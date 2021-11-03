 Skip to content
 
A major development in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 He's cruising for a bad court thingy.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A major development in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial


Geeze, we need Fred Gwynne for the judge. This thing has appeals written all over it.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
looks like someone is going to run for a higher office soon and is courting the wing nut vote
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: A major development in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial


Geeze, we need Fred Gwynne for the judge. This thing has appeals written all over it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't want people commenting on rulings, don't give such shiatty, obviously biased rulings in favor of that little shiat.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: A major development in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial


Geeze, we need Fred Gwynne for the judge. This thing has appeals written all over it.


There are no appeals for not guilty rulings.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting to think this guy may be a bit of a wacko.

/maybe
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I'm starting to think this guy may be a bit of a wacko.

/maybe


Louis Gohmert was a judge.

That tidbit always helps me to remember that yes, judges can also be some of the dumbest farking people on the planet as well.

Unfortunately this will benefit that little shiat.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? The guy that said you can't call the victims a "victim", but it's ok to call them looters and rioters is turning this into an absurd shiatshow on purpose? Rightwingnutjob
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I thought we might find out how tall Kyle is. Have you seen him?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imfdb.orgView Full Size


/that was supposed to be satire
//would rather have the penis pump judge
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, the media is usually full of Judge meant....
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget it Jake, It's Wisconsin DOJ.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: A major development in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial


Geeze, we need Fred Gwynne for the judge. This thing has appeals written all over it.


There's only an appeal if Rittenhouse is found guilty. The government can't appeal. Judges are like everyone else.  There are competent judges and then there's this guy. Whether his ruling was right or wrong he has no business doing what he did.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: A major development in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial


Geeze, we need Fred Gwynne for the judge. This thing has appeals written all over it.


Grab a shovel.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Badmoodman: A major development in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial


Geeze, we need Fred Gwynne for the judge. This thing has appeals written all over it.

There are no appeals for not guilty rulings.


But there may well be federal charges in the offing.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I'm starting to think this guy may be a bit of a wacko.

/maybe


This is starting to read to me like warmup for the Judge's campaign for a House seat.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Walker: I'm starting to think this guy may be a bit of a wacko.

/maybe

Louis Gohmert was a judge.

That tidbit always helps me to remember that yes, judges can also be some of the dumbest farking people on the planet as well.

Unfortunately this will benefit that little shiat.


Many places elect judges. They reflect the common clay of the new west.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have heard from the SPLC the Judge is getting very favorable media in 14 words and longer articles with 88 sentences
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: phalamir: Badmoodman: A major development in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial


Geeze, we need Fred Gwynne for the judge. This thing has appeals written all over it.

There are no appeals for not guilty rulings.

But there may well be federal charges in the offing.


hopefully for the judge
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy's flashing his bias like a pervert in the subway with an oversized trench coat.

Not only should he be removed from this case, he should be removed from the courtroom entirely.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Twe​et.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widg​et-1&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNf​Y29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0Ij​oxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3​X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6ey​JidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxs​fSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ij​oib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=f​alse&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&i​d=1455990541196398596&lang=en&origin=h​ttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%2Fcomments%2​F11888136%2FA-major-development-in-Kyl​e-Rittenhouse-trial&sessionId=3fac15bd​e6c12f69a0287198f143fcdcc9667b64&siteS​creenName=fark&theme=light&widgetsVers​ion=f001879%3A1634581029404&width=550p​x] RonFilipkowski: In another bizarre move, the Judge in the Rittenhouse case takes a break during the trial to complain about media coverage of his rulings. https://t.co/oLmUV11xeX


Judge in Babyfat Nazi Case Takes A Break To Get Clarification On His Job From His Bosses, Blames Critical Judicial Theory That Insists On Focusing On His Previous Rulings
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our justice system is the worst. This judge needs some ass cancer.
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadReligion: [i1.wp.com image 545x307]


Stephen Root plays a great whackadoodle judge...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stray_capts
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So, just so I understand, the ruling that has everyone upset is the "victims, rioters, looters, arsonists" ruling, right?
 
wee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

phalamir: There are no appeals for not guilty rulings.


Not exactly. Victims' estates could bring a civil suit.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Any time judges do anything at all to indicate that they're watching their own press coverage, they end up turning into lunatics.  Solomon could preside over this trial and some giant chunk of the media would say that everything he did was wrong.

If this guy wasn't already crazy, he's about to be.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I feel bad for Rittenhouse's next victim.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I mean, if he clarified an actual law correctly (I don't know if he did), part of me leans toward saying he's ok.
The other part of me says he should hold to the same standard as a jury, where he shouldn't subject himself to any outside influence that may undermine impartiality.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: He's cruising for a bad court thingy.


He's the one that gets to decide the bad court thingy, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Torgo_of_Manos: BadReligion: [i1.wp.com image 545x307]

Stephen Root plays a great whackadoodle judge...

[Fark user image 653x435]


Stephen Root is great in anything he is in. He can transform from a lowly office drone who wants his red stapler to a billionaire radio station owner.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: I feel bad for Rittenhouse's next victim.


Unless it's Kyle himself.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: If you don't want people commenting on rulings, don't give such shiatty, obviously biased rulings in favor of that little shiat.


ORDER IN THE COURT OF OPINION. WE'LL HEAR NO MORE OF THIS! *gag*

BANG! BANG!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: if he clarified an actual law correctly (I don't know if he did)


The general rules in court for cases where self defense is put forth as a defense by the defendant, the prosecution is not allowed to refer to any potential victims of a crime as "victims" in court proceedings. To do so gives heavy implication that a crime was committed, and that's the part for the jury to decide without the bias that comes with the label of "victim."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

stray_capts: So, just so I understand, the ruling that has everyone upset is the "victims, rioters, looters, arsonists" ruling, right?


We've gotten a little more upset about it after finding out that one of the "looters" was shot in the legs and then finished off with a shot in the back. Some self-defense that guy had.
 
angry bunny
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

phalamir: Badmoodman: A major development in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial


Geeze, we need Fred Gwynne for the judge. This thing has appeals written all over it.

There are no appeals for not guilty rulings.


There are options available for appeal even if the Defendant is found not guilty. The prosecution could appeal any of the rulings by the trial court, but Mr. Rittenhouse could not face retrial if a higher court overturned the trial courts ruling.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Badmoodman: A major development in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial


Geeze, we need Fred Gwynne for the judge. This thing has appeals written all over it.

Grab a shovel.


How will that help get out of this hole?
 
JunkyJu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wee: phalamir: There are no appeals for not guilty rulings.

Not exactly. Victims' estates could bring a civil suit.


The term 'victim' usually refers to a person who is attacked.
That would be Rittenhouse.

You could see this from previously released video.  Confirmed by FBI video released today.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: out that one of the "looters" was shot in the legs and then finished off with a shot in the back. Some self-defense that guy had.


It was 4 shots in rapid succession. The shot in the back was because the guy was falling forward when he caught a bullet in the side/back.

I thought the autopsy said the head wound was what killed the first dead guy?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: stray_capts: So, just so I understand, the ruling that has everyone upset is the "victims, rioters, looters, arsonists" ruling, right?

We've gotten a little more upset about it after finding out that one of the "looters" was shot in the legs and then finished off with a shot in the back. Some self-defense that guy had.


It's similar to how the autopsy of Mike Brown showed a shot through the top of the head. It was a shot as he was falling forward, though the media spent a lot of time claiming it was "HANDS UP, DON'T SHOOT."
 
Gin Buddy [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did the judge get replaced by somebody who knows the law?

*reads tweet*

*sighs deeply*

*pours another glass*
 
OneCrazyIvan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If the jury isn't sequestered, then media coverage that provides incendiary headlines could be problematic. A juror who inadvertently sees a headline and doesn't dig deeper (because they aren't supposed to) could be influenced by such coverage.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Torgo_of_Manos: BadReligion: [i1.wp.com image 545x307]

Stephen Root plays a great whackadoodle judge...

[Fark user image 653x435]


Stephen Root plays a great anything because Stephen Root is farking awesome. Loved him since News Radio.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: UltimaCS: out that one of the "looters" was shot in the legs and then finished off with a shot in the back. Some self-defense that guy had.

It was 4 shots in rapid succession. The shot in the back was because the guy was falling forward when he caught a bullet in the side/back.

I thought the autopsy said the head wound was what killed the first dead guy?


Dang, even the Nazi version of events means that the guy must have spun around mid-fall like an Indian action film.
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This kind of shiat should get you thrown off the bench.

Go back to the tik toks and instagrams you attention whore motherfarker.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: If you don't want people commenting on rulings, don't give such shiatty, obviously biased rulings in favor of that little shiat.



But he likes him, and doesn't see anything wrong with what he did.  What kind of judge would he be if he didn't help his pals?

Illegally possessing a firearm, transporting it across State lines for the purposes of intimidation (being very kind on that one), and firing it blindly into a crowd of race-traitors and n*-rioters is perfectly acceptable behavior for any red-blooded American teenager!
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JunkyJu: wee: phalamir: There are no appeals for not guilty rulings.

Not exactly. Victims' estates could bring a civil suit.

The term 'victim' usually refers to a person who is attacked.
That would be Rittenhouse.

You could see this from previously released video.  Confirmed by FBI video released today.


lol
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: mrmopar5287: UltimaCS: out that one of the "looters" was shot in the legs and then finished off with a shot in the back. Some self-defense that guy had.

It was 4 shots in rapid succession. The shot in the back was because the guy was falling forward when he caught a bullet in the side/back.

I thought the autopsy said the head wound was what killed the first dead guy?

Dang, even the Nazi version of events means that the guy must have spun around mid-fall like an Indian action film.


I always like to do a double axel when anyone shoots at me so they can hit all my good sides.
 
