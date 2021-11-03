 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHAS 11 Louisville)   Why is "abbreviated" such a long word? Why do we drive on parkways and park on driveways? Why did the woman sit on her purse in a Bob Evans bathroom? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯   (whas11.com) divider line
23
    More: Scary, first incident, Firearm, Greenwood police, Gun, Greenwood, Indiana, Accident, person, October  
•       •       •

676 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Nov 2021 at 4:35 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like the girls with the boom
I once got injured in a Bob Evans bathroom?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A woman is going to be okay after she accidentally shot herself in the head in restaurant in New Albany, Indiana.
Police said the woman sat on her purse while in the bathroom at Bob Evans and her gun accidentally discharged. She was struck and injured when the bullet ricochet.

She.. Sat on the purse, which somehow managed to trigger the gun, and the ricochet managed to catch her in the head? How in the hell did that chain happen?

/I mean, aside from it all being bullshiat.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: A woman is going to be okay after she accidentally shot herself in the head in restaurant in New Albany, Indiana.
Police said the woman sat on her purse while in the bathroom at Bob Evans and her gun accidentally discharged. She was struck and injured when the bullet ricochet.

She.. Sat on the purse, which somehow managed to trigger the gun, and the ricochet managed to catch her in the head? How in the hell did that chain happen?

/I mean, aside from it all being bullshiat.


It happens.  Not usually when you sit on the gun, mind you, but...

Guy hit in head with .50 caliber ricochet
Youtube 0ABGIJwiGBc
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Psychopusher: Bootleg: A woman is going to be okay after she accidentally shot herself in the head in restaurant in New Albany, Indiana.
Police said the woman sat on her purse while in the bathroom at Bob Evans and her gun accidentally discharged. She was struck and injured when the bullet ricochet.

She.. Sat on the purse, which somehow managed to trigger the gun, and the ricochet managed to catch her in the head? How in the hell did that chain happen?

/I mean, aside from it all being bullshiat.

It happens.  Not usually when you sit on the gun, mind you, but...

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/0ABGIJwi​GBc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Right, but either she was in a HUGE bathroom, or... I just want to see the angles involved.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With Americans being gun-crazy and stupid, maybe public bathrooms need to install these seats.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess "shot in the head" had two meanings here?
 
kumanoki
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What are horseshoes?
Are there horse socks?
Is anybody even listening to me?
 
Supadope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Welcome to Indyucky!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Bullet In The Head
Youtube __TDCSNnG5w
 
bughunter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Accidental Discharge is now the name of my Mormon Soaking themed account on Onlyfans.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bootleg: A woman is going to be okay after she accidentally shot herself in the head in restaurant in New Albany, Indiana.
Police said the woman sat on her purse while in the bathroom at Bob Evans and her gun accidentally discharged. She was struck and injured when the bullet ricochet.

She.. Sat on the purse, which somehow managed to trigger the gun, and the ricochet managed to catch her in the head? How in the hell did that chain happen?

/I mean, aside from it all being bullshiat.


A gun not in a holster in a purse with a bunch of other crap could easily go off.  Now I can't picture what, in a commercial bathroom, would ricochet a bullet back at her except maybe the concrete floor and it came back up and grazed her head perhaps.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kumanoki: What are horseshoes?
Are there horse socks?
Is anybody even listening to me?


As to your 2nd question

Yes and yes.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We drive on parkways, because back when roads where being developed on Long Island, the parkways were direct routes to the parks.
 
karl2025
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We drive on parkways because the "Park" part of that denotes a public park. They were originally designed to be ways for people to travel while enjoying a more natural environment around them. Driveways were private roads linking the stables (later garages) to the public road, but as vehicles became more accessible to people who didn't live on large estates the driveways got shorter and storing them in garages became less common.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Saying "w w w" is three times as many syllables as "world wide web".
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So you know what pisses me off the most about stories like this?

It isn't that she has a gun, or that guns are bad or any of that. It is that there are a wide variety of functioning holsters and inserts at reasonable prices, and they would prevent this type of incident AND make the weapon better for any self defense circumstances that come up.  These nutters who concealed carry are proving they don't take self defense seriously when they do this shiat.  You know they don't practice their draw, they often don't know the farking status of their weapon (I have 3 in the house and can tell you the status of each with a 99.9999% certainty, and would still rest the status upon handling one for pretty much any purpose. Pistol has a round in the chamber, shotgun has 5 in the tube and the bolt forward, rifle is clear and safe and has a safety flag in it to boot), and they don't spend an extra 50 bucks or so to improve both their own safety from their gun, the security of the gun against potential theft, and the ability to use the gun in self defense. It is goddamned ridiculous. And then on top of that there is the problem that people set purses down all the time. I mean, one would hope you wouldn't let a purse out of your immediate control if you had a gun it, but I'm sure it happens pretty often.

Gun safety is not difficult.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
For a minute I got confused with the other story about a gun going off in a purse.

I think that one was at a basketball game, though.
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Some folks'll do anything for a new purse
 
comrade
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's abgekürzt in German. Two letters less than English. The first time this has happened I think.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bootleg: A woman is going to be okay after she accidentally shot herself in the head in restaurant in New Albany, Indiana.
Police said the woman sat on her purse while in the bathroom at Bob Evans and her gun accidentally discharged. She was struck and injured when the bullet ricochet.

She.. Sat on the purse, which somehow managed to trigger the gun, and the ricochet managed to catch her in the head? How in the hell did that chain happen?

/I mean, aside from it all being bullshiat.


She obviously had her head up her butt.
 
comrade
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: So you know what pisses me off the most about stories like this?

It isn't that she has a gun, or that guns are bad or any of that. It is that there are a wide variety of functioning holsters and inserts at reasonable prices, and they would prevent this type of incident AND make the weapon better for any self defense circumstances that come up.  These nutters who concealed carry are proving they don't take self defense seriously when they do this shiat.  You know they don't practice their draw, they often don't know the farking status of their weapon (I have 3 in the house and can tell you the status of each with a 99.9999% certainty, and would still rest the status upon handling one for pretty much any purpose. Pistol has a round in the chamber, shotgun has 5 in the tube and the bolt forward, rifle is clear and safe and has a safety flag in it to boot), and they don't spend an extra 50 bucks or so to improve both their own safety from their gun, the security of the gun against potential theft, and the ability to use the gun in self defense. It is goddamned ridiculous. And then on top of that there is the problem that people set purses down all the time. I mean, one would hope you wouldn't let a purse out of your immediate control if you had a gun it, but I'm sure it happens pretty often.

Gun safety is not difficult.


[Fark user image image 255x183]


You Americans are farking nuts. There's an article about people walking around with guns in the open and you're like oh no she didn't have proper trigger finger. You will never be allowed to join Canada.
 
Cheron
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bootleg: A woman is going to be okay after she accidentally shot herself in the head in restaurant in New Albany, Indiana.
Police said the woman sat on her purse while in the bathroom at Bob Evans and her gun accidentally discharged. She was struck and injured when the bullet ricochet.

She.. Sat on the purse, which somehow managed to trigger the gun, and the ricochet managed to catch her in the head? How in the hell did that chain happen?

/I mean, aside from it all being bullshiat.


Large number theory. The most improbable events happen and happen more than once given enough iterations. Chances of this happening might be one in ten million but given the number of idiots sitting on handguns in Bob Evans restrooms it should happen two or three times a year.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She shot herself in the head. At least she wasn't injured.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.