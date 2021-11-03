 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Alec Baldwin Rust shooting looking more and more like the first ten minutes of a Columbo episode. Lawyers claim disgruntled crewmember deliberately put live round in box of dummies. Oh, and just one more thing
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
That might be one of the three episodes I watched.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
It could have been Quincy ME, but the episode did jump on the person who's responsibility it was, until they found the person with "bad blood" who sabotaged the set.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
53 minutes ago  
It would be rather stupid to put a random live round in a gun if you're going to be on the set. For all you know you could end up being shot. Maybe it was a crewmember who wasn't going to be on set? Hadn't they fired some crew earlier?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
49 minutes ago  
Smell that...?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
45 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
40 minutes ago  
So, really supposed to believe that an armorer cannot tell the difference between live round and a blank when the round is in her fingers and vision?
Some lawspeaker is insulting your intelligence.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
33 minutes ago  

snocone: So, really supposed to believe that an armorer cannot tell the difference between live round and a blank when the round is in her fingers and vision?
Some lawspeaker is insulting your intelligence.
Some lawspeaker is insulting your intelligence.


Dummy rounds on film sets can look like live rounds. Blank rounds have no bullet and the top is just crimped and is obvious. But for a movie you often need dummy rounds that look exactly like live rounds, especially for scenes with revolvers where you can see the bullet, and where you will often see actors loading the gun. You don't want the audience to see an obvious blank round with no bullet.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
20 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: snocone: So, really supposed to believe that an armorer cannot tell the difference between live round and a blank when the round is in her fingers and vision?
Some lawspeaker is insulting your intelligence.

Dummy rounds on film sets can look like live rounds. Blank rounds have no bullet and the top is just crimped and is obvious. But for a movie you often need dummy rounds that look exactly like live rounds, especially for scenes with revolvers where you can see the bullet, and where you will often see actors loading the gun. You don't want the audience to see an obvious blank round with no bullet.


Citation needed
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
16 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: snocone: So, really supposed to believe that an armorer cannot tell the difference between live round and a blank when the round is in her fingers and vision?
Some lawspeaker is insulting your intelligence.

Dummy rounds on film sets can look like live rounds. Blank rounds have no bullet and the top is just crimped and is obvious. But for a movie you often need dummy rounds that look exactly like live rounds, especially for scenes with revolvers where you can see the bullet, and where you will often see actors loading the gun. You don't want the audience to see an obvious blank round with no bullet.


On several levels that makes no sense, but after 60 years of experience with firearms I have seen some stupid of at least that caliber.
 
bthom37
9 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: snocone: So, really supposed to believe that an armorer cannot tell the difference between live round and a blank when the round is in her fingers and vision?
Some lawspeaker is insulting your intelligence.

Dummy rounds on film sets can look like live rounds. Blank rounds have no bullet and the top is just crimped and is obvious. But for a movie you often need dummy rounds that look exactly like live rounds, especially for scenes with revolvers where you can see the bullet, and where you will often see actors loading the gun. You don't want the audience to see an obvious blank round with no bullet.


Yes, but they'll be empty rounds, missing the primer and powder, then recrimped.  The lack of primer should make them visually distinguishable.

Unless the armorer is a farking idiot.  Which this one sure seems to be.
 
bthom37
8 minutes ago  
Also, this article has strong "who put shiat in the pants I've been wearing all day?" vibes.
 
fsbilly
8 minutes ago  
Disgruntled crew member (who likely also voted for TFG) wanted to stigginit to mean old Alec for making him work for his free food and money and poking fun at TFG on TV.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
7 minutes ago  
And now on Murder, he Dumbassed.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
7 minutes ago  

bthom37: Yes, but they'll be empty rounds, missing the primer and powder, then recrimped. The lack of primer should make them visually distinguishable.

Unless the armorer is a farking idiot. Which this one sure seems to be.
Some lawspeaker is insulting your intelligence.

Dummy rounds on film sets can look like live rounds. Blank rounds have no bullet and the top is just crimped and is obvious. But for a movie you often need dummy rounds that look exactly like live rounds, especially for scenes with revolvers where you can see the bullet, and where you will often see actors loading the gun. You don't want the audience to see an obvious blank round with no bullet.

Yes, but they'll be empty rounds, missing the primer and powder, then recrimped.  The lack of primer should make them visually distinguishable.

Unless the armorer is a farking idiot.  Which this one sure seems to be.


Well, the primer's supposed to be removed.

/I'm not sure, but wouldn't the removed powder be a noticeable change int he weight of the round as well?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
7 minutes ago  
Forget Columbo. This is looking more and more like Benny Hill
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
7 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Citation needed
Some lawspeaker is insulting your intelligence.

Dummy rounds on film sets can look like live rounds. Blank rounds have no bullet and the top is just crimped and is obvious. But for a movie you often need dummy rounds that look exactly like live rounds, especially for scenes with revolvers where you can see the bullet, and where you will often see actors loading the gun. You don't want the audience to see an obvious blank round with no bullet.

Citation needed


Have you never watched a movie and seen a cowboy load a gun? Or Jason Bourne load a magazine?

Did those bullets look like obvious blanks?

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly - loud spurs
Youtube wkY9qLEK_b8
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
6 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Citation needed
Some lawspeaker is insulting your intelligence.

Dummy rounds on film sets can look like live rounds. Blank rounds have no bullet and the top is just crimped and is obvious. But for a movie you often need dummy rounds that look exactly like live rounds, especially for scenes with revolvers where you can see the bullet, and where you will often see actors loading the gun. You don't want the audience to see an obvious blank round with no bullet.

Citation needed


https://www.stage-props-blank-guns.co​m​/stage_movie_props/catalog/Dummy-Brass​-Ammo-p-1135.html

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
5 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Well, the primer's supposed to be removed.

/I'm not sure, but wouldn't the removed powder be a noticeable change int he weight of the round as well?
Some lawspeaker is insulting your intelligence.

Dummy rounds on film sets can look like live rounds. Blank rounds have no bullet and the top is just crimped and is obvious. But for a movie you often need dummy rounds that look exactly like live rounds, especially for scenes with revolvers where you can see the bullet, and where you will often see actors loading the gun. You don't want the audience to see an obvious blank round with no bullet.

Yes, but they'll be empty rounds, missing the primer and powder, then recrimped.  The lack of primer should make them visually distinguishable.

Unless the armorer is a farking idiot.  Which this one sure seems to be.

Well, the primer's supposed to be removed.

/I'm not sure, but wouldn't the removed powder be a noticeable change int he weight of the round as well?


Do you mean as compared to the weight of a lead slug?
 
mrmopar5287
5 minutes ago  
First off let's establish a fact: It wasn't a prop gun but a real gun! Prop guns cannot fire real ammo, period.

Second, it appears most comments here are not aware that the woman killed in this murder Halyna Hutchins was married to Matthew Hutchins. An attorney for the powerhouse law firm Latham and Watkins, a firm that represented the Clintons. They are currently representing the Clintons lawyer Micheal Sussmann who was recently indicted for providing false information to the FBI by John Durham.

Halyna posted on her Twitter account on Oct. 18th 2021 at 1:35pm that she had information that would lead to Hillary Clinton's arrest.

Just saying....
 
AstroJesus
4 minutes ago  
Well, think about it - Dick Van Dyke did it. Dabney Coleman did it. George Hamilton did it. I mean, they all did it. Every show, the murderer was guilty of murder.
 
AmbassadorBooze
4 minutes ago  
So, it was trumpers or Russians!  Or at least somebody under the thrall of putin through dark majiks or hypnotech.

We must demand that the government root out all the Russian agents (conscious and sleeper agents) from Hollywood, and all our Blue strongholds.  Then show the world that trump and Putin are using hypnotech or shifterkin to infiltrate and destroy us from the inside.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
3 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: First off let's establish a fact: It wasn't a prop gun but a real gun! Prop guns cannot fire real ammo, period.

Second, it appears most comments here are not aware that the woman killed in this murder Halyna Hutchins was married to Matthew Hutchins. An attorney for the powerhouse law firm Latham and Watkins, a firm that represented the Clintons. They are currently representing the Clintons lawyer Micheal Sussmann who was recently indicted for providing false information to the FBI by John Durham.

Halyna posted on her Twitter account on Oct. 18th 2021 at 1:35pm that she had information that would lead to Hillary Clinton's arrest.

Just saying....


THAT definitely requires a citation.

Smells like Qanon bullshiat.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
2 minutes ago  

JessieL: THAT definitely requires a citation.

Smells like Qanon bullshiat.

Second, it appears most comments here are not aware that the woman killed in this murder Halyna Hutchins was married to Matthew Hutchins. An attorney for the powerhouse law firm Latham and Watkins, a firm that represented the Clintons. They are currently representing the Clintons lawyer Micheal Sussmann who was recently indicted for providing false information to the FBI by John Durham.

Halyna posted on her Twitter account on Oct. 18th 2021 at 1:35pm that she had information that would lead to Hillary Clinton's arrest.

Just saying....

THAT definitely requires a citation.

Smells like Qanon bullshiat.


JFK Jr will release it on his next Dallas tour
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 minutes ago  

snocone: Do you mean as compared to the weight of a lead slug?
Some lawspeaker is insulting your intelligence.

Dummy rounds on film sets can look like live rounds. Blank rounds have no bullet and the top is just crimped and is obvious. But for a movie you often need dummy rounds that look exactly like live rounds, especially for scenes with revolvers where you can see the bullet, and where you will often see actors loading the gun. You don't want the audience to see an obvious blank round with no bullet.

Yes, but they'll be empty rounds, missing the primer and powder, then recrimped.  The lack of primer should make them visually distinguishable.

Unless the armorer is a farking idiot.  Which this one sure seems to be.

Well, the primer's supposed to be removed.

/I'm not sure, but wouldn't the removed powder be a noticeable change int he weight of the round as well?

Do you mean as compared to the weight of a lead slug?


I meant comparing a live round and a dummy round. Presumably, she had a bunch of dummy rounds she was handling. Would the powder load be enough weight to be noticeable in a live round as compared to a dummy round?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
1 minute ago  

mrmopar5287: First off let's establish a fact: It wasn't a prop gun but a real gun! Prop guns cannot fire real ammo, period.


"A prop" is anything the production brings to the set and gives to an actor. A prop flashlight is still a working flashlight. A prop cigarette lighter is still a working cigarette lighter. Real guns are used as props all the time, especially on westerns with old fashioned revolvers. Apparently a lot of gun makers will take legal action against anyone making a replica, non-working, copy of their guns for movies.
 
bthom37
1 minute ago  

mrmopar5287: First off let's establish a fact: It wasn't a prop gun but a real gun! Prop guns cannot fire real ammo, period.

Second, it appears most comments here are not aware that the woman killed in this murder Halyna Hutchins was married to Matthew Hutchins. An attorney for the powerhouse law firm Latham and Watkins, a firm that represented the Clintons. They are currently representing the Clintons lawyer Micheal Sussmann who was recently indicted for providing false information to the FBI by John Durham.

Halyna posted on her Twitter account on Oct. 18th 2021 at 1:35pm that she had information that would lead to Hillary Clinton's arrest.

Just saying....


Fark user imageView Full Size


Magnificent.  I have no notes.
 
WhoGAS
less than a minute ago  
Daily Mail.

You trust the words you read on this crap?  Maybe they got wind of someone thinking this, (anonymous internet user #223230885  (I had this thought)), and ran the story.

I was hoping a movie would come out and this seems like the winner.  "Based on true events"  Could be awesome when done right.
 
indylaw
less than a minute ago  
Everyone knows that because Alec Baldwin held a gun, he's guilty of every murder that has ever been committed. Study it out.
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
less than a minute ago  
In support of this Lone Bullet Theory, were all the rest of the rounds in the gun discovered to be dummies when they unloaded it, post-shooting?
 
Headso
less than a minute ago  

JessieL: THAT definitely requires a citation.

Smells like Qanon bullshiat.

Second, it appears most comments here are not aware that the woman killed in this murder Halyna Hutchins was married to Matthew Hutchins. An attorney for the powerhouse law firm Latham and Watkins, a firm that represented the Clintons. They are currently representing the Clintons lawyer Micheal Sussmann who was recently indicted for providing false information to the FBI by John Durham.

Halyna posted on her Twitter account on Oct. 18th 2021 at 1:35pm that she had information that would lead to Hillary Clinton's arrest.

Just saying....

THAT definitely requires a citation.

Smells like Qanon bullshiat.


The lady who died was the only one with that information and then Hillary killed her and now that information is gone forever, how is that so unbelievable that you need a citation?
 
Turbo Cojones
less than a minute ago  

Bootleg: Well, the primer's supposed to be removed.

/I'm not sure, but wouldn't the removed powder be a noticeable change int he weight of the round as well?
Some lawspeaker is insulting your intelligence.

Dummy rounds on film sets can look like live rounds. Blank rounds have no bullet and the top is just crimped and is obvious. But for a movie you often need dummy rounds that look exactly like live rounds, especially for scenes with revolvers where you can see the bullet, and where you will often see actors loading the gun. You don't want the audience to see an obvious blank round with no bullet.

Yes, but they'll be empty rounds, missing the primer and powder, then recrimped.  The lack of primer should make them visually distinguishable.

Unless the armorer is a farking idiot.  Which this one sure seems to be.

Well, the primer's supposed to be removed.

/I'm not sure, but wouldn't the removed powder be a noticeable change int he weight of the round as well?


Not unless you can measure grains without a scale
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
less than a minute ago  
You gotta be Falking kidding me.
 
