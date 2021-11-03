 Skip to content
(WWL.com) Weeners Residents frustrated with authorities who can't seem to stop neighborhood jerk   (audacy.com) divider line
    Weeners, New Orleans, William Taylor Barry III, Grotesque body, Crime, Indecent exposure, Decency, Acts of the Apostles, Masturbation  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: What's his Fark handle?


8 inches probably.  Meaning his old wrinkly balls are just 8 inches off the ground.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a problem solved with paintball guns
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't watch if you don't like it.
 
ALFER69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It is very frustrating, and it just seems like his case keeps slipping through the cracks," one of Barry's neighbors told the news outlet.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of someone would just give him a lamp, he would go away.

/and an ashtray just to be sure
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Village people are preparing torches
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: This is a problem solved with paintball guns


Loaded with pepperballs.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's 69 so it's hard to control.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
69 years old? Viagra's a hell of a drug.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Only twice in a year. Dude needs to get his priorities straight.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
With helpful photo of...someone?

images.radio.comView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is exactly how the page first came up for me
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A well placed pointy shoe kick would solve that problem.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I had a guy flash me once up close and I reflexively drove my knee straight into him.  He collapsed and laid on the ground long enough for the cops to show up.  I was kind of worried at first because he turned really red and didn't take a breath for quite a while.  Then he did this groan that I can still remember.  I almost felt bad for him.  Almost.
 
daffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When I was a teenager, my friend and I were walking home from a store and I had this feeling we were being watched. When we turned around, a guy jumped out of the bushes and opened his coat. My friend screened and ran away. I just stood there and looked and burst into laughter. He turned around a sadly walked away. It is so sad when they want to show everyone what they have, but there's not much too see.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nothing a few pebbles and a wrist rocket couldn't rectify.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In the '70's when everyone was streaking, I used to point at a guy's crotch and laugh. Worked well!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bowen: With helpful photo of...someone?

[images.radio.com image 800x1200]


those are mot masturbatin shoes
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

crzybtch: I had a guy flash me once up close and I reflexively drove my knee straight into him.  He collapsed and laid on the ground long enough for the cops to show up.  I was kind of worried at first because he turned really red and didn't take a breath for quite a while.  Then he did this groan that I can still remember.  I almost felt bad for him.  Almost.


I salute you for the response, but I'm a little worried about the fact that your instinctive response to seeing a penis is to knee the owner.

If you're straight, your partner must be very nervous.  Or very happy, I guess.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I knew a bartender who had a neighbor across her street who used to go to the front window, put on a cowboy hat, and then rub one out.  Her and her roommate called the police, but they said they could only do something if a minor was the intended audience.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

daffy: When I was a teenager, my friend and I were walking home from a store and I had this feeling we were being watched. When we turned around, a guy jumped out of the bushes and opened his coat. My friend screened and ran away. I just stood there and looked and burst into laughter. He turned around a sadly walked away. It is so sad when they want to show everyone what they have, but there's not much too see.


"Aw. It looks like a penis, only smaller."
 
AbortionsForAll
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I mean, is he hurting anybody? Why do you care so much about this dude's masturbatorial habits?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: crzybtch: I had a guy flash me once up close and I reflexively drove my knee straight into him.  He collapsed and laid on the ground long enough for the cops to show up.  I was kind of worried at first because he turned really red and didn't take a breath for quite a while.  Then he did this groan that I can still remember.  I almost felt bad for him.  Almost.

I salute you for the response, but I'm a little worried about the fact that your instinctive response to seeing a penis is to knee the owner.

If you're straight, your partner must be very nervous.  Or very happy, I guess.


Seems like a good response to me.  Penis purposefully shows up in vastly inappropriate circumstances, Hulk smash
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is there a medically approved way for the residents to deal with their frustration?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AbortionsForAll: I mean, is he hurting anybody? Why do you care so much about this dude's masturbatorial habits?


I can't speak for anyone else but personally, it's the part where he is forcing others to participate in his fetish that makes it creepy and not cool. The fact that his viewers being unwilling participants is likely what gets him off is also nasty in the bad way.
 
AbortionsForAll
‘’ 1 minute ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: AbortionsForAll: I mean, is he hurting anybody? Why do you care so much about this dude's masturbatorial habits?

I can't speak for anyone else but personally, it's the part where he is forcing others to participate in his fetish that makes it creepy and not cool. The fact that his viewers being unwilling participants is likely what gets him off is also nasty in the bad way.


I must have missed the part of the article where this gentleman ties people down and puts toothpicks in their eyes to force them to look at him. Can you point out where that's stated?
 
