everyone else. I am also on the 'not getting it' train. killing your customers reduces profits.

Drugs isn't a monopoly.

The rumor I heard, could be rainbow party bs, is they only lace a small part of the batch to cause ODs which makes potential customers think "This MF is selling strong shiat." and sales increase.


hmm probably party bs
why kill existing customers in the hope of potential customers. It's the existing customers that spread the word
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ktybear: leeksfromchichis: chucknasty: carnifex2005: foo monkey: Ragin' Asian: A big part of the problem is dealers cut their product with fentanyl without telling their customers. When users try to take their usual hit, things turn ugly.

Why do they do this?

Because drug dealers are scumbags. As simple as that.

yes but fentanyl is expensive and deadly. cut it with baby laxatives like everyone else. I am also on the 'not getting it' train. killing your customers reduces profits.

Drugs isn't a monopoly.

The rumor I heard, could be rainbow party bs, is they only lace a small part of the batch to cause ODs which makes potential customers think "This MF is selling strong shiat." and sales increase.

hmm probably party bs
why kill existing customers in the hope of potential customers. It's the existing customers that spread the word


*shrug* no idea

I don't sell drugs.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

KrustyKitten: it's gone and it's not coming back. Except in high end clubs that only 0.1% of people can afford. If you're an addict that only wants heroin, get some methadone, get your head straight and get a damn job. Eat some gummies until you make enough money to get your preferred high a few times a year.
Like the rest of us, saving up for bottle service. Or hookers and blow.


This guy gets the American dream.
 
Tenatra
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If heroin is really that troublesome to get with the gamble of an untrustworthy cut, why don't they chase something like oxy?

/done my fair share of time hanging out with dealers as a non drug user. Friends acquired from the bar.
//heroin 1/10th a gram for $40 being flipped like hotcakes [circa: 12 years ago in Anchorage]
///street price was much higher up there than stateside if I remember correctly
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KrustyKitten: it's gone and it's not coming back. Except in high end clubs that only 0.1% of people can afford. If you're an addict that only wants heroin, get some methadone, get your head straight and get a damn job. Eat some gummies until you make enough money to get your preferred high a few times a year.
Like the rest of us, saving up for bottle service. Or hookers and blow.


They make heroin gummies now?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: A big part of the problem is dealers cut their product with fentanyl without telling their customers. When users try to take their usual hit, things turn ugly.


I feel like if I were a drug dealer I wouldn't try to actively kill my clientele, but clearly this business model is sustainable for them--at least for now.
 
anuran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is making boring old weed sound more and more attractive
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: chucknasty: carnifex2005: foo monkey: Ragin' Asian: A big part of the problem is dealers cut their product with fentanyl without telling their customers. When users try to take their usual hit, things turn ugly.

Why do they do this?

Because drug dealers are scumbags. As simple as that.

yes but fentanyl is expensive and deadly. cut it with baby laxatives like everyone else. I am also on the 'not getting it' train. killing your customers reduces profits.

Drugs isn't a monopoly.

The rumor I heard, could be rainbow party bs, is they only lace a small part of the batch to cause ODs which makes potential customers think "This MF is selling strong shiat." and sales increase.


Are you saying rainbow parties are BS?  I don't think I could handle that right now.
 
