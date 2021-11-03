 Skip to content
 
(El Pais)   Gang in Madrid attempts live-action version of that XKCD encryption hacking comic with tech millionaire   (english.elpais.com) divider line
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Stupid ass-people
 
Stavr0
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They tried to steal Robert');DROP TABLE STUDENTS; 's bitcoins?
 
zulius
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
For Today's 10,000:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
For those who are not familiar

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
OH GOD SPIDERS
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: For those who are not familiar

[imgs.xkcd.com image 448x274]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Tuenti founder divides his time between the Californian city of Santa Bárbara in the United States.

Have we been using the wrong punctuation when spelling Santa Barbara?
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: OH GOD SPIDERS


Instead of office chair package contained bobcat.  Would not buy again.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The Tuenti founder divides his time between the Californian city of Santa Bárbara in the United States.

Have we been using the wrong punctuation when spelling Santa Barbara?


They are a Spanish newspaper, so they used the Spanish spelling.  No one is going to worry about Americanizing it .
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The Tuenti founder divides his time between the Californian city of Santa Bárbara in the United States.

Have we been using the wrong punctuation when spelling Santa Barbara?


It's the internet.  We've been doing everything wrong and always will be.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
> "in an apparent bid to steal his bitcoin fortune"

That's a good reminder to anyone using bitcoin that bitcoin is like cash - you wouldn't carry your life savings with you to work, and you should have separate wallets for saving and spending, with air-gapped private keys held in multiple inviolable locations where you are not physically present.

Maybe a bank vault?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"According to the account recorded by police officers based on the victim's testimony, he was in his home on Tuesday with a maintenance technician when the doorbell rang. He opened it to find 'four or five' hooded men who covered up the security cameras with items of clothing as soon as they entered the property."


It still surprises me that people just do this, in 2021.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Has anyone posted the comic yet? Seems like someone should do that.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Instead of office chair, package contained bobcat.  Would not buy again.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
*Life Invader CEO Death* GTA V
Youtube X0sKrkjzef0


??
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
$5 hammer and "let's play which testicle you like the least" and they'd have been gone with the bitcoin password too, long before police showed up.

Plan your violent crime in advance, people.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Stavr0: They tried to steal Robert');DROP TABLE STUDENTS; 's bitcoins?


There probably is a Roberto Mesas somewhere.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh, and even in Spanish I can tell Adblock whining, subs.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "According to the account recorded by police officers based on the victim's testimony, he was in his home on Tuesday with a maintenance technician when the doorbell rang. He opened it to find 'four or five' hooded men who covered up the security cameras with items of clothing as soon as they entered the property."


It still surprises me that people just do this, in 2021.


Yeah, I thought that was strange.
If I had that kind of money, no one would even be able to get close to my front door to ring the doorbell.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The Tuenti founder divides his time between the Californian city of Santa Bárbara in the United States.

Have we been using the wrong punctuation when spelling Santa Barbara?


Spanish spelling which matches the English pronunciation (or the English spelling matches the Spanish pronunciation with accent, depending on which came first).  Were it said in Spanish without that, it'd be bar-BAR-a, stress on the second to last syllable by default.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 minute ago  

New Rising Sun: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The Tuenti founder divides his time between the Californian city of Santa Bárbara in the United States.

Have we been using the wrong punctuation when spelling Santa Barbara?

Spanish spelling which matches the English pronunciation (or the English spelling matches the Spanish pronunciation with accent, depending on which came first).  Were it said in Spanish without that, it'd be bar-BAR-a, stress on the second to last syllable by default.


I clicked reader view and did not see it was a Spanish publication.
 
