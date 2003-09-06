 Skip to content
 
(Toronto Sun)   1 in 6 believes U.S. run by Satan-worshipping pedophiles   (torontosun.com) divider line
47
•       •       •

Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So out of every 6 people you see, 1 of them is a complete moron.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less than 20%?

Honestly I would've expected more.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Less than 20%?

Honestly I would've expected more.


Fox News is really good at what it does.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure it was just those four years starting in 2017.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is how liberty dies, with thunderous wharrgarble.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And when you account for the space alien lizard people, the numbers only get worse
 
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Come on there are way more Republican congress critters than that
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's ridiculous. Our country is run by pedophiles of all faiths.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
50 years of destroying public education is starting to pay off for Republicans
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size


^^ They're correct.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well...we did have a pedophile as president from 2016 to 2020 if the numerous reports across the decades are to be believed. Not sure if he was a satanist, but scripturally he could probably rank as an anti-Christ. Not the Anti-Christ but an anti-christ
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Okay. But, why would you assume it's the people across the street and not next door.  Or even sitting next to you? For that matter.
I'm saying, do we really believe people who are sick in that manner have one political leaning?
And, if they do. Wouldn't the Right make more sense? Odd disconnect.  And, speaking of that.  So we're ignoring the odd crap trump said about his own kid?
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Catholic priests are Satan worshippers?
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
To be fair, McConnell, Manchin, and Sinema currently run Bartertown, and I wouldn't put any of that past them.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Matt Gaetz is only one asshole.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: So out of every 6 people you see, 1 of them is a complete moron.


That's quite an understatement.

Well, we incentivized lying, manipulation, corruption, and live in a country which from inception has had intentionally anti-democratic measures built in purposefully designed to thwart the will of the people. So... this is just our country getting what it's been investing in for all these years. It was built by slavers, for slavers, and they never intended anyone but their descendants to run the place.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BigKaboom: Catholic priests are Satan worshippers?


Ask a Southern Baptist.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BigKaboom: Catholic priests are Satan worshippers?


You've been reading Chick tracts, I see.

chick.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: So out of every 6 people you see, 1 of them is a complete moron.


I've seen the people who I've seen and there's no possible way that it's only one in six.
 
skyotter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But liberals believe crazy stuff too!

Like, uh ...  and, um ...

Anyway, BOTH EXACTLY THE SAME!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
or Christ worshiping pedophiles.   either or.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's very obviously run by Christian pedophiles. Get a farking grip, people.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Interesting how the stupidest motherf*ckers in the world figure out things before everyone else?  It's almost as if they don't even have to try to think about anything.

It must be nice.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: BigKaboom: Catholic priests are Satan worshippers?

You've been reading Chick tracts, I see.

[chick.com image 333x200]


Kung Fu Phil and the Death Cookie
Youtube mVL0kw5vTdo
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The pedo part I can do without. I have no problem with someone worshipping Satan as long as they're sincere about it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Makes sense.  A lot of Republicans are pedophiles.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jerryskid: Interesting how the stupidest motherf*ckers in the world figure out things before everyone else?  It's almost as if they don't even have to try to think about anything.

It must be nice.


One of the best things about Facebook is hearing "the numbers don't lie!" from the classmate who was held back due to his math grades.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How much is that in dentists or Canadian Helens?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
still believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump, including two-thirds of Republicans

Remember when a majority of Republicans believed Iraq attacked the United States on Sept 11? Remember when a majority of Republicans believed MS13 "illegals" were a threat to their families?
Remember when a majority of Republicans believed Obama was a foreign-born Muslim?
Remember when a majority of Republicans believed stupid shiat I'm not gonna Google because it never ends?


Anyone notice a pattern? Anyone? Anyone?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
LOL: nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute

They must be running out of names that have "America" and "Family" in them. I mean, the American Family Research Institute for America and Families probably wouldn't raise any eyebrows in their target market, but I'm guessing a lot of news orgs might hesitate to quote a group using that name.

Not that "Public Religion Research Institute" sounds any more legit.
 
NothingCanPossiblyeGoWrong
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: So out of every 6 people you see, 1 of them is a complete moron.


If 50% are below-average intelligence, then it's no stretch that ~16% are utter morons
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
About 50%of the population is below a 100 IQ. This poll is saying a third of those people are just dumb enough to believe this stupid shiat.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Makes sense.  A lot of Republicans are pedophiles.


Republicans give cannibalistic pedophiles a bad name. Sad really.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jerryskid: Interesting how the stupidest motherf*ckers in the world figure out things before everyone else?  It's almost as if they don't even have to try to think about anything.

It must be nice.


Ur wrong becuz i know more about time then u.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jaytkay: still believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump, including two-thirds of Republicans

Remember when a majority of Republicans believed Iraq attacked the United States on Sept 11? Remember when a majority of Republicans believed MS13 "illegals" were a threat to their families?
Remember when a majority of Republicans believed Obama was a foreign-born Muslim?
Remember when a majority of Republicans believed stupid shiat I'm not gonna Google because it never ends?


Anyone notice a pattern? Anyone? Anyone?


One of these times they'll be right and THEN you'll be sorry...
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Remember when a majority of Republicans believed Iraq attacked the United States on Sept 11?


Yep, I remember.

"The Post poll, conducted Aug. 7-11, found that 62 percent of Democrats, 80 percent of Republicans and 67 percent of independents suspected a link between Hussein and 9/11."

https://www.washingtonpost.com/archiv​e​/politics/2003/09/06/hussein-link-to-9​11-lingers-in-many-minds/7cd31079-21d1​-42cf-8651-b67e93350fde/
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jaytkay: still believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump, including two-thirds of Republicans

Remember when a majority of Republicans believed Iraq attacked the United States on Sept 11? Remember when a majority of Republicans believed MS13 "illegals" were a threat to their families?
Remember when a majority of Republicans believed Obama was a foreign-born Muslim?
Remember when a majority of Republicans believed stupid shiat I'm not gonna Google because it never ends?


Anyone notice a pattern? Anyone? Anyone?


They will CLAIM to believe anything.

They don't actually believe it, they don't really believe any of this nonsense, they just believe that they are just supposed to be the ones in charge of everyone else - so it's perfectly reasonable to lie in your face about why. They will scream and piss themselves about Obama's wretched handling of hurricane Katrina - which happened before he was POTUS while a GOP POTUS was in place - just as loud as everything else, because to them the words change but internally they're always really saying the same thing, "Fark you, I should be in charge and you should be suffering." But they can't just SAY that, so they mouth other words that they don't really mean in place of the only thing they really believe in.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: So out of every 6 people you see, 1 of them is a complete moron.


Four out of six. Three lied to the pollsters.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BigKaboom: Catholic priests are Satan worshippers?


According to my old high school Bible teacher they are.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm curious how many people believe the country is run by a bunch of Jesus Worshiping pedophiles?   There's actually more factual evidence to support that.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zjoik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: BigKaboom: Catholic priests are Satan worshippers?

You've been reading Chick tracts, I see.

[chick.com image 333x200]


That would make an awesome titlr for a circle jerks album
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: LOL: nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute

They must be running out of names that have "America" and "Family" in them. I mean, the American Family Research Institute for America and Families probably wouldn't raise any eyebrows in their target market, but I'm guessing a lot of news orgs might hesitate to quote a group using that name.

Not that "Public Religion Research Institute" sounds any more legit.


Words Conservatives Use Only Ironically
Freedom
Family
Liberty
Truth
Integrity
Patriot
Christian
Independent
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
1 in 6 believes U.S. run by Satan-worshipping pedophiles

It's not?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Martian_Astronomer: BigKaboom: Catholic priests are Satan worshippers?

You've been reading Chick tracts, I see.

[chick.com image 333x200]


I am glad those were never handed out in my neighborhood when I was a kid.  The worst house gave out toothbrushes and sugar free gum....yes, the homeowner was a dentist.
 
