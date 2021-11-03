 Skip to content
 
(CNN) The wages of farking around continues to be finding out
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
GOOD. Treat willful, obstinate ignorance the way it should be treated.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority no longer pays a $500,000 death benefit to the families of subway, bus and commuter rail workers who die of covid if the workers were unvaccinated at the time of death.

This is a good start, but if they could take $500k from the estate of the deceased it would be even better.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So long as there's a cut-out for legitimate medical exceptions, I have no problem with this.

/Not that anyone cares if I have a problem with it.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
/good
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Refusing a vaccine that protects everyone should come with harsh penalties, both social and economic.  These chuckle nuts need to suffer.  Badly.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why is Dr. Fauci featured in TFA? This has nkt6to do with him.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: Why is Dr. Fauci featured in TFA? This has nkt6to do with him.


*nothing
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority no longer pays a $500,000 death benefit to the families of subway, bus and commuter rail workers who die of covid if the workers were unvaccinated at the time of death.

This is a good start, but if they could take $500k from the estate of the deceased it would be even better.


It's interesting that we have some life insurance at work.  However, I deal with vehicles and there were a couple vehicles that were totaled in accidents recently.  Well, I found out that we're "self insured".  WTF?  I guess if you're big enough and have enough assets that you can borrow against you don't have to pay so much for insurance.  So, when you lose a pickup truck it allows you to delay the purchase of a replacement until you can capitalize the cost and gain the tax benefits.  I'd imagine we're also self insured for these life insurance things so all it would take is a swipe of the pen.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can we retroactively sue them all for clogging up the health system?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: make me some tea: Why is Dr. Fauci featured in TFA? This has nkt6to do with him.

*nothing


We don't believe you.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only appropriate, after all, it's akin to suicide
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Klaatu barada nkt6to?
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"needlessly cruel?" fark that asshole. These unvaccinated shiats are needlessly cruel to their whole community, they should be denied funerals and be buried at a crossroads like the lepers of ye olde towne.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another blow to the Green Bay Packers playoff hopes..
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: So long as there's a cut-out for legitimate medical exceptions, I have no problem with this.

/Not that anyone cares if I have a problem with it.


And before anyone says "what about religious exemptions?" Literally no religion prohibits vaccinatation. Not even Jehovah Witnesses nor Christian Scientists nor Mennonites nor Catholics.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: make me some tea: Why is Dr. Fauci featured in TFA? This has nkt6to do with him.

*nothing


I liked it better the first time.
 
rfenster
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Why is Dr. Fauci featured in TFA? This has nkt6to do with him.


Is NKT6TO your Ham callsign or Dr. Fauci's?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Refusing a vaccine that protects everyone should come with harsh penalties, both social and economic.  These chuckle nuts need to suffer.  Badly.


I agree. You've gotten your HPV vaccine, right? Pneumonia vaccine? Chickenpox?

I have a funny feeling more than a few of you are deficient, but I admire the new age push to be vaccinated.

/it should be illegal to refuse a vaccine
//which would allow people to be arrested
///vax them during standard intake procedures
////winning
 
comrade
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If they don't care enough to get vaccinated to protect their loved ones they're not going to care about this.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
nkt6to?

I think I've flown in that once.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Why is Dr. Fauci featured in TFA? This has nkt6to do with him.


Cvofefe?
 
lithven
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bootleg: So long as there's a cut-out for legitimate medical exceptions, I have no problem with this.

/Not that anyone cares if I have a problem with it.


I'm curious, does anyone know an example of a legitimate medical condition that would prevent someone from receiving one of the mRNA vaccines? I don't doubt there is something out there, diseases and health conditions are as varied as people, I just haven't heard anyone be specific and a lot of the people looking for medical exemptions just seem to be in the same group looking for any reason to avoid it.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You folks who claim to be humanists and progressives really need to take a step back and read the crap you are typing.

How many of you went on vacations during this? How many simply typed away from home, not taking a hit -at all-  and made others take the chance for you?

You can blame the individuals, but they never had a chance with the propaganda being shoveled into their heads.

But hey, go ahead and keep typing stuff like "good! Let 'em be homeless and jobless and die! Ha! I wanna go back to Six Flags and the Golden Corral!"

It's farking pathetic, and you should be ashamed of yourselves.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've been waiting for this one.  Keep an eye on all of the problematic states with weakened motorcycle helmet rules, though.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: You folks who claim to be humanists and progressives really need to take a step back and read the crap you are typing.

How many of you went on vacations during this? How many simply typed away from home, not taking a hit -at all-  and made others take the chance for you?

You can blame the individuals, but they never had a chance with the propaganda being shoveled into their heads.

But hey, go ahead and keep typing stuff like "good! Let 'em be homeless and jobless and die! Ha! I wanna go back to Six Flags and the Golden Corral!"

It's farking pathetic, and you should be ashamed of yourselves.


Get vaccinated. We're done being nice.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Man, straw men are getting pounded worse than the '08 Lions by the covidiots in here.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: You folks who claim to be humanists and progressives really need to take a step back and read the crap you are typing.

How many of you went on vacations during this? How many simply typed away from home, not taking a hit -at all-  and made others take the chance for you?

You can blame the individuals, but they never had a chance with the propaganda being shoveled into their heads.

But hey, go ahead and keep typing stuff like "good! Let 'em be homeless and jobless and die! Ha! I wanna go back to Six Flags and the Golden Corral!"

It's farking pathetic, and you should be ashamed of yourselves.


I for one don't understand why Trump didn't try to do something.  Literally anything.  I'm not even saying succeed. Just try.

/
If it been me I would have Martial law.
Made everything be open 24/7/365
Enforced social distancing.
And shot people who would not mask.
But no.  We chose to kill 800K Americans.  And blame their age and weight for it.
So I'm not sure where you get off. You let people die over money.
But those 800k people didn't isn't free. So saw off. Those chickens are coming back to the rost.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
gunther_bumpass:

They can get a free vaccine and end the pandemic but they don't because the they're pwning libs.  I learned about propaganda in middle school, and while it doesn't make me immune to it, it's made me extremely resistant to it, like a vaccine, which they should get.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: gunther_bumpass: You folks who claim to be humanists and progressives really need to take a step back and read the crap you are typing.

How many of you went on vacations during this? How many simply typed away from home, not taking a hit -at all-  and made others take the chance for you?

You can blame the individuals, but they never had a chance with the propaganda being shoveled into their heads.

But hey, go ahead and keep typing stuff like "good! Let 'em be homeless and jobless and die! Ha! I wanna go back to Six Flags and the Golden Corral!"

It's farking pathetic, and you should be ashamed of yourselves.

I for one don't understand why Trump didn't try to do something.  Literally anything.  I'm not even saying succeed. Just try.

/
If it been me I would have Martial law.
Made everything be open 24/7/365
Enforced social distancing.
And shot people who would not mask.
But no.  We chose to kill 800K Americans.  And blame their age and weight for it.
So I'm not sure where you get off. You let people die over money.
But those 800k people didn't isn't free. So saw off. Those chickens are coming back to the rost.


There's one reason Trump did everything he did as President and it rhymes with "shootin'"
 
Wobambo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: You folks who claim to be humanists and progressives really need to take a step back and read the crap you are typing.

How many of you went on vacations during this? How many simply typed away from home, not taking a hit -at all-  and made others take the chance for you?

You can blame the individuals, but they never had a chance with the propaganda being shoveled into their heads.

But hey, go ahead and keep typing stuff like "good! Let 'em be homeless and jobless and die! Ha! I wanna go back to Six Flags and the Golden Corral!"

It's farking pathetic, and you should be ashamed of yourselves.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Compliments of the Fark community. There's consequences for how people treat others and you're seeing it in action.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What I'd like to see:

"Dear sir,

Your insurance premium: $10150/mo
Vaccination discount: $10000/mo
Remaining premium: $150/mo"
 
betawulf
‘’ 1 minute ago  
GOOD!
/points and laughs hysterically.
//catching my breath
///stomach cramp
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

make me some tea: make me some tea: Why is Dr. Fauci featured in TFA? This has nkt6to do with him.

*nothing


Thanks for the password. It needs to be two longer with a capital and non-alpha but thanks anyway. We'll put it to good use.
 
