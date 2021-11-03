 Skip to content
 
(Crooks & Liars)   Major ivermectin study retracted after significant flaws identified, such as the data being completely wrong and the patients not actually existing   (crooksandliars.com) divider line
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now, I am not a scientician of any kind, but this seems kiiiiinda sketchy to me:

The BBC looked into the data sets and found - bizarrely - that details of 11 patients were repeatedly "copied and pasted,"

I definitely don't remember that being part of the scientific method from when I was in high school bio.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pumpkin spice Ivermectin, after a double take that made me laugh.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Arachnophobe: Now, I am not a scientician of any kind, but this seems kiiiiinda sketchy to me:

The BBC looked into the data sets and found - bizarrely - that details of 11 patients were repeatedly "copied and pasted,"

I definitely don't remember that being part of the scientific method from when I was in high school bio.


Of course not, HS students are smart enough to slightly alter the numbers after copy and pasting them, to make them look less suspicious.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damage is done and can not be undone.
Something the reporting media should be was certainly aware of.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You don't say.

snocone: Damage is done and can not be undone.
Something the reporting media should be was certainly aware of.


Yeah, those f*cking window-lickers are going to believe it no matter what, now.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A lie can circle the world twice before the truth has a chance to put its shoes on.

/I use 'shoes' instead of 'pants'
//I like my truth naked
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Scene: Operating room. Cloth screen just below patients chin to hide their view. Patient under local anesthetic.

Doctor: Oops
Patient: Oops?
Patient: What do you mean oops? I know what I mean when I say oops, whaddaya mean when you say oops?
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, no harm, no foul, right?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine won't do shiat for you, they might even make you worse.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if I mix horse paste and bleach, and drink it from a fluorescent bulb, will THAT work?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arachnophobe: Now, I am not a scientician of any kind, but this seems kiiiiinda sketchy to me:

The BBC looked into the data sets and found - bizarrely - that details of 11 patients were repeatedly "copied and pasted,"

I definitely don't remember that being part of the scientific method from when I was in high school bio.


Sure makes replication of results easy!
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That just proves they're trying to cover it up.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overzealous research assistant strikes again!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Remember all those studies that purportedly showed that the horse and sheep dewormer, Ivermectin,"

See I stop reading right there.  There could be fantastic information after that but I don't care.  The minute someone calls it that you know they are an idiot.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arachnophobe: Now, I am not a scientician of any kind, but this seems kiiiiinda sketchy to me:

The BBC looked into the data sets and found - bizarrely - that details of 11 patients were repeatedly "copied and pasted,"

I definitely don't remember that being part of the scientific method from when I was in high school bio.


I thought a hallmark of science was that results could be reproduced.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Details, Details...
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: Arachnophobe: Now, I am not a scientician of any kind, but this seems kiiiiinda sketchy to me:

The BBC looked into the data sets and found - bizarrely - that details of 11 patients were repeatedly "copied and pasted,"

I definitely don't remember that being part of the scientific method from when I was in high school bio.

Sure makes replication of results easy!


Angry fist, etc
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It probably brings them back to the days when they used to eat paste in school. When they were high school seniors at age 40.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoopsie | Pitch Meetings Compilation
Youtube mmNhfW3pG-8
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "Remember all those studies that purportedly showed that the horse and sheep dewormer, Ivermectin,"

See I stop reading right there.  There could be fantastic information after that but I don't care.  The minute someone calls it that you know they are an idiot.


But it is a horse and sheep dewormer.
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What you need is giant hogweed sap! Rub it into the skin.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Well, if I mix horse paste and bleach, and drink it from a fluorescent bulb, will THAT work?


Don't be ridiculous. You have to mix the horse paste and bleach, put it in the bulb, and stick the bulb up your ass.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: But it is a horse and sheep dewormer.


And it works great. Unless you're a worm, in which case, it is contraindicated.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Damage is done and can not be undone.
Something the reporting media should be was certainly aware of.


They gave the study top billing.

They'll note the retraction on page 22 in small type, or in the middle of the night.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe Rogan told me to take it and Joe Rogan is the shiat.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macdaddy357: What you need is giant hogweed sap! Rub it into the skin.


Is it Friday night already?
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ivermectin to the rectum?

/shoulda killed 'em!
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "Remember all those studies that purportedly showed that the horse and sheep dewormer, Ivermectin,"

See I stop reading right there.  There could be fantastic information after that but I don't care.  The minute someone calls it that you know they are an idiot.

But it is a horse and sheep dewormer.


And people were buying it from animal supply stores to use on themselves. But I guess we're too politically correct nowadays to be able to say what things actually are.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: [pbs.twimg.com image 484x332]


WonderDave1: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/mmNhfW3p​G-8]


Not often you see a near simulpost like that, especially using a not-obscure-but-not-super-famous-youtu​be-personality comment.

Well done!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "Remember all those studies that purportedly showed that the horse and sheep dewormer, Ivermectin,"

See I stop reading right there.  There could be fantastic information after that but I don't care.  The minute someone calls it that you know they are an idiot.

But it is a horse and sheep dewormer.


It's more than that. They could say something like "... best known as a horse dewormer" (to a North American audience) but it's misleading to imply that it's only an animal drug. It is also given to humans to treat various parasitic infections. Anyone in a clinical trial is getting a human preparation.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cptrios
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "Remember all those studies that purportedly showed that the horse and sheep dewormer, Ivermectin,"

See I stop reading right there.  There could be fantastic information after that but I don't care.  The minute someone calls it that you know they are an idiot.


Did it stop being a horse and sheep dewormer at some point?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: It is also given to humans to treat various parasitic infections


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "Remember all those studies that purportedly showed that the horse and sheep dewormer, Ivermectin,"

See I stop reading right there.  There could be fantastic information after that but I don't care.  The minute someone calls it that you know they are an idiot.


What I'm hearing is that you stopped reading because the article contradicted your preconceived notions rather than because they said anything incorrect.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Jake Havechek: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "Remember all those studies that purportedly showed that the horse and sheep dewormer, Ivermectin,"

See I stop reading right there.  There could be fantastic information after that but I don't care.  The minute someone calls it that you know they are an idiot.

But it is a horse and sheep dewormer.

It's more than that. They could say something like "... best known as a horse dewormer" (to a North American audience) but it's misleading to imply that it's only an animal drug. It is also given to humans to treat various parasitic infections. Anyone in a clinical trial is getting a human preparation.


Why are they doing human trials for something that doesn't work at all on Covid?
 
70xlrt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Well, if I mix horse paste and bleach, and drink it from a fluorescent bulb, will THAT work?


Only if you're a Trumpster.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "Remember all those studies that purportedly showed that the horse and sheep dewormer, Ivermectin,"

See I stop reading right there.  There could be fantastic information after that but I don't care.  The minute someone calls it that you know they are an idiot.

But it is a horse and sheep dewormer.


Yeah, but pointing it out makes him feel like an idiot who took livestock medication. Parasites and viruses are the same thing to these gullible sheep.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too late. It's out there and they believe it. No amount of evidence to the contrary will convince them otherwise.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "Remember all those studies that purportedly showed that the horse and sheep dewormer, Ivermectin,"

See I stop reading right there.  There could be fantastic information after that but I don't care.  The minute someone calls it that you know they are an idiot.


"Sometimes it gets used on humans... when they contract worms. It's only available in countries like India, which costs an arm and a leg to import for the likes of Joe Rogan. All the rubes who believed him obviously could only afford the horse version, but because he managed to get ahold of human pills that means I must be terribly offended in his steed. Stay tuned next week when I tell the libs that they're easily offended snowflakes."
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Arachnophobe: Now, I am not a scientician of any kind, but this seems kiiiiinda sketchy to me:

The BBC looked into the data sets and found - bizarrely - that details of 11 patients were repeatedly "copied and pasted,"

I definitely don't remember that being part of the scientific method from when I was in high school bio.

Of course not, HS students are smart enough to slightly alter the numbers after copy and pasting them, to make them look less suspicious.


High school copy and paste CSB. Had a teacher in high school that always wanted reports done. He almost never read them, but he wanted reports done. For the one I just basically copied and pasted right out of the Encarta entry. He wrote across the front page in big red letters "do your own work!!!". Somehow I got a C+.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So ... it's one of the ones idiots on Fark always link to when they're babbling about how ivermectin is medicine, so people who call it "horse paste" are wrong and therefore Republicans aren't farking idiots for yapping about how it's a cure for COVID because nobody's that stupid? LOL
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How has no one seen this?  I will be a hero..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arachnophobe: Now, I am not a scientician of any kind, but this seems kiiiiinda sketchy to me:

The BBC looked into the data sets and found - bizarrely - that details of 11 patients were repeatedly "copied and pasted,"

I definitely don't remember that being part of the scientific method from when I was in high school bio.


Clearly, you've never put off doing your homework until the night before it was due and quickly slapped together complete b.s. and hoped the teacher didn't catch on.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

70xlrt: ImpendingCynic: Well, if I mix horse paste and bleach, and drink it from a fluorescent bulb, will THAT work?

Only if you're a Trumpster.


The bulb goes up the butt.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "Remember all those studies that purportedly showed that the horse and sheep dewormer, Ivermectin,"

See I stop reading right there.  There could be fantastic information after that but I don't care.  The minute someone calls it that you know they are an idiot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is beyond depressing to witness in real time civilization degrade into a post-truth environment
Monster Magnet - Superjudge
Youtube 45EJnyqVze8
 
