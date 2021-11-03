 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Bad: driving under the influence. Very bad: and speeding. WTF: doing 156 mph   (sports.yahoo.com) divider line
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow 156 mph. If convicted they should go for the maximum everything, that was WAAAAY too damn fast to be driving around. Poor lady and her dog :(

scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Had everything. If played wisely would never have to work another day in his life.

All thrown away for one night of getting farked up and wanting to haul ass in your sports car. Every goddamn team has car services set up for players. And even if you didn't want anyone to know, you can afford a goddamn Uber.

Fark him.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Had everything. If played wisely would never have to work another day in his life.

All thrown away for one night of getting farked up and wanting to haul ass in your sports car. Every goddamn team has car services set up for players. And even if you didn't want anyone to know, you can afford a goddamn Uber.

Fark him.


This dumb asshole was hell bent on farking up everything, he even brought along a loaded gun in case 156 mph didn't kill anyone.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When you are drunk at twice the legal limit... and driving at those speeds, you should face a murder charge, not manslaughter.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another entitled sports 'star' who's had exceptions and blind eyes surrounding him for so long that 'consequences' is a wholly foreign concept to him.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Another entitled sports 'star' who's had exceptions and blind eyes surrounding him for so long that 'consequences' is a wholly foreign concept to him.


I'm going with 22, stupid and ruined for life.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

parasol: BigNumber12: Another entitled sports 'star' who's had exceptions and blind eyes surrounding him for so long that 'consequences' is a wholly foreign concept to him.

I'm going with 22, stupid and ruined for life.


He went to Bama.

Motherfarker has been coddled since he was 16.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

puffy999: parasol: BigNumber12: Another entitled sports 'star' who's had exceptions and blind eyes surrounding him for so long that 'consequences' is a wholly foreign concept to him.

I'm going with 22, stupid and ruined for life.

He went to Bama.

Motherfarker has been coddled since he was 16.


just like all star athletes everywhere, especially football.

he shouldn't breathe free air again.
 
IAmRight
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is there a reason we even have cars that go 150+, though?
 
chewd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Had everything. If played wisely would never have to work another day in his life.

All thrown away for one night of getting farked up and wanting to haul ass in your sports car. Every goddamn team has car services set up for players. And even if you didn't want anyone to know, you can afford a goddamn Uber.

Fark him.


Yeah he'll be back on the field again next year.

Unless of course he kneels for the anthem.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hugram: When you are drunk at twice the legal limit... and driving at those speeds, you should face a murder charge, not manslaughter.


A DUI resulting in death (which is one of his charges) carries a bigger sentence than manslaughter. Up to 20 years just for that.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

IAmRight: Is there a reason we even have cars that go 150+, though?


Micropenises?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
From what I read, he saw higher car, hit the brakes 2.5 seconds before, and still hit her at 127mph.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IAmRight: Is there a reason we even have cars that go 150+, though?


Germany found a way to not fark it up.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Subby didn't say what substance was providing the influence.

Alcohol or weed? Yeah, then I think 156 is a problem.

On crack? I mean, at that point, 156 probably only feels like 70 or so.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ less than a minute ago  
2x legal limit for DUI, 156mph, and a loaded gun. It's like a bad decision yahtzee.
 
chewd
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pfighting Polish: Subby didn't say what substance was providing the influence.

Alcohol or weed? Yeah, then I think 156 is a problem.

On crack? I mean, at that point, 156 probably only feels like 70 or so.


Yeah im going to go out on a limb here & say it wasnt weed.
 
