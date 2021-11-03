 Skip to content
(CBS Los Angeles 2)   Courage comes in all sizes. But don't tempt fate like this boi who was either very brave or very stupid to take on a mountain lion   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Felidae, Big cat, Jaguar, mountain lion, LA VERNE, Pit Bull, home surveillance video, a-half miles  
18 Comments     (+0 »)
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't underestimate small dogs. They can be feisty and fierce.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Undoubtedly built their homes on former mountain lion range.

Allowed their snack-sized pets to run loose in said former mountain lion range.

Are surprised, shocked, and traumatized when they see a mountain lion; doubly so if it eats one of their snack-sized pets.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


The aggressiveness of dogs is inverse to their size.
 
petuniapup
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Help Rocky's recovery after mountain lion attack."

...what attack?
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He bolted right after the big cat, out of their backyard and up the hill behind their home.

So, self defense for the cougar.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

petuniapup: FTFA: "Help Rocky's recovery after mountain lion attack."

...what attack?


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Chariset: Undoubtedly built their homes on former mountain lion range.

Allowed their snack-sized pets to run loose in said former mountain lion range.

Are surprised, shocked, and traumatized when they see a mountain lion; doubly so if it eats one of their snack-sized pets.


/
I suspect birds are eating people's Chihuahuas  in my neighborhood.
There are lots of posters posted for missing doggies.
Ignoring the huge birds of prey
 
Gilligann
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've seen some mountain lions before, and that was a pretty big one.
 
anuran
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
freetomato
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My mom lived in Apple Hill, CA, on a cul de sac in the woods. All the neighbor dogs on the road, maybe 8 or 10 of them, roamed in a pack from house to house. They kept the mountain lions away (and got spoiled by the neighbors). It was was pretty cool - all colors, shapes and sizes on patrol. Another friend of mine, in TN,  had a huge mastiff of some sort that mixed it up with mountain lion, and killed it; the pooch needed lots of stitches, though.

They're beautiful, scary creatures. I hope never to see one in the wild.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We have mountain lions in the neighborhood once or twice a year.  I have had bears in my garbage.  Coyotes are regular visitors to the back yard, as are the occasional deer.

This was two summers ago.

scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


All I can take from this article is that Los Angeles is populated by hysterical ninnies.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How to properly react to a mountain lion in your yard:

Three Mountain lions walk up to our front door.
Youtube 3HsMgc0hLHM
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When selling do you need to disclose mountain lions consider it their property? There goes the property value.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Chariset: How to properly react to a mountain lion in your yard:

[YouTube video: Three Mountain lions walk up to our front door.]


No.
Make some noise when they enter the property. Scare them away and let them know houses are not their area. Keep them wild by not letting them get comfortable around humans.
/ Wouldn't be surprised if people in the vid were feeding the cats. Came right up to the door and waited.
 
robxiii
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This doesn't always end well :*(

images.booksense.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Get use to it. You're not aloud to hurt the poor little kitties.
 
