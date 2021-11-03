 Skip to content
(ABC News)   "In Russia, COVID-19 surge shows no signs of abating" - use really tiny 'Do not disturb' signs instead   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think Putin spent all his covid-19 prevention money influencing US election cycles instead of vaccinating everyone.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Doesn't matter, stuggit to the West."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody is getting pushed out a hospital window over this.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said infection rates in the capital have "stabilized," and the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, echoed his sentiment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nijika
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"No, no WE weren't supposed to believe the bullshiat we posted!  How did this happen?"

Yeah blowback's a motherfarker.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What is everyone worried about, Putin will be fine in his mansion.
 
zez
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Go away, abating

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's be a shame if all of that antivax propaganda that Russia funded came back and but them in the ass. Don't they already have a declining population as it is?
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good - rest of the world should finish the job until there is no Russia left.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Golly, that's a cryin' shame. Ain't that awful, everyone?

Maybe if they weren't run as a kakistocracy, they'd have a government capable of actually doing something about this.

/Russia is also very high on the list of places that underreport cases
 
yellowjester
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Putin Purging
 
Blathering Beeblebrox! [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Somehow I knew the Russkie mafia state would be antivax
 
