Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Point of comparison: an estimated 620,000 died in the Civil War.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: Point of comparison: an estimated 620,000 died in the Civil War.


At this rate, we'll have to kill another million or so confederate flag waving assholes in the 2nd one
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Official deaths.
 
Ostman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: Point of comparison: an estimated 620,000 died in the Civil War.


In more than twice the time.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not the dead I'm worried about, it's the millions of brain dead that survive.   They vote.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: It's not the dead I'm worried about, it's the millions of brain dead that survive.   They vote.


That's how we got into this mess.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it sounds terrible, but I'm numb to this. I lost two friends who were older and living in the EU in the first few months of this. I was heartbroken. I see the number, "750,000" and feel nothing.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
with excess deaths, the number is double.

Worst case scenario achievement unlocked.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: It's not the dead I'm worried about, it's the millions of brain dead that survive.   They vote.


To be fair they also stop others from voting.
 
FooFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a bad time to ask about if they ever changed the removal I'd the bar on health insurance denying coverage due to preexisting conditions rules that was executive ordered a few years back?
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ostman: Kris_Romm: Point of comparison: an estimated 620,000 died in the Civil War.

In more than twice the time.


Okay, that excuses it!
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm actually rather surprised.

Coming out of 2020 I genuinely expected well past a million by this point. I don't know if I should feel relieved or baffled. On one had we are better than I expected, on the other those fox news enthusiasts are just doing everything they can to die for the cause and take others with them.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, if Fauci hadn't lied, it could have been half that number!
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Point of comparison: an estimated 620,000 died in the Civil War.


WWI: 116,516

WWII: 402,399
 
FooFarker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Hey, if Fauci hadn't lied, it could have been half that number!


Yeah. Everyone would have used masks, avoided large groups and got the vaccine if it wasn't for Fauci.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All they F-ing had to do was lean into one of the actual accomplishments of the Trump Administration.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is purely anecdotal, but I think more people are going back to wearing masks, at least where I live.

There's a store I frequent that is a good example. The employees all took their masks off as soon as mask mandates were lifted. Now they're all wearing masks again - us customers don't have to, but I still am anyway.

These are the same employees who I've seen without masks for months now. It makes me wonder if one of them got sick or worse.

I get that impression from seeing other people shopping elsewhere, but that's the only store where I can say for sure the same people who stopped wearing masks are suddenly wearing them again.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How many lives could have been saved if Trump hadn't been more worried about smearing his makeup than promoting mask-wearing, and if Fox News still wasn't telling people to skip the vaccines?
 
FooFarker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: All they F-ing had to do was lean into one of the actual accomplishments of the Trump Administration.


Gotta give them credit. When trump told those miners he was going to get them back to digging he didn't tell them it was going to be 6 feet at a time.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fake news. Covid is just a liberal media lie
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Point of comparison: an estimated 620,000 died in the Civil War.


Yeah but over 60% of those died of disease ...

Oh.
 
FooFarker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Fake news. Covid is just a liberal media lie


Take a breather there Aaron Rodgers.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: All they F-ing had to do was lean into one of the actual accomplishments of the Trump Administration.


Perhaps the only ...
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Does that count all of the deaths reassigned as Covid-19 deaths, so hospitals can cash in on those fat Covid-19 death bonuses?


/no seriously that's one I've been hearing allot
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We can cry about the dead or we can work on making sure less people die tomorrow
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Who Are You
Youtube LYb_nqU_43w
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Point of comparison: an estimated 620,000 died in the Civil War.


Four people died in Benghazi and the right wing wouldn't farking shut up about it and we had what, like 50 hearings?

2,977 people died on 9/11 after we were attacked by a bunch of Saudis, funded with Saudi money, and given support by the Saudi embassy and we started wars with two countries that weren't even Saudi Arabia.

But kill 750,000 people and it's all, "OnLy 0.1% DeAtH rAtE," and "ThEy AlReAdY hAd CoMoRbIdItIeS," and "MUH ECONOMY!"
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 630x487]


Top shelf derp
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Point of comparison: an estimated 620,000 died in the Civil War.


Not really a comparison.

300k of those who died in the us civil war were not Americans, but in fact traitors and enemy combatants so who cares .

Some large fraction of those who died from covid are also traitors and basically serving as effective foreign agents for all intents and purpises, but I doubt we'll ever be able to quantify it to the same degree.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Kris_Romm: Point of comparison: an estimated 620,000 died in the Civil War.

Not really a comparison.

300k of those who died in the us civil war were not Americans, but in fact traitors and enemy combatants so who cares .

Some large fraction of those who died from covid are also traitors and basically serving as effective foreign agents for all intents and purpises, but I doubt we'll ever be able to quantify it to the same degree.


Low shelf derp
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Kris_Romm: Point of comparison: an estimated 620,000 died in the Civil War.

At this rate, we'll have to kill another million or so confederate flag waving assholes in the 2nd one


Jesus what is wrong with you? the US population in 1860 was just over 30 million.  With a population now over 300 million, we need to kill at least 6 million more confederate flag waving assholes.  Get it right next time.
 
hangloose
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: All they F-ing had to do was lean into one of the actual accomplishments of the Trump Administration.


Like when Trump banned incoming flights from China and Europe and was called a xenophobe for it? Oh... right you don't like to remember that.  Now go ahead and deflect from what I said
 
FooFarker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Does that count all of the deaths reassigned as Covid-19 deaths, so hospitals can cash in on those fat Covid-19 death bonuses?


/no seriously that's one I've been hearing allot


It was a deliberate misrepresentation of the information. Medicare said that Covid cases would get $13000 and if they are on a ventilator it was $35000. Fox News jumped on it and said that hospitals were misdiagnosing patients to get that money but that is the average Medicare pays for any patient with a respiratory disease not just Covid.

An analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation looked at average Medicare payments for hospital admissions for the existing diagnosis-related groups and noted that the "average Medicare payment for respiratory infections and inflammations with major comorbidities or complications in 2017 ... was $13,297. For more severe hospitalizations, we use the average Medicare payment for a respiratory system diagnosis with ventilator support for greater than 96 hours, which was $40,218."
 
FooFarker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hangloose: iheartscotch: All they F-ing had to do was lean into one of the actual accomplishments of the Trump Administration.

Like when Trump banned incoming flights from China and Europe and was called a xenophobe for it? Oh... right you don't like to remember that.  Now go ahead and deflect from what I said


Other countries started travel bans and testing February 2 including China, Australia, Germany, Italy, and New Zealand. the US started a travel ban March 13th almost a week after a cruise ship discovered 21 people  tested positive. The US travel ban exempted The UK and Ireland of which people could no
Oil a trip with a UK layover and still travel with no problem.
 
FooFarker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: We can cry about the dead or we can work on making sure less people die tomorrow


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
