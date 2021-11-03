 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Not News: Cows wander onto freeway, causing it to close until they were shooed away. Difficulty: Not Wisconsin   (bbc.com) divider line
    West Yorkshire  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Leeds is kind of like Wisconsin, but with more Rugby.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing the Moooved them in time.

/I know that was bad
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Code MOO!"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
England is the original country of livestock herds blocking off motor vehicle traffic.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Good thing the Moooved them in time.

/I know that was bad


They had to be fast because the steaks were so high.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: England is the original country of livestock herds blocking off motor vehicle traffic.


Fark user imageView Full Size


They got it from India. It's ridiculous how bad it is.
 
