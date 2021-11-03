 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Deputies make huge drug bust during a traffic stop but think the bigger crime was the suspects bringing Little Debbie into the mix. "If criminals start messing with Zebra Cakes too, we're gonna take it personal"   (kark.com) divider line
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oatmeal Pies?  That isn't even one of the good ones.  If it was Cosmic Brownies or Swiss Rolls, I could understand a stoner having them, but the oatmeal pies suck
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Southern culture on the skids, indeed...
 
sniderman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Swiss Cake Rolls > Ho Ho's

/fight me
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You would never suspect it but this little girl can grind you into paste. She's an unholy monster released from the crypts of Nebraska. Do not be fooled by her seeming innocence
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jackandwater
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Oatmeal Pies?  That isn't even one of the good ones.  If it was Cosmic Brownies or Swiss Rolls, I could understand a stoner having them, but the oatmeal pies suck


You shut your whore mouth!  NOBODY talks shiat about Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies!  Thems fightin  words!  And the Star Crunch thingies.
 
groundrush
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

berylman: You would never suspect it but this little girl can grind you into paste. She's an unholy monster released from the crypts of Nebraska. Do not be fooled by her seeming innocence
[Fark user image image 300x168]


She will grind your bones to make her Fudge Rounds.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
cop jokes. yeah real amusing

/s
 
mike_d85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Oatmeal Pies?  That isn't even one of the good ones.  If it was Cosmic Brownies or Swiss Rolls, I could understand a stoner having them, but the oatmeal pies suck


Ew, cosmic brownies?  Are you just trolling people?  Those are just chocolate frosting that went stale and had some sprinkles tossed on them.

/I'm a Nutty Buddy man.
//that looks surprisingly bad in writing
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
100 grams of methamphetamine, almost 150 Xanax pills, half a pound of marijuana and a handgun with the serial numbers scratched off that investigators suspected to be stolen


Shoot, throw in a box of Little Debbie Oatmeal Cream Pies and a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kermit the forg: Oatmeal Pies?  That isn't even one of the good ones.  If it was Cosmic Brownies or Swiss Rolls, I could understand a stoner having them, but the oatmeal pies suck


No.
 
