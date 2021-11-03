 Skip to content
(Fark)   What's the difference between a metaphor and a simile? "Similes are a smokescreen. Metaphors are like camouflage paint, designed to make one thing look like something else." This is your Fark Writer's Thread, bad analogy edition   (fark.com) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The headline quote is taken verbatim from this explanation, which is funnier than I could be but what originally came to mind when I realized that all of my favorite lines I've ever written were metaphors. I don't actually just sit around thinking about that kind of thing, but I was brainstorming something to use as a topic for this thread instead of just the normal excuses for not writing, and ended up at insult comedy. Doing these writer's threads is sometimes like a game of six degrees of Kevin Bacon, only more random. It could have been worse: I almost went with the obvious "I never metaphor I didn't like" joke.

Anyway, the line I was thinking about was, as describing a character who is suddenly very, very pissed off: "She was a nuclear sunrise about to dawn." Well, it makes sense in context, I guess.

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We're still collecting bio blurbs and corrections/final edits from this year's submitters. Reminder! All edits are due in by November 12, mostly because that's a Friday and I can work on it over the weekend! Yes, that's how deadlines get made, sometimes.

Writing question of the week!

What's your favorite simile, metaphor, or line you've written? What about ones you've read?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
After a few drinks I picked up this really hot girl at the bar.  When I woke up, turns out I metaphor.  At least her mouth was a fountain of delight.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My favorite that I've written (and appears in one of my stories in a previous Fark Fiction Anthology):

The arthritic hinge complained loudly as it was forced into action.
 
petry
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My wife tutors grade school kids (10-14 right now) and they've added idioms to the metaphor/simile lesson plan.

/thought that was interesting
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A metaphor is a simile that hasn't lost its vestigial 'like.'
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Let a simile be like your umbrella.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: A metaphor is a simile that hasn't lost its vestigial 'like.'


Wait, scratch that, reverse it.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Your Majesty is like a dose of clap.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Handy way to remember it is: "Simile" has all the letters for 'like" and "as".  Except the "a" and the "k".  But it's got an extra "m" that you can set aside for "metaphor".  And sometimes "y".
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"The Wind knifed through me" is my favorite metaphor from High School English class
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"The two seated ladies looked me over, flicking inscrutable glances Ellen's way. It reminded me of deer and wolves evaluating each other... but somehow I wasn't quite sure if I was the wolf or the deer in the analogy."
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I metaphor sex but she slapped me when I asked.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Similes are usually yellow and happy looking.

Facebook is a Metafore.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

offacue: After a few drinks I picked up this really hot girl at the bar.  When I woke up, turns out I metaphor.  At least her mouth was a fountain of delight.


I metaphor but I was holding out for an eight, so I'll go home and maste... hmm, maybe that lyric isn't ready...
 
