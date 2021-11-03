 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   A 98-year-old Covid-19 victim's body that was donated for research was instead dissected at a $500/ticket viewing event in a Portland hotel ballroom without the family's knowledge. Wait, what?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A company that bills its events as "Oddities and Curiosities".   Christ on a crutch.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


*nod knowingly*
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.....wow.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I can't see the article at work, so I can't judge on the specifics, but if you donate your body to 'research', make sure you do a thorough background check on where you donate it.  Donating to general 'research' can mean your body gets used at a hotel conference in sales pitches to demonstrate new medical devices.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I can't see the article at work, so I can't judge on the specifics, but if you donate your body to 'research', make sure you do a thorough background check on where you donate it.  Donating to general 'research' can mean your body gets used at a hotel conference in sales pitches to demonstrate new medical devices.


Or as a cadaver to test ammunition
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What part of SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED did you not understand?!
 
chrisco123
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who the Fark wants to see that?
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
$525, if you select prime rib instead of chicken

/aisle seat please
//is this real life?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Driedsponge: I can't see the article at work, so I can't judge on the specifics, but if you donate your body to 'research', make sure you do a thorough background check on where you donate it.  Donating to general 'research' can mean your body gets used at a hotel conference in sales pitches to demonstrate new medical devices.

Or as a cadaver to test ammunition


I volunteer for this one.  Heck, if I HAVE to go, I would prefer 120mm.  Lets get that in slo-mo, and make sure you put 2 ads in front of it so my kids can co to college.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How the fark i it legal for a private company to do that? I am certain that in Canada, one of our med schools (and we don't have private med schools) would need to put on the demonstration, so it would be peer reviewed and ensure there would be scientific merit. A hotel ballroom is not a disection lab.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well thats farkin weird and makes me wonder why some jackass looking to make a quick buck hasn't made a "autopsy simulator" video game
 
Cagey B
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I for one am outraged that this body did not receive the proper dignity of being poked at in the dingy basement of a community college in front of an audience of bleary-eyed anatomy students.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What sort of hotel allows body's to be dissected in a pay per view event?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bury me locked in a titanium/chromium alloy mortsafe. No one gets in, and I don't get out.

/it could happen
 
the_rhino
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

aungen: GardenWeasel: Driedsponge: I can't see the article at work, so I can't judge on the specifics, but if you donate your body to 'research', make sure you do a thorough background check on where you donate it.  Donating to general 'research' can mean your body gets used at a hotel conference in sales pitches to demonstrate new medical devices.

Or as a cadaver to test ammunition

I volunteer for this one.  Heck, if I HAVE to go, I would prefer 120mm.  Lets get that in slo-mo, and make sure you put 2 ads in front of it so my kids can co to college.


Yep, this
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As long as the ballroom tables are thoroughly cleaned of cadaver juices, people have to eat on those things.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oopsie.  This one's still alive. Afraid we gotta charge an extra $100 but instead of a scalpel, we'll use a chainsaw.   Everyone got their Gallagher shields up?
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Instead of 'Insider' the news site should be 'Insidim'...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No! No, it was all very classy-like!  You don't understand!  It was in a HOTEL MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM!

c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Once I opened the link, it finally made sense. I thought they were talking about Portland, ME.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wish my body could just get buried in my backyard or thrown into a swamp.  Green as possible.  Make a fat kid bury the body, just so some good comes out of the effort to dig the hole.
 
slumus lordicus [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
no Fast Times image or GIF? for shame FARK.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: What sort of hotel allows body's to be dissected in a pay per view event?


The Marriott
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: What sort of hotel allows body's to be dissected in a pay per view event?


Most of them. Continuing medical education and medical device conferences take place at hotels.  https://www.reuters.com/investigates​/s​pecial-report/usa-bodies-hotels/
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: How the fark i it legal for a private company to do that? I am certain that in Canada, one of our med schools (and we don't have private med schools) would need to put on the demonstration, so it would be peer reviewed and ensure there would be scientific merit. A hotel ballroom is not a disection lab.


Any place is a dissection Lab if you're brave enough.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Everything old is new again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They had to send out to Louisiana for a body? Whatever happened to shopping local for your cadaver needs?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I seriously would've thought an infected pandemic corpse wouldn't be usable as a research body and would have to be disposed of in a controlled fashion - timely burial, cremation, or incineration as biohazardous waste.

Using it as a research object is a clear danger to anyone handling it.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is satire? Please let this be satire.

You don't get much more distopian than this.

/do health codes even address this?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Everything old is new again.

[Fark user image 850x1100]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Date night in Portland has weird options.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Shamrock1: Numberlady2: What sort of hotel allows body's to be dissected in a pay per view event?

Most of them. Continuing medical education and medical device conferences take place at hotels.  https://www.reuters.com/investigates/​special-report/usa-bodies-hotels/


I couldn't read the article. I was picturing an event with a bunch of dressed up elites wearing Venician masks watching some old guy get hacked up.

/guess I've watched too much syfi
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Driedsponge: I can't see the article at work, so I can't judge on the specifics, but if you donate your body to 'research', make sure you do a thorough background check on where you donate it.  Donating to general 'research' can mean your body gets used at a hotel conference in sales pitches to demonstrate new medical devices.

Or as a cadaver to test ammunition


They generally (I can't speak for all donations programs) cremate the remains after they are done, and either return the ashes to the estate, or put them in a grave of thiere choice with the option of placing the name on a plaque. So, if they blow it up or burn it down, or part it out, it doesn't matter. They cut it up for whatever purposes they need, and place a marker. Mine holds a 'Memorial Day' service at the gravesite to place last year's donors inthe ground and celebrate past donors at the cemertary.

/ I'm good.I  lived, I died, next!
// wife went first to recon the process
/// visited for the ceremony
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

grokca: Numberlady2: What sort of hotel allows body's to be dissected in a pay per view event?

The Marriott


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

grokca: Numberlady2: What sort of hotel allows body's to be dissected in a pay per view event?

The Marriott


They said they didn't have any knowledge of it (well, they didn't poke into what it was being rented for) but together with the downturn in business due to COVID and them ripping up the street outside for so long, they were probably happy to get the business.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: I seriously would've thought an infected pandemic corpse wouldn't be usable as a research body and would have to be disposed of in a controlled fashion - timely burial, cremation, or incineration as biohazardous waste.

Using it as a research object is a clear danger to anyone handling it.


The chance of a viral spread is probably very small, since COVID is transmitted through aerosol methods. Coughing, sneezing, breathing...
If your subject is doing any of these things, than the dissection has gone horribly wrong.
 
fat boy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Smoke Gets in Your Eyes and Other Lessons from the Crematory

Author:Caitlin Doughty

CAUTION, READ AT YOUR OWN RISK


Using the principles of Cremation 101, Mrs. Greyhound went in at the beginning of the day, when the cremation retorts were still cool. We needed the cremation chambers stone cold in the morning to accommodate our larger men and women. Without a cold chamber, the flesh would burn up too quickly, going up the smokestack in thick, dark puffs, potentially summoning the fire department. People with additional body fat (such as the zaftig Mrs. Greyhound) were cremated first, while smaller, older ladies with zero body fat (and babies) were generally saved for the end of the day.

I loaded Mrs. Greyhound into the cold retort and went about my morning business. When I returned moments later, there was smoke pouring out the door. Billowing, black smoke. I made my "assessing an emergency situation" noise, a cross between a choke and scream, and ran to get Mike in his front office.

"Oh shiat, the floor," he said, steely-eyed.

Mike and I came screeching around the corner back into the crematory. At that same moment, from the chute where the bones are swept out, came a sluice of gushing molten fat. Mike pulled out the bone-collecting container, roughly the size of a large shoebox, to find a pool of what had to have been a gallon of opaque slop. And it kept coming. And coming. The two of us replaced container after container at the bottom of the bone chute like we were bailing out a leaky boat.

Mike ran the containers to the prep room, washing the fat down the same drain as the blood from the embalming process. Meanwhile I plunked down on the floor with a pile of rags, sopping and swabbing up the fat as it cascaded out.

Mike kept apologizing, the first time Mike had apologized for anything in my whole time at the crematory. Even he was on the verge of heaving after the tenth round of smoke, heat, scrub, swab, repeat.

"It's the floor," he said, defeated.

"The floor? The beautiful new retort floor?" I said.

"The old floor had all those craters, the fat could pool there and burn up later in the cremation. Now the fat has nowhere to go, so it's gliding out the front door."

When at last the situation was under control, I looked down to find my dress stained with warm human fat. (Would you call this color burnt sienna, or is it more of a marigold? I wondered.) I was sweaty, defeated, and drenched in lard, but I felt alive.
 
Ostman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What the shiat?!
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: This is satire? Please let this be satire.

You don't get much more distopian than this.

/do health codes even address this?


""We're looking at more locations across the United States in 2022,"

So like Subway, but slightly less horrifying.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Date night in Portland has weird options.


The 'Blazers aren't up to much so far this season.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Crack open a cold one and enjoy your stay at the Marriott!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Well thats farkin weird and makes me wonder why some jackass looking to make a quick buck hasn't made a "autopsy simulator" video game


They have one.  It's called "Surgeon Simulator". All my surgeries end up being  autopsies.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What the actual fark
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Bennie Crabtree: How the fark i it legal for a private company to do that? I am certain that in Canada, one of our med schools (and we don't have private med schools) would need to put on the demonstration, so it would be peer reviewed and ensure there would be scientific merit. A hotel ballroom is not a disection lab.

Any place is a dissection Lab if you're brave enough.


Paige, no!
 
gbv23
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
See, this is what happens when you let the Braves win the world series. You were warned.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Algebrat: See, this is what happens when you let the Braves win the world series. You were warned.


Better them than the Assthrows.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Well thats farkin weird and makes me wonder why some jackass looking to make a quick buck hasn't made a "autopsy simulator" video game


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: How the fark i it legal for a private company to do that? I am certain that in Canada, one of our med schools (and we don't have private med schools) would need to put on the demonstration, so it would be peer reviewed and ensure there would be scientific merit. A hotel ballroom is not a disection lab.


Here in the good ol' USA, it's illegal to sell your body or body parts. I tried to find someone to pay for my body, with collection after I died. Ain't nobody offered. they use the bodies for the medical knowledge, but that doesn't mean that they don't make money at it. A kidney CAN be sold to another medico and noone bats an eye, thiere's or yours. Thiere should be craveats on selling the bodies for profit, if we, ourselves, can't do the same.

/ ain't gonna speak to morality of the practice
// after all they sell you a small plot of ground in a designated spot because ya just can't stick 'em anywhere.
/// By law
 
