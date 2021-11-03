 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Erdogone?   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
24
24 Comments     (+0 »)
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh no.
What Will Trump Do?

I know, the answer is "write Kim Jong-Un" but, you know.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How to you get charged for insulting a corpse?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
his name was always too hard for me.

Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP   Richard R-Type Airduwan
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If true, that might be the best thing for Turkey.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I was just posting about the tine Donald Trump sh*t himself right in front of another world leader and sure enough, a thread shows up about that world leader.  Wow.  Counting my blessings.  Praise be.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For once Biden and Putin are happy about the same thing, if true.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30 probed?  That's a busy Turkish prison.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Probably not. If true, couldn't have happened to a nicer guy.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Probably not. If true, couldn't have happened to a nicer guy.


He has allegedly had cancer a long time:

https://nordicmonitor.com/2020/05/tur​k​eys-president-erdogan-operated-for-can​cer-suffers-from-epilepsy/
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: For once Biden and Putin are happy about the same thing, if true.


I don't think so. Disagreements over Syria are just a sideshow - Putin seems to regard Erdogan as a useful tool in the main event, fracturing NATO. Putin can't really expect Erdogan's successor to somehow be substantially more pro-Moscow.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: ColonelCathcart: For once Biden and Putin are happy about the same thing, if true.

I don't think so. Disagreements over Syria are just a sideshow - Putin seems to regard Erdogan as a useful tool in the main event, fracturing NATO. Putin can't really expect Erdogan's successor to somehow be substantially more pro-Moscow.


Really? Erdogan meddling in Ukraine in addition to Syria and Lybia - I would think he'd rather have a Turkish partner without delusions of Ottoman grandeur?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Oh no.
What Will Trump Do?


Ivanka?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Weekend at Erdogan's!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hammettman: 30 probed?  That's a busy Turkish prison.


In a row?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: How to you get charged for insulting a corpse?


at the end of a police baton.
 
scanman61
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I hope this turns into a Streisand Effect situation.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: ColonelCathcart: For once Biden and Putin are happy about the same thing, if true.

I don't think so. Disagreements over Syria are just a sideshow - Putin seems to regard Erdogan as a useful tool in the main event, fracturing NATO. Putin can't really expect Erdogan's successor to somehow be substantially more pro-Moscow.


Turkey also controls the entry to the Black Sea.  Something that is very relevant to Putin's interest.

/And everybody else's too.
//TMBG we're wrong.  It's not just the Turks' problem.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Also, if he's only 68, that's a very rough 68.
 
Fano
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
GONE GONE THE FORM OF MAN
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: BigNumber12: ColonelCathcart: For once Biden and Putin are happy about the same thing, if true.

I don't think so. Disagreements over Syria are just a sideshow - Putin seems to regard Erdogan as a useful tool in the main event, fracturing NATO. Putin can't really expect Erdogan's successor to somehow be substantially more pro-Moscow.

Really? Erdogan meddling in Ukraine in addition to Syria and Lybia - I would think he'd rather have a Turkish partner without delusions of Ottoman grandeur?


Ukraine's more important to Putin, no question. But I don't think that goes anywhere near offsetting Turkey's economic and military cooperation with Moscow, combined with its NATO farkery.

And who's this Russia-friendly successor Putin would be counting on? The likely candidates - Akar, Davutoğlu, Babacan - mostly seem to be various blends of nationalists and Western-leaning. Who's the "partner?"
 
Fano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Now to run
 
