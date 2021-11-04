 Skip to content
(CBC)   If you're going to try to steal a furnace, make sure you turn the gas off first so you don't pass out and have to be rescued because of the leak you caused   (cbc.ca) divider line
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you give a man a furnace, he'll be warm for a day.
But if you steal a furnace, it doesn't always turn out that well.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Reisdents had reported an odour of natural gas, which could be smelled outside.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Second time I've written it here on fark today.

As a mechanical technician. I farking hate tweakers
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hopefully this shiathead got sent to prison for years for burglary.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Seemed to me to be a perfect blend of Maine and New Hampshire dudes.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Second time I've written it here on fark today.

As a mechanical technician. I farking hate tweakers


I actually remember that. From the Amazon cat converter thread I think.

/needs to step away from fark
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So I should worry about my furnace now as if I don't have enough things to keep me awake at night.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, he was packing heat?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Axeofjudgement: Second time I've written it here on fark today.

As a mechanical technician. I farking hate tweakers

I actually remember that. From the Amazon cat converter thread I think.

/needs to step away from fark


See? That's why I just get drunk and haunt the food tab.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: jaivirtualcard: Axeofjudgement: Second time I've written it here on fark today.

As a mechanical technician. I farking hate tweakers

I actually remember that. From the Amazon cat converter thread I think.

/needs to step away from fark

See? That's why I just get drunk and haunt the food tab.


^ That's what's up.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Some people you just can't reach

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Both were detained and later released without charges."

What the hell eh?
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Its dark over here. Got a light?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: As a mechanical technician. I farking hate tweakers


Everybody does.

Those shiat-heels would sell their own mothers if it meant staying high for another three days.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nitpick: natural gas isn't noxious. It merely builds up in an enclosed area and displaces the oxygen you might want to breathe.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sorry about that. I had beans for lunch.
 
