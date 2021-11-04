 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(IGN)   Meta beta   (ign.com) divider line
18
    More: Fail, PC company, Founders Joe Darger, Meta PC, related news, Meta PC's trademark, Zack Shutt, Meta PC's Twitter account, joke video  
•       •       •

521 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2021 at 6:30 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Million?
fark that, $20 billion or go zuck yourself.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Something tells me they're going to en up paying Facebook's legal fees as well in the coming shiatstorm.

Also, how in the fark was Meta not already copyrighted?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Should of goggled that
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Next they will change their name to Cleveland Guardians.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe try Roughriders instead?
 
tuxq
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why not just farkYourPrivacy, Inc?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
stalkyourexes.net
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't think Gestapo has been taken recently.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Zuckerburg, what a farking maroon.

You'd think a guy who got lucky with a website he started so he could get laid would be smarter than this.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Million?
fark that, $20 billion or go zuck yourself.


Well, it's only 20 M b/c they don't have the trademark *YET*, though they did file first, and probably have a prior claim. Without the actually trademark in hand, they can't drive a harder bargain. the 20M is more a "heeey, we'll save you this hassle."

I suspect if they DO get the trademark, that number will go waaayyyy up.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Presumably they didn't bother looking because they know their legal team will crush anyone who objects.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, the next Facebook rumor is that Meta PCs run child pornography rings and fix elections?
 
Felgraf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Something tells me they're going to en up paying Facebook's legal fees as well in the coming shiatstorm.

Also, how in the fark was Meta not already copyrighted?


.. Why? They'd been operating the company with that name for a year, and filed for a trademark on the name back in August, well before facebook had announced the name change.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Zuck is gonna have to go with option B: Fark
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hate when people say stuff is "meta"
 
tommyl66
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Maybe try MacDonald's instead?
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How much would another global re-brand cost fakebook?  The cost is therefore $1 less than that.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.