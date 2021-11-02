 Skip to content
(Sun Journal (Maine))   How to live the simple life after running a drug empire   (sunjournal.com) divider line
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard being a sociopath helps.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When somebody gunned him down in Harlem early on Halloween,

That sounds more like how not, to me.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like a schnook?
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


I wouldn't have recognized him at first either...
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He shares a name with dog food. How classy.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Simple life."
"Lots of girlfriends."

Uh, no, that's very far from simple.
 
Cagey B
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I doubt the "how to" includes getting regular visits from former associates, flashing expensive cars and electronics, or going back repeatedly to your former turf.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Trocadero: "Simple life."
"Lots of girlfriends."

Uh, no, that's very far from simple.



You sound poor...and ugly.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Trocadero: "Simple life."
"Lots of girlfriends."

Uh, no, that's very far from simple.


You sound poor...and ugly.


...but alive.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


War criminal lives simple life after running an empire.
 
mrparks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

El_Dan: When somebody gunned him down in Harlem early on Halloween,

That sounds more like how not, to me.


Gun violence touches everyone, eventually.

Some sooner.
 
Riomp300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Run a carpet business?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Guy who used to be the "Condo board president" where I lived dealt in /tonnage/ of weed.  I don't know how you get caught with hundreds of pounds and are out back on the street as quick as that guy seems to always have been.
 
MrSius
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bowen: [Fark user image 425x416]


Mortimer DA Sackler sounds like the whitest rapper conceivable.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MrSius: Bowen: [Fark user image 425x416]

Mortimer DA Sackler sounds like the whitest rapper conceivable.


Wasn't that the villain in that college movie w/ Redman and Method Man?
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cagey B: I doubt the "how to" includes getting regular visits from former associates, flashing expensive cars and electronics, or going back repeatedly to your former turf.


Yeah once I read that he had snitched when he was arrested&tried, and now was going back to Harlem to hangout, "stupid" or "suicidal" seemed the best descriptors.
 
0z79
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Trocadero: "Simple life."
"Lots of girlfriends."

Uh, no, that's very far from simple.


You sound poor...and ugly.


Your inability to form emotional attachments is your fault, nobody else's.
 
woodjf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

xrayspx: Guy who used to be the "Condo board president" where I lived dealt in /tonnage/ of weed.  I don't know how you get caught with hundreds of pounds and are out back on the street as quick as that guy seems to always have been.


Snitch.
 
