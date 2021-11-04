 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Defense lawyers for Arbery's murderers practice restraint and leave one token black juror in the pool   (theguardian.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
a pool of 48 potential jurors, 12 of whom were Black

So only 1/4th of the pool was black, 1/3rd of Georgia is black, and only 1/12th of the panel was black.  I don't really see how that significant of a shortfall couldn't be racial discrimination.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like they're setting up some good, old-fashioned 1965 Southern jury nullification.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm really surprised they didn't change the venue. Doesn't mean the defense would behave differently, but I know the coverage we've seen in Atlanta. I can only imagine the coverage in Brunswick.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it Clayton?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're not even bothering to hide the racism.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm shocked they let one sneak in there.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm shocked they let one sneak in there.


The last available white juror had stepped out to use the head, so they were stuck with the black guy.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: a pool of 48 potential jurors, 12 of whom were Black

So only 1/4th of the pool was black, 1/3rd of Georgia is black, and only 1/12th of the panel was black.  I don't really see how that significant of a shortfall couldn't be racial discrimination.


It is. Almost certainly the result of the defense using peremptory challenges to exclude most of the black jurors.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: a pool of 48 potential jurors, 12 of whom were Black

So only 1/4th of the pool was black, 1/3rd of Georgia is black, and only 1/12th of the panel was black.  I don't really see how that significant of a shortfall couldn't be racial discrimination.


But how many bubbas and joe sixpacks did they empanel?  The guys needed a true jury of their peers from what I heard.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For all the trials people are following here you would think that they learned more about the processes.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: I'm really surprised they didn't change the venue. Doesn't mean the defense would behave differently, but I know the coverage we've seen in Atlanta. I can only imagine the coverage in Brunswick.


I thought it was moved to Savannah with Cobb County prosecuting?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They already have two in the jury that will acquit.  And if there's any more static, retrial because someone Sudoku's through the trial.  But Georgia Suduko is on a 4x4 grid.  And they still try to slip in a D
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do not see this jury convicting, so I am hoping for the jury to be hung and for the retrial to be moved to a new venue.  Right now the only county that could be as stupidly racist in all of Georgia is, well half of them.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: So only 1/4th of the pool was black, 1/3rd of Georgia is black, and only 1/12th of the panel was black.  I don't really see how that significant of a shortfall couldn't be racial discrimination.


Do they pull people for jury duty based on voter registrations? Does this state have an over representation of white people in the voter rolls? I think the lawyer's actions were race based but the number of black jury pool members might be... well I guess still race based but in more of a systemic/societal problem kinda way.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingnut396: The guys needed a true jury of their peers from what I heard.


I'm fairly sure they don't allow confined mental patients to serve on juries.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingnut396: koder: a pool of 48 potential jurors, 12 of whom were Black

So only 1/4th of the pool was black, 1/3rd of Georgia is black, and only 1/12th of the panel was black.  I don't really see how that significant of a shortfall couldn't be racial discrimination.

But how many bubbas and joe sixpacks did they empanel?  The guys needed a true jury of their peers from what I heard.


Well it should be 8 whites 4 blacks based on the make up the surrounding area. That isn't some slam dunk, and assuming someone is going to make a decision based on their skin color is pretty racist tbh.

I know everyone wants rainbow land where each "race" ( race being a made up construct that white people can't let go) is equally represented in everything, but Black Americans are less than a quarter of the country. By that logic no corporate board of 10 should ever have more than 2 black members, etc.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While Walmsley agreed that there "appears to be intentional discrimination," the judge declined to change the racial makeup, saying he was limited in his ability to take action because defense attorneys were able to give nonracial reasons for their decisions to strike the potential Black jurors from the panel.

LOL

"As the sole authority in this court, I'm simply powerless to do anything about the intentional discrimination that I myself just pointed out."
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arby's is dead!?!?!?  Murdered?!?!?!  fark.

RIP Arby's.

RIP Arby's.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Judge acknowledges that this looks just like every other time we've let a white mob off for lynching a black man."
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom-Servo: Arby's is dead!?!?!?  Murdered?!?!?!  fark.

RIP Arby's.
[Fark user image image 243x208]


not now, dipshiat.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathtub Cynic: wingnut396: koder: a pool of 48 potential jurors, 12 of whom were Black

So only 1/4th of the pool was black, 1/3rd of Georgia is black, and only 1/12th of the panel was black.  I don't really see how that significant of a shortfall couldn't be racial discrimination.

But how many bubbas and joe sixpacks did they empanel?  The guys needed a true jury of their peers from what I heard.

Well it should be 8 whites 4 blacks based on the make up the surrounding area. That isn't some slam dunk, and assuming someone is going to make a decision based on their skin color is pretty racist tbh.

I know everyone wants rainbow land where each "race" ( race being a made up construct that white people can't let go) is equally represented in everything, but Black Americans are less than a quarter of the country. By that logic no corporate board of 10 should ever have more than 2 black members, etc.


So a jury if your peers is some rainbow land fantasy?
 
RatBomb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, over at the Rittenhouse trial, there aren't enough poor, dumb white people on the jury...
 
honk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the three men pursued him while he was out on a run, claiming they suspected his involvement in a series of burglaries in the neighborhood."

Seriously? Even if he was carrying a known-stolen TV, the law doesn't view it as a justification for murder.

Although . . . he was running, I guess. What else are they supposed to think, right?

And they left one black guy on the jury. That was mighty white of them.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mistrial by Hung Jury coming up.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom-Servo: Arby's is dead!?!?!?  Murdered?!?!?!  fark.

RIP Arby's.
[Fark user image image 243x208]


Sir, this is an Arberey's.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: a pool of 48 potential jurors, 12 of whom were Black

So only 1/4th of the pool was black, 1/3rd of Georgia is black, and only 1/12th of the panel was black.  I don't really see how that significant of a shortfall couldn't be racial discrimination.


One _could_ argue that it is the accused who gets a jury of THEIR peers.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lrrr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Georgia that's just the way things go
If you're black
You might as well not show up on the jury
Unless you want to not get a seat
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheJoe03: Bathtub Cynic: wingnut396: koder: a pool of 48 potential jurors, 12 of whom were Black

So only 1/4th of the pool was black, 1/3rd of Georgia is black, and only 1/12th of the panel was black.  I don't really see how that significant of a shortfall couldn't be racial discrimination.

But how many bubbas and joe sixpacks did they empanel?  The guys needed a true jury of their peers from what I heard.

Well it should be 8 whites 4 blacks based on the make up the surrounding area. That isn't some slam dunk, and assuming someone is going to make a decision based on their skin color is pretty racist tbh.

I know everyone wants rainbow land where each "race" ( race being a made up construct that white people can't let go) is equally represented in everything, but Black Americans are less than a quarter of the country. By that logic no corporate board of 10 should ever have more than 2 black members, etc.

So a jury if your peers is some rainbow land fantasy?


No, wanting an all black jury is. Or wanting a 50/50 jury. And assuming someone will make judicial decisions merely on the basis of your perception of their skin color is pretty racist.

Based on the make up the local area the jury should be 8 whites 4 blacks. Would that ratio satisfy you?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we should go full, Scanner Darkly, and all Jurors have those suits that makes them look like blobs with constantly shifting races, genders, and builds.

I mean, lawyers will obviously work to find racial queues to get, "those people" out, but we should at least make it hard for them.
 
Marshal Tito [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: NewportBarGuy: I'm shocked they let one sneak in there.

The last available white juror had stepped out to use the head, so they were stuck with the black guy.


If this takes place on a ship, then maritime law applies! THERE'S FRINGE ON THE FLAG!!1!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Snort: For all the trials people are following here you would think that they learned more about the processes.


Please. These fools can't keep civil and criminal straight half the time.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: koder: a pool of 48 potential jurors, 12 of whom were Black

So only 1/4th of the pool was black, 1/3rd of Georgia is black, and only 1/12th of the panel was black.  I don't really see how that significant of a shortfall couldn't be racial discrimination.

It is. Almost certainly the result of the defense using peremptory challenges to exclude most of the black jurors.


The defense was allowed 12 peremptory challenges. They used 11 of them on Black people.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Headso: Do they pull people for jury duty based on voter registrations?


I don't think they've done that since the '70s, since it results in a nonrepresentative jury pool.  The primary source of jurors these days is DMV records, since nearly everyone has either a driver license or a state-issued ID that's equivalent to a driver license.  This is augmented with voter records, since not everyone has such an ID, but voter registrations are no longer the sole source of jurors like it was in the 1950s.

Back then, evading jury duty was one common reason for people not to register to vote, and it was one reason my parents were nonvoters.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: koder: a pool of 48 potential jurors, 12 of whom were Black

So only 1/4th of the pool was black, 1/3rd of Georgia is black, and only 1/12th of the panel was black.  I don't really see how that significant of a shortfall couldn't be racial discrimination.

One _could_ argue that it is the accused who gets a jury of THEIR peers.


That's the idea.

But since Fark has already decided the verdict and sentence, we really don't even need a trial, just a rope and a crossbeam.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Headso: Do they pull people for jury duty based on voter registrations?

I don't think they've done that since the '70s, since it results in a nonrepresentative jury pool.  The primary source of jurors these days is DMV records, since nearly everyone has either a driver license or a state-issued ID that's equivalent to a driver license.  This is augmented with voter records, since not everyone has such an ID, but voter registrations are no longer the sole source of jurors like it was in the 1950s.

Back then, evading jury duty was one common reason for people not to register to vote, and it was one reason my parents were nonvoters.


This varies by state. I believe Minnesota and South Dakota do voter registrations.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: TheJoe03: Bathtub Cynic: wingnut396: koder: a pool of 48 potential jurors, 12 of whom were Black

So only 1/4th of the pool was black, 1/3rd of Georgia is black, and only 1/12th of the panel was black.  I don't really see how that significant of a shortfall couldn't be racial discrimination.

But how many bubbas and joe sixpacks did they empanel?  The guys needed a true jury of their peers from what I heard.

Well it should be 8 whites 4 blacks based on the make up the surrounding area. That isn't some slam dunk, and assuming someone is going to make a decision based on their skin color is pretty racist tbh.

I know everyone wants rainbow land where each "race" ( race being a made up construct that white people can't let go) is equally represented in everything, but Black Americans are less than a quarter of the country. By that logic no corporate board of 10 should ever have more than 2 black members, etc.

So a jury if your peers is some rainbow land fantasy?

No, wanting an all black jury is. Or wanting a 50/50 jury. And assuming someone will make judicial decisions merely on the basis of your perception of their skin color is pretty racist.

Based on the make up the local area the jury should be 8 whites 4 blacks. Would that ratio satisfy you?


What a straw man, who asked for an all black jury. The jury has one farkin black person on it, that's the issue. You must be one of those "I don't see color" people.
 
roddack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dafatone: This varies by state. I believe Minnesota and South Dakota do voter registrations.



Federal is done from voter registry rolls too
 
p51d007
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, I guess what should happen, is if a black person kills a white person, an all black jury should
be seated, and if a white person kills a black person, an all black jury should be seated?
Just to even the score so to speak?  LOL.
 
Headso
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

p51d007: So, I guess what should happen, is if a black person kills a white person, an all black jury should
be seated, and if a white person kills a black person, an all black jury should be seated?
Just to even the score so to speak?  LOL.


yeah that is what people are asking for, big brain take.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

p51d007: So, I guess what should happen, is if a black person kills a white person, an all black jury should
be seated, and if a white person kills a black person, an all black jury should be seated?
Just to even the score so to speak?  LOL.


We get it. You're a racist.  You can just say "hey everyone I'm a racist" and save the stupid made up nonsense next time.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Headso: koder: So only 1/4th of the pool was black, 1/3rd of Georgia is black, and only 1/12th of the panel was black.  I don't really see how that significant of a shortfall couldn't be racial discrimination.

Do they pull people for jury duty based on voter registrations? Does this state have an over representation of white people in the voter rolls? I think the lawyer's actions were race based but the number of black jury pool members might be... well I guess still race based but in more of a systemic/societal problem kinda way.


I wonder how well their picked their white jurors. Because I'm white, and I'd hang these farkers. But I'd only make the third guy video tape it.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: Bathtub Cynic: wingnut396: koder: a pool of 48 potential jurors, 12 of whom were Black

So only 1/4th of the pool was black, 1/3rd of Georgia is black, and only 1/12th of the panel was black.  I don't really see how that significant of a shortfall couldn't be racial discrimination.

But how many bubbas and joe sixpacks did they empanel?  The guys needed a true jury of their peers from what I heard.

Well it should be 8 whites 4 blacks based on the make up the surrounding area. That isn't some slam dunk, and assuming someone is going to make a decision based on their skin color is pretty racist tbh.

I know everyone wants rainbow land where each "race" ( race being a made up construct that white people can't let go) is equally represented in everything, but Black Americans are less than a quarter of the country. By that logic no corporate board of 10 should ever have more than 2 black members, etc.

So a jury if your peers is some rainbow land fantasy?


How does a court determine who are your peers? Like, if a genius gets tried for something, can he make the court IQ test his jurors?

Is there an actual metric for ensuring parity?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ajgeek: I think we should go full, Scanner Darkly, and all Jurors have those suits that makes them look like blobs with constantly shifting races, genders, and builds.

I mean, lawyers will obviously work to find racial queues to get, "those people" out, but we should at least make it hard for them.


They should start doing jury selection remotely with voice distortion and blacked out images. All you'd need to do is sit them in a seperate room. That should help to reduce bias in selection.
 
Snort
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Tom-Servo: Arby's is dead!?!?!?  Murdered?!?!?!  fark.

RIP Arby's.
[Fark user image 243x208]

not now, dipshiat.


You must be new here.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: SpectroBoy: koder: a pool of 48 potential jurors, 12 of whom were Black

So only 1/4th of the pool was black, 1/3rd of Georgia is black, and only 1/12th of the panel was black.  I don't really see how that significant of a shortfall couldn't be racial discrimination.

One _could_ argue that it is the accused who gets a jury of THEIR peers.

That's the idea.

But since Fark has already decided the verdict and sentence, we really don't even need a trial, just a rope and a crossbeam.


It helps that they recorded themselves stalking and murdering the dude.

The concept is innocent until proven guilty. I understand that means in a court of law, but video evidence of them committing the crime is pretty farking damning.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I do not see this jury convicting, so I am hoping for the jury to be hung and for the retrial to be moved to a new venue.  Right now the only county that could be as stupidly racist in all of Georgia is, well half of them.


If this doesn't get them, then the federal hate crime trial coming up should at least get some justice for the victim.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is exactly how lynchings are supposed to work.
 
TedRaceway
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I would expect a juror should be able to interpret the law no matter their skin tone.  On the face of it, any reasonable person would ask: "What the heck were you thinking?" if they were shown the video.
 
