(WCAX Vermont)   Is your neighbor a hoarder? I mean THIS level of hoarding   (wcax.com) divider line
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know, this would be a real tragedy if some inconsiderate smoker were to drive by and fling their smoldering cigarette butt into that yard.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Old neighbor to the west is a serial killer
New neighbor to the east is a twitchy cop.
I'm waiting for them to meet at the holiday block party.

No visible hoarding.
Our code enforcement officer has delusions of authority and will ticket garbage put out too early.

Pretty sure he's going to meet his maker at the small hands of hungry raccoons.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy shiat! I was thinking pretty farking bad, but that's absolute insanity. Literally right up to the edge of the property.

There was an episode of Malcolm in the Middle that had Hal pulling into their garage and having to be so careful and precise because of all the crap on the side and above that even a 1-inch deviation would hit it and knock everything over. One of our neighbors is set up like that. It's so much junk that it might as well be a solid wall barely making a 1-car garage.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: You know, this would be a real tragedy if some inconsiderate smoker were to drive by and fling their smoldering cigarette butt into that yard.


The ensuing blaze would take out at least 4 blocks.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the big deal?  It looks like they're keeping everything boxed up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man claiming to own the home said he does not have the money to clean up the property and has been in contact with the city for help.

How f*cking long does it take to get code enforcement out there and then call for sanitation to bring a loader to take care of it?

cherryl taggart: You know, this would be a real tragedy if some inconsiderate smoker were to drive by and fling their smoldering cigarette butt into that yard.


More time than this.  Which I do not advocate, but would understand.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOAs are terrible but they exist to prevent things like this.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A neighbor down the road is hoarderish but not that bad.  He spreads his crazy by suing his direct neighbors claiming that big chunks of their property belong to him.  Thank Jebus I have a buffer.  I just nod and wave as I drive by.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Holy shiat! I was thinking pretty farking bad, but that's absolute insanity. Literally right up to the edge of the property.

There was an episode of Malcolm in the Middle that had Hal pulling into their garage and having to be so careful and precise because of all the crap on the side and above that even a 1-inch deviation would hit it and knock everything over. One of our neighbors is set up like that. It's so much junk that it might as well be a solid wall barely making a 1-car garage.


That's how my parents' garages have been my entire life.  It wasn't until high school that the crap spilled over from sheds and garages into the living spaces.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's why the people in the midwest have basements. They hoard in secret.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The neighbors are fed up, and they're banning together

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dated a woman for a couple years, was never let into her parents' house whenever we visited--I always had to stay at a nearby hotel. We had to swing by their place one time to pick something up. From the curb, I caught a brief glance as she quickly went inside. Her parents were hoarders. Not as bad as this, but of the "narrow walkways between ceiling-high piles of stuff" variety.

No idea how they're doing now, but I hope they got some help cleaning up.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: You know, this would be a real tragedy if some inconsiderate smoker were to drive by and fling their smoldering cigarette butt into that yard.


Or  a cow tipped over a  Lantern
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We had a neighbor die in a home like this. They just bulldozed it to the ground. Nothing salvaged.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: You know, this would be a real tragedy if some inconsiderate smoker were to drive by and fling their smoldering cigarette butt into that yard.


Indeed. Might possibly resemble this:

aljazeera.comView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: A man claiming to own the home said he does not have the money to clean up the property and has been in contact with the city for help.

How f*cking long does it take to get code enforcement out there and then call for sanitation to bring a loader to take care of it?

cherryl taggart: You know, this would be a real tragedy if some inconsiderate smoker were to drive by and fling their smoldering cigarette butt into that yard.

More time than this.  Which I do not advocate, but would understand.



I called the 1 800 Junk people (as seen on "Hoarders") and they aren't cheap.
That looks like thousands of dollars in hauling.

Even if the city paid for it, they'd have to budget for it - and someone will certainly argue that sets a bad precedent.

Ironically, there are plenty of towns that will levy code enforcement fines until they own the property/land.
*Then* they will pay to deal with the mess because they come out ahead.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: You know, this would be a real tragedy if some inconsiderate smoker were to drive by and fling their smoldering cigarette butt into that yard.


Kill it with fire, nuke it from space, whatever.
We saw this story this morning. Wow.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: What's the big deal?  It looks like they're keeping everything boxed up.

[Fark user image 850x455]


that privacy latitce really does the trick
 
FooFarker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But I could use it one day...
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The dead girl across the hall is going for the record of how much mail can fit in her box.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kabloink: That's why the people in the midwest have basements. They hoard in secret.


I wonder what the basement in the Alamo looks like?
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They sure do like to drink .

/ whats their fark handle ?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lookit all those beer boxes!
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: The dead girl across the hall is going for the record of how much mail can fit in her box.


Uh, phrasing.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Someone is gonna slide a lit "candle kiss" campfire starter into the back edge of that yard horde, or just blatantly throw a few moltav cocktails from a moving car, and BOOM it will be over.

But such a blaze is certain to get out of control, I'd guess at least 3-12 people killed in the immediate area.....and maybe some will be kids.

That's bullshiat!

I know hoarders are mentally ill, but putting your entire block in jeopardy of death-by-fire and/or MASS bug and rat infestation and diseases is NOT acceptable in any modern society.

Bulldoze the entire lot down to the foundations, then dig a little deeper to make sure.....
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Let's see what the "Hoarders" team thinks about this...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/That about sums it up, I think
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Depends on what the inside of the house looks like. The hoarders that just have inert/inorganic things piled high aren't so terrible as the hoarders that have rotten food and/or body waste piled high.

Though, the neighbors are complaining about bugs, so that points to a problem.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: You know, this would be a real tragedy if some inconsiderate smoker were to drive by and fling their smoldering cigarette butt into that yard.


I was gonna go with "flare gun" as I don't know if a butt can generate enough heat to light that shiat up.

But I like the end, even if the means are different.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Mr. Fuzzypaws: The dead girl across the hall is going for the record of how much mail can fit in her box.

Uh, phrasing.



Ok.

The dead young lady across the hall is going for the record of how much mail can fit in her box.

Better?
 
Dryad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: You know, this would be a real tragedy if some inconsiderate smoker were to drive by and fling their smoldering cigarette butt into that yard.


I could think of looking at that pile was "that looks flammable", and I haven't been living across from it fighting it for ten years.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Get creative and make something of it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Depends on what the inside of the house looks like. The hoarders that just have inert/inorganic things piled high aren't so terrible as the hoarders that have rotten food and/or body waste piled high.

Though, the neighbors are complaining about bugs, so that points to a problem.


Bugs can eat paper and boxes. They're definitely attaching tons of cockroaches.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Attracting damn it.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BigKaboom: kabloink: That's why the people in the midwest have basements. They hoard in secret.

I wonder what the basement in the Alamo looks like?


Dark with poor lines and bad accent pieces?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, you WOULD think that the Fire Dept. would come in and declare that a fire hazard because it is.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: cherryl taggart: You know, this would be a real tragedy if some inconsiderate smoker were to drive by and fling their smoldering cigarette butt into that yard.

Or  a cow tipped over a  Lantern


Probably waiting for the perfect Santa Ana winds?
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
BigKaboom:
I wonder what the basement in the Alamo looks like?

It's full of bikes.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: HOAs are terrible but they exist to prevent things like this.


So do city health codes.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
yeah but ya know some of those boxes can come in handy for someone, better hold on to them.  I like to help people.
can't toss this thing, might need it if the stores are out or they stop making it
also it could be good for spare parts, why pay good money for parts when I've got one right here?
that pile is the stuff I want to keep because I have to go through it and make sure I don't need anything.
I got a Christmas card from this girl I liked back in High School so I really can't get rid of anything until I find it, it means a lot to me.
I save all these boxes in case I have to return something, did you know that no one ever saves the box so they always have trouble returning stuff to the store?
Now THIS box I am definitely getting rid of but I have to move a bunch of stuff first.
I know where everything is here.  Everything.  Just ask me where something is and I'll tell you.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas represents the district. A spokesperson for his office said they are working with several city agencies to rectify the situation.

Yeah, he's a bit busy trying to stay out of jail right now to worry about a hoarder house...
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

batrachoseps: BigKaboom:
I wonder what the basement in the Alamo looks like?

It's full of bikes.


It's just vending machines.
 
Grimstrider
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Do you want an HOA? 'Cause this is how you end up with an HOA!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Every weekend, put some YARD SALE signs in front of it. Be sure at least one neighbor is on hand to collect the money.

Should have most of the yard cleared out after a month or so.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is what matches are for!
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jumac
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
owner said he don't have the money to clean it up.  what can't afford a bunch of trash bags to go on the side of the street each week?

i have a family of 3 and i use maybe 3 13 gallon bags a week.  so what stopping this guy form loading up say 10 30 gallon bags a week for trash pick up?  shot ask some of the neigbors if he can throw a few bags in their pile if needed.  bet they say ok.   might take a few week but it get done
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: A man claiming to own the home said he does not have the money to clean up the property and has been in contact with the city for help.

How f*cking long does it take to get code enforcement out there and then call for sanitation to bring a loader to take care of it?


Having dealt with hoarders, I'm quite certain there is 0% chance he actually asked the city for help cleaning it up. Hoarders cannot, and will never, accept losing any of their precious hoard. Even one item taken away causes them extreme anxiety and panic.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

parasol: Even if the city paid for it, they'd have to budget for it - and someone will certainly argue that sets a bad precedent.


The city would most likely place a lien on the home for the cost of the cleanup.  They'd get their money eventually.
 
