Fark NotNewsletter: Support fellow Farkers in the Farketplace, plus read about Drew's stupid thing
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-11-03 3:12:57 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
Last week I teased an extra dumb announcement on TotalFark. It's really dumb. Wanna know how dumb? Well, the post is now live as of this NotNewsletter being sent. Sign up for TotalFark to read it - and if you think that it's not actually all that dumb, email me and I'll issue a refund. I think it will deliver on dumbness, however. Here's the dumb thread.
At 4 p.m. ET Thursday, the Fark News Livestream with me, Christine, and Trevor. This week's weird trend is long-form articles that start out normal but then there's a sharp turn. Plus we've got suggestive Pizza Hut condiments, a Halloween monkey attack involving a stripper, the long strange saga of JFK Jr's no-show in Dallas on Tuesday, and LA Jet Pack Man makes another appearance - sort of.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Announcements:
Farketplace!
The Farketplace went live yesterday, and there's already a lot of super cool stuff. What's Farketplace, you ask? Well, this is why you should've read last week's NotNewsletter (and every week's NotNewsletter). Farketplace is a thread where Farkers are invited to share information about their online shops and small businesses. There's a much better explanation in the Farketplace thread, so go check it out, and see all the awesome stuff your fellow Farkers are selling. And if you happen to make and sell, for example, custom platypus bills and tails to attach to car bumpers, or you have a business installing Styrofoam nuns, go tell everyone in the Farketplace thread about how to give you money in exchange for goods and services. Be sure to read the posts from Moderator at the top of the page, and don't go threadjacking in there or you will be kicked to the curb with my car's giant webbed platypus feet.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Cafe Threads made a smart aleck comment about a meteor sighting
kbronsito knew how to stop using real guns in movies
Picklehead threw the topics of a couple of recent sex articles onto a meme
Mr. Coffee Nerves didn't think it was the proper moment to "think of the sex workers"
Driedsponge discussed some of the advantages of having your younger child vaccinated against COVID-19
MusicMakeMyHeadPound made Petey4335's head pound
Gyrfalcon gave an update on a woman who went missing 16 years ago
khitsicker defended the apparent careless treatment of guns and ammunition on the set of "Rust"
Psychopusher had an unsatisfying package
GardenWeasel figured out who made music that Wil Wheaton loved as a teenager, but then turned out to be "a reprehensible bigot"
Smart:
FightDirector explained why banning the use of real guns in movies isn't really a workable idea
Driedsponge discussed what it means to buy an NFT
Benevolent Misanthrope told us about a previous dorm hall designed by an amateur architect billionaire who's donating money to UC Santa Barbara as long as they use his dorm design
thisispete argued that Frank Burns was one of the most unlikable TV characters
markie_farkie had seen evidence that many things that seem too stupid to be real often are, in fact, real
MattytheMouse discussed how NFTs are a way to expand capitalism
Don't Troll Me Bro! had personal experience with the kind of person who might kill someone for pulling into their driveway
ImpendingCynic also experienced the rural American welcome wagon
Fark's 18th annual spooky story thread
Smart: RolandTGunner got a helpful push from a lost friend
Funny: a particular individual wanted to recover some lost booty
CSB Sunday Morning: Stories of trick-or-treating
Smart & Funny: Adolf Oliver Nipples came up with a plan to stop kids who kept egging the house
Funny (honorable mention since the same story won last year): Recoil Therapy spent Halloween surprising people who came to the door
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
Politics Funny:
Im_Gumby considered the fact that one of the kids in the Pfizer vaccine trial for 5- to 12-year-olds swallowed a penny
EnzoTheCoder advised a Farker who was at a bar when people at another table started chanting "let's go brandon"
Pocket Ninja's satirical comment ended up partly being kind of true, so Pocket Ninja has become Fark's The Onion
Cake Hunter explained one child's "adverse event" as part of the Pfizer vaccine trial for 5- to 12-year-olds
WordsnCollision summed up Oregon's struggle against drug cartels illegally growing cannabis and marijuana in Southern Oregon
Politics Smart:
tudorgurl shared what many LGBTQ+ kids are going through at school
kbronsito wasn't impressed by lawyers feigning naivete when caught coming up with pathways for presidents to break laws
keiverarrow explained why so many political rant videos are recorded in the front seat of a car
Dusk-You-n-Me looked at one of the ways in which Elon Musk benefited from taxes while complaining about taxing billionaires
EvilEgg had an idea for how Democrats can get the support of people who like to say "let's go Brandon"
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
TrollingForColumbine looked at what's under the hood of Facebook's algorhythm
bugdozer had some special spectacles
kabloink just wanted to see one thing at Facebook
bugdozer had a vendetta against Facebook
WordsnCollision came up with a better rebranding than "Meta"
kabloink's window was broken
Austinoftx made a crappy change to the Facebook logo
RedZoneTuba gave a warning to gun-shy Farkers
bugdozer came up with a fowl plan
Terrapin Bound gave this girl a shiny new twin
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Show & Tell Volume 13: Orange You Glad I Didn't Say Banana. Show us your favorite artwork you've created featuring the color ORANGE and Tell us about it. All artistic mediums allowed including photos, paintings, jewelry, poetry, Photoshop, drawings, etc. Difficulty: Art you haven't entered into our contests before. Be sure to TELL us about your art.
Farktography: Spooky Season
Lovesandwich won with a snap from Kings Park Psychiatric Center on Long Island
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Coup coup Khartoum, Mrs. Robinson
Iran out of gas. Should've stopped to refuel earlier
♫ Scooby Dooby Doo, where are you? We got some work to do now ♫ Scooby Dooby Doo, you're a kangaroo ♫ And stolen from the zoo now ♫
Rams and Broncos swap 2024 draft picks. That's a lot
Orlando signs Mulder to two-way contract, despite agent Scully's skepticism about Magic
Video game company's workaround of Sony's restrictive sexual content policy results in a version either far more innocuous or far more pervy, depending on your perspective
DeJoy says the Postal Service will add 45 more facilities for the holidays, likely will route all mail through all 45 before delivering
Mike Lindell has lost Steve Bannon, and when you've lost Steve Bannon... clearly you're out of booze
Nearly half of American companies say that they don't offer enough compensation and benefits to attract and keep skilled workers
Oh the pain
Red blood cells deserve more credit than we've been giving tehm. Please forgive the type-O
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, but with no one in the 1000 club, we'll just stick the candy corn ice cream back in the freezer for next time. For our top five, TheMothership came out on top with 993, followed by UnrepentantApostate in second with 943 and Oak in third with 941, Denjiro made fourth with 936, and Captain Orr made it into the top five with 927.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about Global Bionergies, a company founded to combat pollution. Only 36% of quiztaker knew that their new brand "Last" launched this year was a line of cosmetics utilizing the hydrocarbon isododecane made from a renewable source. I don't think many of us realize that much of our shampoos, cleaning products, and makeup are made from the same dead dinosaur goo that powers our cars and airplanes, so it's a Good Thing for an industry made for easy adaptability to innovate this way. Maybe one day we'll be duct taping idiots to their seats in airplanes powered by renewable energy.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which STI that Australian koalas were getting vaccinated for. Farkers continue to buck the stereotype as 84% of quiztakers knew their STIs well enough to name Chlamydia as the one currently plaguing the poor drop bears. No word on any push for abstinence only education and making contraceptives difficult to obtain, since it seems the Australian government actually wants to solve the problem.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was also about Australia and where the STI-infected koalas generally don't eat. Only 32% of quiztakers knew that Hungry Jack's was the Australian alter ego of America's Burger King. - complete with the flame-broiled Whopper they call a "Big Jack." Fortunately for the Aussies, what they don't have are the creepy The King commercials. I think they use The King for koala abstinence-only education or something.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" and how the story behind the influential novel was first presented to the public. 78% of quiztakers knew that Douglas Adams originally wrote it as a BBC radio program before the novelization. Fun side note: in the mid 1980s, it was set to become a Hollywood movie starring Dan Akroyd as Arthur Dent and Bill Murray as Zaphod Beeblebrox. When the deal fell through, Dan Akroyd just so happened to have a script he'd been working on with his buddy Harold Ramis that was close to the sci-fi theme the studio was looking for, and the rest is history.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
· · ·
