(Twitter)   Student scores $10K in college tuition in under 30 seconds. It just took a layup, free-throw, 3-pointer, and half-court shot   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thats what, about 1/3 of a single years tuition?

Just give the kid 10k, it would be more useful
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
See we don't need any student loan reform/forgiveness.  Everyone grab a basketball and get to practicing!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meh.
Snake Plisskin did it with an eyepatch.

...including a full court shot.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: See we don't need any student loan reform/forgiveness.  Everyone grab a basketball and get to practicing!


It's like their version of GoFundMe for crippling medical debt!
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sweet. Ten grand.

How's he gonna pay for next week?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's awesome! He can use that $10k to buy a textbook!
 
unbelver
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Snake Plisskin did it with an eyepatch.


In boots, too.
 
chewd
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Murflette: Thats what, about 1/3 of a single years tuition?

Just give the kid 10k, it would be more useful


It was a beautiful moment just the same.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: See we don't need any student loan reform/forgiveness.  Everyone grab a basketball and get to practicing!


This is why we fail.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dance for me, dance!

It is great he was able to get the money. Just wish they didn't make a show of it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If he only got a free tshirt most farkers would feel a lot better about this.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If he's that accurate from the field, he can score a lot more than $10K.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Shoot the half court shot first.  If you miss, then don't bother with the rest.  That's more efficient.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In civilized countries they have free college and healthcare
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: That's awesome! He can use that $10k to buy a textbook!


Rent
 
knbwhite
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Subtonic: If he only got a free tshirt most farkers would feel a lot better about this.


Or a bar towel.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wonder if they give the same opportunities to women or the disabled.

Oh wait...
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Shoot the half court shot first.  If you miss, then don't bother with the rest.  That's more efficient.


While I realize you're being humorous, warming up with less difficult shots and getting the feel of the ball court certainly has an advantage.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Back in my day, all you got was a t-shirt.

Kids today have it so much easier when it comes to paying for college...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Meh.
Snake Plisskin did it with an eyepatch.

...including a full court shot.


IRL, such things require depth perception.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

skinink: Dance for me, dance!

It is great he was able to get the money. Just wish they didn't make a show of it.


Can food for POOR | South Park S01E08 - Starvin' Marvin
Youtube rDuI4irLt40
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: I wonder if they give the same opportunities to women or the disabled.

Oh wait...


Sure. Why wouldn't they? The bread and circus crowd loves any spectacle.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be a story about OnlyFans.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Billy Liar: Shoot the half court shot first.  If you miss, then don't bother with the rest.  That's more efficient.

While I realize you're being humorous, warming up with less difficult shots and getting the feel of the ball court certainly has an advantage.


And this is why you got stuck with barber college.
 
robodog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Murflette: Thats what, about 1/3 of a single years tuition?

Just give the kid 10k, it would be more useful


Depends on where you're going, for about 2/3-3/4 of that you could get an associates degree from any of the 25 community colleges in my state. For the local state and county supported 4 year college it would pay 1 year of tuition and fees. For the major state schools like Ohio State it would cover ~80% of tuition and fees for a year. So, you can actually get quite a bit of education for that much.
 
Hoax_Device
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This video is from 7 years ago.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Because athletic skills translate directly into personal scholarship ability. . .
 
