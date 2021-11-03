 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   The cost of college has increased 169 percent since 1980, but pay for recent graduates has only increased 19 percent. Quick, Boomers, tell us again how you paid for college yourself while buying a house and raising a family   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I went to college on the GI Bill after I got out of Vietnam with shrapnel from Charlie still in my stomach.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obviously the best way to deal with this issue is to cut taxes for the wealthy, defund public education, and let the invisible hand of the free market slap us around a bit.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stfu and gbtw
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All while working 40 hours a week on minimum wage.
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GI Bill.  A partial reward for serving your country.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image image 425x259]

Stfu and gbtw


What is it with the new host for pics and gifs that my phone won't open?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cewley: GI Bill.  A partial reward for serving your country.


Along with millionaires and corporations contributing to their share of the tax base
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at it the other way.

If wages are not keeping up with the cost of tuition or providing enough value, then why go?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yinz are trying to ruin my day, aren't you?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not apologizing for having had it pretty good back then. And I've always ALWAYS voted Dem, protested bullshiat, etc. Find a new whipping post, Sparky.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blame the "educational" institutions then.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Quick, Boomers, tell us again how you paid for college yourself while buying a house and raising a family"

I used the brains that the gods gave me.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: Look at it the other way.

If wages are not keeping up with the cost of tuition or providing enough value, then why go?


That way lies Idiocracy.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I went to college on the GI Bill after I got out of Vietnam with shrapnel from Charlie still in my stomach.


I went to college using VA Vocational Rehab after leaving Afghanistan with few spinal discs than when I arrived.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd have to tell the tale of how my Boomer Mother went to beauty school and ended up a secretary and died 9 years ago, subby

She didn't really have much to do with the increase in college, either.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tell people I did that all the time, as an example of WHAT THE F**K IS WRONG WITH AMERICA TODAY!

I want people to be able to do what we (and our kids) did when we went to school. Depending on where you live, you might not be able to afford a car... big cities are notorious for high costs regarding automobiles, but then again you probably don't need a car in the big city. However you should be able to work 40 hours a week, pay for a small 1br apartment, school, food, other bills, and even have a tiny bit left over for entertainment.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I paid my way through college by selling onions to wear on your belt.

/that and community college, living in a crap hole, sharing said crap hole with several roommates and of course, Busch.
//if you like, I can share my recipe for mustard sandwiches
///3rd slashie had it tough then, tough now
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol.  This is quality headline writing.

Hope none of our Fark boomers die in a frothing rage typing dumb shiat about 40 year old millennials.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I also had to walk to school uphill both ways in the snow, and then go to work for 16 hours at the broken glass and asbestos factory and then go home to get my daily beating and then wake up a half hour before I get to sleep and do it all over again.
So boo hoo you gotta pay a little more for college. You kids have it so easy these days.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody has to make sure that public university football and basketball coaches earn 10 to 60 times the salary of their respective governors.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a later Boomer, we never had any of that. I think stupimitter is thinking of a different generation. My parents had that but they were born in the thirties.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm making... Jeez 400% as an engineer with my second degree compared to what I was making with my first degree in Computer Systems. I've tripled my household income from the before time. The loans are down to sub $10k.

So for me, the 169% mathed out in my favor, but for teachers, lawyers, veterinarians, social workers...

There are a LOT of in demand fields that require degrees and don't pay shiat. That's a legitimate problem.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: Blame the "educational" institutions then.


Let's save some for parents who helped support this fiasco by thinking those increases were worth it if their children could get a leg up on the competition while said kids were applying for party schools and had no clear idea what they wanted to major in but could decide sometime before their second year.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It went up for the same reason medical care went up: no one was saying no
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Obviously the best way to deal with this issue is to cut taxes for the wealthy, defund public education, and let the invisible hand of the free market slap us around a bit.


I was thinking that addressing the reasons why it was increasing was a better option.  The answer to this isn't tax people more.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gen X here.

I paid for my own college while buying a house and raising a family. . . in 2009 when everything crashed.  Granted, it was community college, but the degree got me a job that paid more than double what my bachelor's degree did and was worth every penny.

/Full disclosure, I also had a working wife - so that helped a lot
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a Boomer subby, but it seems like maybe someone not as stupid as you could answer the question themselves: College cost less, houses cost less, and pay was better.

See how that works? Really farking simple. Maybe after you get done with second grade, you can use simple logic to answer your own questions.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This thread is rank with boomer. Open a window for for the love of god.

(lights match)
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: Blame the "educational" institutions then.


Blame 50 or so years of artificially enforced wage stagnation. No, seriously. We've had government and business working mostly hand in hand ensuring that wages remain mostly flat. Part of it is also in the farm sector, where we have slavers wages for picking produce. Part of it is in the service sector where we have slavers wages for waitstaff.

That's on top of the people who are effectively underwater compared to someone in the 1960's.

This has become a rigged game. I was, and still am, terrified for my grandchildren and (if we're so lucky) great-grandchildren. That's but one reason I can't be a Rethuglican.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I went to college on the GI Bill after I got out of Vietnam with shrapnel from Charlie still in my stomach.


okay
 
BeotchPudding [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if colleges didn't spend extreme amounts of money for items which were/not needed such as football stadiums, teachers pay could increase:

$28 million ($48.9 million in 2020 dollars) $102 million expansion is what Rutgers in NJ spent.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cewley: GI Bill.  A partial reward for serving your country.


Is that the same bill that didn't help Black people buy houses?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Non air-conditioned dorm rooms, no 24 hour cafeterias with holistic rice balls, no dean of diversity etc etc - basically it wasn't the 24 country club party top heavy with administrators that it's become
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: "Quick, Boomers, tell us again how you paid for college yourself while buying a house and raising a family"

I used the brains that the gods gave me.


This is a lie.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: Look at it the other way.

If wages are not keeping up with the cost of tuition or providing enough value, then why go?


Because as low as they are, they're still generally higher than those without degrees.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: I tell people I did that all the time, as an example of WHAT THE F**K IS WRONG WITH AMERICA TODAY!

I want people to be able to do what we (and our kids) did when we went to school. Depending on where you live, you might not be able to afford a car... big cities are notorious for high costs regarding automobiles, but then again you probably don't need a car in the big city. However you should be able to work 40 hours a week, pay for a small 1br apartment, school, food, other bills, and even have a tiny bit left over for entertainment.


You would have to fix one before the other.

Either every job in a city is 40 hours or 60k a year minimum (excluding the mega cities like NY. L.A. and Seattle), or public transport needs to be 24/7 and stretch up to at least 40 miles in diameter to accomodate jobs/residential commutes.

Or giant megahive biodomes.

Cars are an american feature. Saying no one should have a car is like throwing a metal tube in the air and wondering why it isn't an airplane. You need something to make it work
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: I'd have to tell the tale of how my Boomer Mother went to beauty school and ended up a secretary and died 9 years ago, subby

She didn't really have much to do with the increase in college, either.


That wasn't remotely the point of the headline and you know it.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: I tell people I did that all the time, as an example of WHAT THE F**K IS WRONG WITH AMERICA TODAY!

I want people to be able to do what we (and our kids) did when we went to school. Depending on where you live, you might not be able to afford a car... big cities are notorious for high costs regarding automobiles, but then again you probably don't need a car in the big city. However you should be able to work 40 hours a week, pay for a small 1br apartment, school, food, other bills, and even have a tiny bit left over for entertainment.


How about we aim higher than a 1-bedroom apartment? What are families supposed to do?

One parent is supposed to be able to stay home while the other makes enough money to support the family.

You are helping the owner class by participating in the degradation of the value of the minimum wage.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: parasol: I'd have to tell the tale of how my Boomer Mother went to beauty school and ended up a secretary and died 9 years ago, subby

She didn't really have much to do with the increase in college, either.

That wasn't remotely the point of the headline and you know it.


Look, asking boomers to think in any sort of structural or societal scale is incredibly rude and ableist.

They're lucky if they remember where their second house is located.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: The Googles Do Nothing: I went to college on the GI Bill after I got out of Vietnam with shrapnel from Charlie still in my stomach.

okay


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: austerity101: The Googles Do Nothing: I went to college on the GI Bill after I got out of Vietnam with shrapnel from Charlie still in my stomach.

okay

[i.makeagif.com image 320x240]


okay
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My Father went into the Marine Corp.
Got out and used veterans benefits and worked nights as a janitor at a school.
Bachelor's in Marketing.

Mother worked, had 3 kids and managed to get through Nursing school.
We had a house, 2 cars and food to eat.

If you really want something, you may have to work for it.

Niece (now about 30) applied for every scholarship, grant available and worked at someplace that offered reimbursement for college classes.
Graduated from Texas A&M, owed very little.
Again, if you really want something, you may have to work for it.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

blondambition: As a later Boomer, we never had any of that. I think stupimitter is thinking of a different generation. My parents had that but they were born in the thirties.


Yeah, I've long been wondering how all problems are magically laid at the feet of Boomers who, I'm sure, devised all of their evil plans while in middle and high school thus ensuring themselves a decent education.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: "Quick, Boomers, tell us again how you paid for college yourself while buying a house and raising a family"

I used the brains that the gods gave me.


Remember that school picture meme of the of the kid in the blue, spread-collar shirt, spouting self-impressed, outdated boomer life advice that hasn't been applicable since the early 1980's?

Boy, have I got a Profile Pic suggestion for you.
 
bughunter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Do what I did.  Pay off your student loans with a credit card, then declare bankruptcy.
 
Bread314
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I went to college on the GI Bill after I got out of Vietnam with shrapnel from Charlie still in my stomach.


The GI BILL covers up to $25162 in tuition.  When I graduated from High School in 1990 it covered up to $25162 in tuition.  Most of my senior class joined the military for that benefit. Some signed up for the Camaro. That guy carrying around shrapnel from Afghanistan is having to take out $28,000 in loans to cover the $53,308 tuition to go to NYU.  Along with most Americans, I appreciate your service but I find it unfair that the tuition has gone up but not the support.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 271x810]

This thread is rank with boomer. Open a window for for the love of god.

(lights match)


"Quick, Boomers, tell us again how you paid for college yourself while buying a house and raising a family "

Suspend your willing disbelief.

/ something regarding asking a question, not wanting the answer
 
Tokin42
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Who knew that continually increasing federal financial aid could lead to out of control spending? I mean besides the people in charge of supplying the rented money...

Al Lord Profited When College Tuition Rose. He Is Paying for It.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: The Googles Do Nothing: I went to college on the GI Bill after I got out of Vietnam with shrapnel from Charlie still in my stomach.

I went to college using VA Vocational Rehab after leaving Afghanistan with few spinal discs than when I arrived.


"fewer"
 
