(The Verge)   Tungsten cube sells for $250,000 because nothing makes sense anymore   (theverge.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People are farking stupid
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is the state of our modern world financial system.

I'd say that they will look back on us and laugh, but if we keep this up... there will be no future.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
660lbs Steel Fist Vs. UNBREAKABLE 4" Tungsten Cube From 45m!
Youtube 87Fb8RvEG_o
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait...did they even buy the friggin thing?  Sounds to me like they only bought the rights to look at one every now and then.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My bad...

Burning the NFT will result in shipment to the most recent owner via freight truck, owner will be responsible for alerting Midwest Tungsten Service of the intention to burn and transport after freight drop-off.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From TFA:  Some claim that the density of the cubes makes for a pleasing contrast with the immaterial nature of cryptocurrency and NFTs.

I think the density of the people buying these things is more important.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
indylaw
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How much can I get for this inanimate carbon rod?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This future sucks.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: My bad...

Burning the NFT will result in shipment to the most recent owner via freight truck, owner will be responsible for alerting Midwest Tungsten Service of the intention to burn and transport after freight drop-off.


It's like buying futures.  Yes, you could take delivery of a bunch of corn or pork bellies, if you were some kind of weirdo.  But mostly you're interested in the monetary value of the thing.

Hold up, new idea: pork belly NFTs.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: This future sucks.


The Jetsons lied to us!
 
roddack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One visit to see/photograph/touch the cube per calendar year will be allowed and scheduled with a Midwest Tungsten Service representative. Unlockable content required for scheduling and proof of ownership required for entry. The cube will be stored in a room of its own that will be locked and only accessible by the NFT owner.
Subsequent owners of the NFT cannot visit the cube in a year in which the cube has already been visited.

seems like a great deal for the company.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bingethinker: From TFA:  Some claim that the density of the cubes makes for a pleasing contrast with the immaterial nature of cryptocurrency and NFTs.

I think the density of the people buying these things is more important.


I am putting half my savings in Rai stones and half in tulip bulbs. I figure that they will average out to be the same as putting all my money into a money market fund.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Probably going to be used to make fake gold bars.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I know what I'd do if I had an extra $250k to blow.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Money laundering
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

baorao: One visit to see/photograph/touch the cube per calendar year will be allowed and scheduled with a Midwest Tungsten Service representative. Unlockable content required for scheduling and proof of ownership required for entry. The cube will be stored in a room of its own that will be locked and only accessible by the NFT owner.
Subsequent owners of the NFT cannot visit the cube in a year in which the cube has already been visited.

seems like a great deal for the company.


What even are they so busy with that they can't accommodate more than one visit a year to The Cube?  "Oh, sorry, Jimmy; Christmas is peak tungsten season.  All our workers are pulling double shifts at the mill."
 
mariner314
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Definitely a point in the W column
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

indylaw: How much can I get for this inanimate carbon rod?


Check with your Mom :)
 
Mock26
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah, if I am going to spend $250,000 on a hunk of tungsten then by George I want to make sure that I actually own that think, meaning that it comes home with me. What would I do with it? I do not know, maybe use it as a paperweight or door stop. 

;-)
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
People have money laying around doing nothing, so they buy weird "funny" things so they can tell all their friends and put pictures up on their social media platform of choice. And maybe you can resell your share to some rube and make a profit. And that rube is thinking the same thing.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If I'm gonna pay big money for a pilgrimage to a cube then I'm gonna see a big cube of god not some puny cube in farking Naperville, Illinois
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I know what I'd do if I had an extra $250k to blow.
[Fark user image 425x232]


Two cubes?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 474x712]
If I'm gonna pay big money for a pilgrimage to a cube then I'm gonna see a big cube of god not some puny cube in farking Naperville, Illinois


I'm too claustrophobic to make that trip.

/and not Muslim
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [preview.redd.it image 525x392]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: baorao: One visit to see/photograph/touch the cube per calendar year will be allowed and scheduled with a Midwest Tungsten Service representative. Unlockable content required for scheduling and proof of ownership required for entry. The cube will be stored in a room of its own that will be locked and only accessible by the NFT owner.
Subsequent owners of the NFT cannot visit the cube in a year in which the cube has already been visited.

seems like a great deal for the company.

What even are they so busy with that they can't accommodate more than one visit a year to The Cube?  "Oh, sorry, Jimmy; Christmas is peak tungsten season.  All our workers are pulling double shifts at the mill."


If I wanted to sell the same cube to a dozen different internet weirdos, this is exactly how I would do it.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I know what I'd do if I had an extra $250k to blow.
[Fark user image 425x232]


Half a chick?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [preview.redd.it image 525x392]


I love that genre of Simpsons memes that mix screenshot from multiple episodes.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I know what I'd do if I had an extra $250k to blow.
[Fark user image image 425x232]


Half a woman?

Which half?
 
Dryad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 474x712]
If I'm gonna pay big money for a pilgrimage to a cube then I'm gonna see a big cube of god not some puny cube in farking Naperville, Illinois


OK, now I want to auction an NFT of the Kaaba cube, just to see what happens.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
$250,000 is a lot. That could provide many years of housing for several homeless/displaced families. It could buy needed improvements for local school(s). It could feed 25 needy families of four for an entire year. But these guys decided to buy the annual right to touch and look at a large metal cube.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Hey Nurse!: I know what I'd do if I had an extra $250k to blow.
[Fark user image 425x232]

Half a chick?


Damn. Took me too long to do the math.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: $250,000 is a lot. That could provide many years of housing for several homeless/displaced families. It could buy needed improvements for local school(s). It could feed 25 needy families of four for an entire year. But these guys decided to buy the annual right to touch and look at a large metal cube.


Can you make an NFT out of a homeless family?
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: baorao: One visit to see/photograph/touch the cube per calendar year will be allowed and scheduled with a Midwest Tungsten Service representative. Unlockable content required for scheduling and proof of ownership required for entry. The cube will be stored in a room of its own that will be locked and only accessible by the NFT owner.
Subsequent owners of the NFT cannot visit the cube in a year in which the cube has already been visited.

seems like a great deal for the company.

What even are they so busy with that they can't accommodate more than one visit a year to The Cube?  "Oh, sorry, Jimmy; Christmas is peak tungsten season.  All our workers are pulling double shifts at the mill."


The restriction that you can only see it once per year probably makes it even more appealing to the kind of idiot who buys the sort of thing.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dryad: thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 474x712]
If I'm gonna pay big money for a pilgrimage to a cube then I'm gonna see a big cube of god not some puny cube in farking Naperville, Illinois

OK, now I want to auction an NFT of the Kaaba cube, just to see what happens.


You can buy indulgences from the Catholic church.
It's probably even more worthless and a bigger scam than any NFT.
Scientology has a similar system.
Republicans are into all that stuff.
 
Mock26
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

baorao: One visit to see/photograph/touch the cube per calendar year will be allowed and scheduled with a Midwest Tungsten Service representative. Unlockable content required for scheduling and proof of ownership required for entry. The cube will be stored in a room of its own that will be locked and only accessible by the NFT owner.
Subsequent owners of the NFT cannot visit the cube in a year in which the cube has already been visited.

seems like a great deal for the company.


Seems like a great opportunity for a scam. Think about it, they could craft the thing almost entirely out of lead and then just cover it with a layer of tungston. A 14" cube of lead is going to weigh over 1,000 pounds and whoever bought this will never know the difference unless they can convince the manufacturing company to put it on a scale, which they are probably not going to do.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've held an aerogel cube in my hand immediately after being blasted with a blow torch.  Literally cool (to the touch) and virtually weightless.
 
EL EM
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tungsten-carbide drills?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dryad: thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 474x712]
If I'm gonna pay big money for a pilgrimage to a cube then I'm gonna see a big cube of god not some puny cube in farking Naperville, Illinois

OK, now I want to auction an NFT of the Kaaba cube, just to see what happens.


You realize that Kaaba means cube, so you said cube twice? Cube2

That said, what these metallurgists are selling is really a VIP ticket to something, so you could create VIP tickets for the Kaaba or any other landmark/event on earth and monetize them outside of TicketMaster or scalping laws by making NFTs out of them.

Hmm ...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: kmgenesis23: $250,000 is a lot. That could provide many years of housing for several homeless/displaced families. It could buy needed improvements for local school(s). It could feed 25 needy families of four for an entire year. But these guys decided to buy the annual right to touch and look at a large metal cube.

Can you make an NFT out of a homeless family?


It's better when the underlying asset is non fungible.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Hey Nurse!: I know what I'd do if I had an extra $250k to blow.
[Fark user image image 425x232]

Half a woman?

Which half?


The interior half.
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: kmgenesis23: $250,000 is a lot. That could provide many years of housing for several homeless/displaced families. It could buy needed improvements for local school(s). It could feed 25 needy families of four for an entire year. But these guys decided to buy the annual right to touch and look at a large metal cube.

Can you make an NFT out of a homeless family?


It would be interesting to see if a homeless family could pull that off. I am sure that someone out there would buy it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: big pig peaches: kmgenesis23: $250,000 is a lot. That could provide many years of housing for several homeless/displaced families. It could buy needed improvements for local school(s). It could feed 25 needy families of four for an entire year. But these guys decided to buy the annual right to touch and look at a large metal cube.

Can you make an NFT out of a homeless family?

It's better when the underlying asset is non fungible.


So what sort of market do you have for homeless families?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

baorao: One visit to see/photograph/touch the cube per calendar year will be allowed and scheduled with a Midwest Tungsten Service representative. Unlockable content required for scheduling and proof of ownership required for entry. The cube will be stored in a room of its own that will be locked and only accessible by the NFT owner.
Subsequent owners of the NFT cannot visit the cube in a year in which the cube has already been visited.

seems like a great deal for the company.


Initial thought: "$250000 for 2000lb of tungsten isn't out of line with the cost of commercial grade tungsten"

After reading this: [Violently smashing face into desk]
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Those tricksy hobbits.

Bet you it's stored in a room with a large window/wall...in their lobby.

They just wanted a cool display in their lobby but didn't want to pay for it.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What is interesting is that the melting point of W is so high, most objects made from it, like cubes, are sintered. So it's not the same as a true solid block.
 
xalres
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [pbs.twimg.com image 328x238]


It's honestly more like the episode where Bart, Milhouse and Martin each bought Radioactive Man #1, and had to split possession between the three of them.

And I swear at this point the cryptodorks are competing to see exactly how dumb their scams can get before people stop falling for them. This one is up there with Monkey Jizz.
 
