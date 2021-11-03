 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   What could be worse than having to jump into a lake to escape a swarm of bees?   (7news.com.au) divider line
26
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're supposed to raise your arms and look as big as possible to intimidate bees.  Punching them in the nose can also work in a pinch
 
HFK
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
MBooda
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Brasilândia de Minas

Lucky he wasn't attacked by Nazgûl.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When death comes, sometimes you get to say how, but almost never do you get to say no.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Munden: You're supposed to raise your arms and look as big as possible to intimidate bees.  Punching them in the nose can also work in a pinch


I thought you were supposed to play dead. Then the bees just sniff you and get bored and leave, as long as you don't smell like honey.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The BBC reports, while piranha attacks on humans are extremely rare, they can be deadly.

Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Guessed it in one try.
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's Crystal Lake?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
ElecricalPast
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I dunno - something about this story seems...
...a little fishy
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Well, Mr. President, it's the bees and spiders again. They stole my food stamps and sold 'em to the rats! I try to go down to my car fo' to honk the horn fo' help, but the snakes is guarding it for the cockaroaches. I go back upstairs but the spiders has jammed the police lock! I ain't been inside fo' a week, and I know that my wife is sleepin' with the bees!

/where can i get a job
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: I dunno - something about this story seems...
...a little fishy


That's was terrible.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What could be worse?
Not having a lake to jump in.
Duh.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fuhfuhfuh: When death comes, sometimes you get to say how, but almost never do you get to say no.


It's the same as birth.

Gladiator not yet
Youtube 53MdN-fhK5s
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm torn between "having to jump into a septic tank" and "having to attend a Bieber concert".
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: I dunno - something about this story seems...
...a little fishy


Seems like bait.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: ElecricalPast: I dunno - something about this story seems...
...a little fishy

That's was terrible.


Yeah, but it hooked you.
 
adamatari
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They found the body with bites but that doesn't mean he was attacked by piranhas. He could have drowned and the dead body scavenged by piranhas.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I Swear I'll Jump: What could be worse?
Not having a lake to jump in.
Duh.


Austin Powers Steamroller
Youtube y_PrZ-J7D3k
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Having your swimsuit with you, but no place to change.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The water was really Covid juice?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
His two friends didn't have to out swim the piranha , they only had to out swim him ..
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Munden: You're supposed to raise your arms and look as big as possible to intimidate bees.  Punching them in the nose can also work in a pinch


That's pretty farkin smunny.

Also, AJ Foyt.  4 time Indy 500 winner!
It's the second time that Foyt has had run-ins with bees, after a 2005 encounter left him with 200 stings to his head and a sensitivity to bee stings. He was hospitalized on Wednesday and released the same night, according to A.J. Foyt Racing's Twitter. Both of Foyt's incidents occurred while working on his bulldozer.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fuhfuhfuh: When death comes, sometimes you get to say how, but almost never do you get to say no.


ᵂᴴᴬᵀᵌ ᴳᴼᴵᴺᴳ ᴼᴺ ᴵᴺ ᵀᴴᴵᵌ ᵀᴴᴿᴱᴬᴰ?

/I couldn't find the Y or the S, so that's the best I could do
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Beeranha Attack. Coming to Syfy Channel in 2022.
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Piranha (1978) Trailer [HD]
Youtube k9rLKMjbJGU
 
