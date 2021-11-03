 Skip to content
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Worst game of darts ever.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Log-posting is NOT something we encourage on Fark. Take that shirt to 4chan.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are moderately large branches, not giant logs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always hard to tell, but it looks like it's SPF; generic softwood. They got lucky.

This time.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Those are moderately large branches, not giant logs.

[Fark user image 425x266]


Also a softwood. (Redwood)
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how they say the load was "secured". Hate to see what an unsecured load looks like.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Seen whistling nervously as he walked away)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Log Commercial | The Ren & Stimpy Show | NickRewind
Youtube -fQGPZTECYs
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Me so thorny: I like how they say the load was "secured". Hate to see what an unsecured load looks like.


Go to the Boston Fens at midnight, and you'll see plenty of unsecured loads.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Log Commercial | The Ren & Stimpy Show | NickRewind
Youtube -fQGPZTECYs
it's big, it's heavy, it's wood
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Worst game of darts ever.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they take a detour through the forest moon Endor?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Synchronicity. I just watched a horror movie that opens with two school busses being cut in half.

School bus trifecta in play.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ali Laeternal was my high school crush.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd take that as a pretty definitive sign to stay away from school and school busses for the next month or so.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RepoManTSM: [Fark user image 280x400]
Ali Laeternal was my high school crush.


Speaking about big logs brought back some memories, I see...
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suddenly, morning wood.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disagreements over how to prevent this from happening again
I guess you could say
<removes glasses>
They're at loggerheads
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Its bark really was worse than its bite.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Disagreements over how to prevent this from happening again
I guess you could say
<removes glasses>
They're at loggerheads


No one died. Therefore we have to keep trying until someone is killed.

Then we can talk about the safety of these farkers.
 
